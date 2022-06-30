If you leave your bike outdoors or keep it stored indoors for extended periods, it may be worth investing in a motorcycle cover. But with all the brands and products available, it can be hard to determine the best motorcycle covers. That’s why we’ve done the research for you.
5 Best Motorcycle Covers
- Best Overall: Seal Skin Supreme Motorcycle Cover
- Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover
- Budget Pick: XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover
- Best Heat Protection: Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Motorcycle Cover
- Also Consider: Nelson-Rigg Defender All-Weather Half Cover
#1 Best Overall: Seal Skin Supreme Motorcycle Cover
With ultrasonically welded seams and a built-in elastic hem, you won’t need to worry about the Seal Skin Supreme™ Motorcycle Cover blowing away in the wind. This motorcycle cover protects against rain, sun, sleet, and hail thanks to the Seal-Tec™ technology featured in this cover. Seal-Tec allows airflow to circulate within the cover but keeps out any inclement weather.
All covers from Seal Skin, including this motorcycle cover, cover rips, tears, and waterproof or breathability issues under a ten-year warranty. This motorcycle cover also comes with free shipping.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
- Warranty: 10 years
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Venting system
- Built-in elastic hem
- Ultrasonically welded seams
- Comes with included storage bag
What Customers Are Saying
Reviewers mention how easy it is to navigate Seal Skin’s website to find a motorcycle cover that will fit their bike. One customer with negative feedback claims they never received the free lock and cable kit that’s supposed to be included in the box.
#2 Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover
Designed similarly to the highly-rated Platinum Shield car, truck, and recreational vehicle covers, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover offers multi-layered protection against Mother Nature’s harshest conditions. The built-in vents and synthetic materials resist mold and mildew, while the cover’s reinforced grommets and partially elastic hem make sure it’s protected against theft and high winds.
The cover’s reflective outer layer makes your bike visible in low lighting, which can be beneficial when parking at night. We also like the cover’s built-in heat shields so you don’t have to wait until your motorcycle cools to put the cover on.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $125
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
- Warranty: Lifetime warranty
- Full cover
- Available for multiple motorcycle types
- Reflective polyester external layer
- Soft fleece inner layer
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Venting system
- Double-stitched seams
- Elastic front and rear hem
- Reinforced grommets
- Storage bag included
- Antenna patch kit included
What Customers Are Saying
Scores for this cover’s features and functions indicate extensive customer satisfaction, including perfect 5-star scores in the following categories:
- Water-resistance
- Snow-resistance
- UV-protection
- Fit
- Durability
#3 Budget Pick: XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover
An affordable, year-round model, the XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover provides protection against water, heat, dirt, and debris while also releasing trapped moisture. The cover does not feature any vents, but its nylon Oxford fabric is durable, waterproof, and breathable, making it a good outdoor motorcycle cover.
To protect against high winds and theft, the XYZCTEM cover comes with two lock holes and two adjustable straps. The elastic hem in the front and back ensures a snug fit without affecting the cover’s ease of use.
The XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover has a universal fit and is compatible with bikes up to 108.0 inches. Based on customer reviews, the cover has no trouble fitting motorcycles with windshields, passenger backrests, or saddlebags. Our only concern with the cover is its heat resistance, as no heat shield is mentioned to protect the cover against a bike’s hot pipes or other parts.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Weight: 1.0 pound
- Warranty: One year
- Universal fit up to 108.0 inches
- 210D Oxford fabric
- Soft inner lining
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Two lock holes and two wind straps
- Front and rear elastic hem
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 18,000 ratings
Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it receives 4.3 stars for water resistance, 4.2 stars for weatherproofing, and 4.2 stars for durability.
Looking at verified buyer reviews, happy customers note how easily this cover fits a variety of modifications and bikes. Many also like its affordability and durability. Negative reviews note that this product may not be the best for riders who are looking to put on their cover right after taking their bike out, as the heat resistance is questionable.
#4 Best Heat Protection: Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Motorcycle Cover
A well-established brand in the motorcycle industry, Dowco manufactures its high-quality Guardian model to provide both indoor and outdoor protection. The full motorcycle cover guards against rain, mildew, UV rays, wind, and cosmetic damages. It features a vent system to make sure your bike remains cool and dry as well.
If you tend to cover your bike immediately after a ride, you’ll be happy to note the cover’s built-in heat shield. The cotton-based fabric covers the bike’s exhaust pipes to ensure the rest of the cover’s material and waterproof coating doesn’t melt.
This cover is available in 12 different sizes, guaranteeing that you will find the right cover for your bike. It also comes in two colors.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
- Warranty: Lifetime warranty
- 12 sizes available
- 300D polyester fabric with polyurethane (PE) coating
- Soft inner lining
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Lock holes and belly strap
- Elastic shock cord hem
- Venting system
- Double-stitched seams
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,800 ratings
With nearly 3,800 Amazon customer reviews, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus cover holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Ninety-three percent of ratings give the product 4 or more stars.
