When buying a high-quality motorcycle cover, it’s best to consider a few key factors. We’ve outlined why size, materials, and added features should be carefully weighed out below.

Size

Before purchasing a cover, make sure you correctly check the cover dimensions against your bike’s dimensions. Often, motorcycle covers come in several sizes, so it’s best to read the manufacturer’s sizing guide to ensure you’re buying a cover suited for a touring bike rather than a sportbike, or whatever your situation.

Finding the right size and fit also means taking your bike’s added features into consideration, like your windshield, saddlebags, and passenger backrest. Some covers are not designed to accommodate these features, which could make a cover too tight or too loose.

Materials

Finding a cover made from the right materials is key to protecting your bike. See what to look for below.

Waterproof materials : If you plan on leaving your bike outside, you need to invest in a highly water-resistant or waterproof motorcycle cover. Look for fabrics with a polyurethane coating or that are made from heavy-duty polyester. When thinking about water resistance, it doesn’t stop at the base material. The best motorcycle covers have reinforced or double-stitched seams to make sure no water leaks through.

Added Features

Materials and sizing make up the foundation of the best motorcycle covers, but additional design features can make one stand out against competitors. Look for the following: