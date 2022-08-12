Motorcycle backpacks, by design, must serve as a multi-tool. Not only do they need to carry clothing for you to change into at your destination, but they may need to hold a hydration pack for a sweaty off-road ride or feature hooks strong enough to hold your helmet. And they must be able to do this while fitting snugly to your back.
Wherever you’re riding, one of our top picks for the best motorcycle backpacks can enhance your experience. We break down which bags are better for shorter versus longer trips, why extra padding can be essential, and much more to help you make an informed decision.
5 Best Motorcycle Backpacks
- Editor’s Pick: OGIO Mach 1 Backpack
- Best Aerodynamics: OGIO Mach 5 Backpack
- Best Storage: Nelson-Rigg Hurricane Backpack
- Best Hydration: Klim Nac Pak
- Most Versatile: Kriega R20
#1 Editor’s Pick: OGIO Mach 1 Backpack
Thanks to its ergonomic design and surprising durability, the OGIO Mach 1 backpack is our review team’s top pick. Its streamlined molded exterior is not only water-resistant but also doesn’t deform over time from wind shear.
This backpack is equipped with adjustable padded shoulder straps, as well as an off-center hip belt for a snug fit. To keep everything organized, the Mach 1 features multiple interior storage compartments along with a padded laptop sleeve that fits most 15.0-inch or smaller laptops.
|Overall Rating
|4.9 out of 5
|Storage
|4.8 out of 5
|Design
|4.9 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
Key Features
- Material: Polyester
- Weight: 1.0 pound
- Concealed carry handle
- Interior organizer panel
- No-slip sternum strap
What Customers Are Saying
From about 180 customer reviews on Amazon, the Mach 1 backpack has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Over 75 percent of these reviews are 5-star ratings.
Most customers say they like the size of this bag, especially for carrying small loads for daily commuting. There are also many reviews that compliment the Mach 1’s water resistance and exterior styling. A few unsatisfied customers claim the Mach 1’s chest strap doesn’t stay locked while riding.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend checking out the OGIO Mech 1 backpack if you need a backpack for traveling to work, seeing friends, or completing other daily activities. It may not be the best for hitting a motocross trail, but it’ll carry a snack and a change of clothes with no problem.
#2 Best Aerodynamics: OGIO Mach 5 Backpack
Much like its Mach 1 sibling, the OGIO Mach 5 backpack is designed for speed with a molded exterior. However, the Mach 5 also incorporates a fitted shoulder gasket as well as a bolstered back foam profile to increase air ventilation while reducing wind drag.
Another feature of the Mach 5 we appreciate is the removable zippered fleece-lined accessory pouch, which is great for small valuables such as smartphones and wallets. The interior panel is deep enough for small-to-medium loads and includes a deluxe organizer panel with security pockets and mesh dividers.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Storage
|4.7 out of 5
|Design
|4.4 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
Key Features
- Material: Polyester
- Weight: 3.7 lbs.
- Adjustable load divider
- Multiple interior compartments
- Reflective logo
What Customers Are Saying
The OGIO Mach 5 backpack has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. This is compiled from nearly 200 ratings, close to 90 percent of which are 5-star reviews.
Customers commonly praise this backpack because it feels lightweight even when fully loaded. Customers also appreciate how much storage space this bag offers for its size. Some say the straps are uncomfortable and cause chafing if adjusted too tightly.
What Is It Good For?
If you’re taking high-speed trips routinely, give the OGIO Mach 5 backpack a look. It’s well-equipped to protect your belongings without compromising your speed or bike control.
#3 Best Storage: Nelson-Rigg Hurricane Backpack
With 40.0 liters of storage space, including two large mesh water bottle pockets, the Nelson-Rigg Hurricane backpack is designed with over-packers in mind. All of the seams on the Hurricane are electronically heat welded to make sure goods won’t spill out while riding.