Many customers mention the cover’s durability and heavy-duty material. However, this is a double-edged sword for some buyers. The cover may be hard to put on for one person – its material is built to last, meaning it’s also heavy.
#5 Also Consider: Nelson-Rigg Defender All-Weather Half Cover
If you’re looking for a half cover rather than a full bike cover, we recommend the Nelson-Rigg Defender model. The cover is waterproof, weatherproof, protects against UV rays, and can be easily thrown on and off when you’re in a hurry. Made from nylon, the cover includes heat-sealed seams to prevent water leaks during inclement weather.
For ease of use, the Nelson-Rigg Defender Half Cover has an elastic hem and elastic bungees. Both features allow the cover to conform to many types of bikes, giving it a universal fit.
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|3.5 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Weight: 1.0 pound
- Warranty: One year
- Half cover
- Three sizes available
- UV-resistant nylon
- Heat-sealed seams
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Elastic hem
- Built-in elastic bungees
- Storage bag included
- One-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,300 ratings
Nelson-Rigg is a well-regarded manufacturer across the motorsports industry. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it receives 4.8 stars for its lightweight material, 4.7 stars for value, 4.3 stars for durability, and 4.5 stars for water resistance.
Positive customer reviews point to the cover’s snug fit and easy installation. However, some buyers note that the model’s material is particularly thin, which may wear down with long-term daily use.
Is A Motorcycle Cover Worth It?
A motorcycle cover is a worthy investment if you intend to leave your bike outside or inside for an extended period of time. Covers not only protect the bike from environmental elements like rain, wind, UV rays, dirt, and debris but also from theft and cosmetic damages. Buying the right motorcycle cover can help you keep your bike in pristine condition while preventing you from footing the bill for costly cosmetic repairs.
When shopping for a high-quality motorcycle cover, look for waterproof and heat-resistant materials as well as a soft inner lining. These three factors ensure the cover can protect your bike’s paint, chrome, and other exposed parts against harsh weather conditions.
Best Motorcycle Covers Buyers Guide
When buying a high-quality motorcycle cover, it’s best to consider a few key factors. We’ve outlined why size, materials, and added features should be carefully weighed out below.
Size
Before purchasing a cover, make sure you correctly check the cover dimensions against your bike’s dimensions. Often, motorcycle covers come in several sizes, so it’s best to read the manufacturer’s sizing guide to ensure you’re buying a cover suited for a touring bike rather than a sportbike, or whatever your situation.
Finding the right size and fit also means taking your bike’s added features into consideration, like your windshield, saddlebags, and passenger backrest. Some covers are not designed to accommodate these features, which could make a cover too tight or too loose.
Materials
Finding a cover made from the right materials is key to protecting your bike. See what to look for below.
- Waterproof materials: If you plan on leaving your bike outside, you need to invest in a highly water-resistant or waterproof motorcycle cover. Look for fabrics with a polyurethane coating or that are made from heavy-duty polyester. When thinking about water resistance, it doesn’t stop at the base material. The best motorcycle covers have reinforced or double-stitched seams to make sure no water leaks through.
- Heat-resistant materials: If you plan on putting on your motorcycle cover immediately after a ride, ensure it’s equipped with heat-resistant material or a heat shield. This fabric is usually at the bottom of a motorcycle cover, and it prevents your hot exhaust pipes from melting the cover.
- Soft inner lining: To protect your bike’s paint and chrome, find a cover with either a cotton or fleece inner lining.
- Anti-UV materials: The best motorcycle covers will protect your bike from all elements, not just rain or wind. Look for a cover either chemically treated for UV protection or with an aluminum outer layer.
Added Features
Materials and sizing make up the foundation of the best motorcycle covers, but additional design features can make one stand out against competitors. Look for the following:
- Breathable materials or vents: Trapped moisture can cause your bike to mold or mildew, so make sure to find a cover with breathable layers or a venting system to keep things dry.
- Elastic hem: Full bike covers should be equipped with an elastic hem or at least front and rear elastic to ensure a snug fit.
- Grommets: In lieu of an elastic hem, reinforced grommets can help secure the cover against high winds and theft.
- Belly straps: These straps wrap underneath the bike and buckle to keep your cover in place.
- Lock holes: This added feature deters theft by allowing the rider to lock the cover to the bike’s front and/or rear wheels.
- Reflective accents: This design feature makes your bike visible in low-light situations.
Motorcycle Covers: Bottom Line
The best motorcycle covers not only help protect your bike from the elements but also can be donned and doffed easily. Options that work for both outdoor and indoor storage are a plus, especially in keeping threats like mildew off the bike.
Additionally, features that help avoid scratching the paint job are something to look for if your bike stays covered for long spans between rides.
Our Review Standards
To select the five motorcycle covers in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Motorcycle Covers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.