For motorcyclists who prefer extra security, the Hurricane has extra-large buckles to ensure rolls stay closed at all times. This backpack features a one-way waterproof purge valve to compress the bag down for increased aerodynamics.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Storage
|5 out of 5
|Design
|4.4 out of 5
|Value
|4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Material: Tarpaulin PVC
- Weight: 3.7 lbs.
- Includes MOLLE map pouch
- Padded back panel
- Dual closure system
What Customers Are Saying
On Amazon, the Hurricane backpack has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from about 700 reviews. Close to 75 percent of these reviews are 5-star ratings.
Customers rave about the waterproofness of the Hurricane backpack, commending its airtight seal that prevents any liquid from soaking their belongings. A complaint from a few customers is that this bag’s seams tear easily.
What Is It Good For?
For a bag that has enough storage for long trips, the Nelson-Rigg Hurricane backpack is worth considering. This waterproof backpack has a deep main compartment for anything you may need and more for your next trip.
#4 Best Hydration: Klim Nac Pak
Included with the Klim Nac Pak backpack is a Klim removable 3.0-liter HydraPak that can be used for sipping water while riding. For even greater utility, the Nac Pak features a waterproof tool kit to make small bike repairs on the go.
Although this backpack doesn’t have a helmet carrier, it features a molded goggle pocket to store and protect goggles when not being used. The Nac Pak has vented back panels to retain coolness and comfortability while riding.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Storage
|4.5 out of 5
|Design
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Material: Nylon
- Weight: 2.5 lbs.
- Race-inspired shoulder straps
- Heavy-duty YKK zippers
- 3M Scotchlite reflective material
What Customers Are Saying
The KLIM Nac Pak is well-liked by customers on Amazon. It has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon from about 200 reviews, close to 90 percent of which are 5-star ratings.
Dirt bike riders left especially rave reviews for the Nac Pak, saying it works great when tackling off-road trails. Some riders especially like the HydraPak when traversing warmer climates. One of the few negative comments some customers have is that this bag sways if not tightened.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend trying out the Klim Nac Pak if you’re going to be doing trail or off-road riding. It also works well for very short trips if you’re riding around town.
#5 Most Versatile: Kriega R20
Made for everyday riding or extreme adventures, the Kriega R20 backpack offers moderate storage and a close fit. It utilizes four compression straps to keep loads stable and is angled away from under the arms to allow increased movement.
The R20’s zippered side and front pockets allow for easy access to its mid-sized storage compartments. This bag includes an additional waterproof pocket with hook-on points for a dry pack in case you’re traveling in wet weather.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Storage
|4.5 out of 5
|Design
|4.3 out of 5
|Value
|4.1 out of 5
Key Features
- Material: Nylon
- Weight: 2.5 lbs.
- Front and rear reflective panels
- Compatible with hydration packs
- Fits laptops up to 13.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 150 Amazon customers, the R20 has generally good appeal. Over 90 percent of reviews are ratings of 4 stars or above.
Many customers love how well the R20 works as a rucksack for extensive off-road riding. Reviewers also appreciate the amount of storage this bag offers. A frequent complaint is that this backpack has poor waterproofing and no motorcycle helmet carrier.
What Is It Good For?
For riders who need a bag they can take to work on the weekdays and to the woods on weekends, the Kriega R20 is a worthwhile option. It has plenty of storage for short trips and beyond.
Motorcycle Backpacks Buyers Guide
Before choosing your next motorcycle backpack, consider the following information about their various functions, weight limits, and more.
Motorcycle Backpack Key Features
Size is a very important factor to keep in mind with motorcycle backpacks. A backpack between 40.0 and 60.0 liters in size is ideal for daily commuting. Anything above this may increase the risk of uneven weight distribution on your bike.
Fitment is vital, as a backpack that fits loosely can pull riders in one direction and throw off their balance. A motorcycle backpack should fit its rider snugly and have its weight tightly and evenly distributed across the waist, chest, shoulder, and sternum straps.
Materials of a motorcycle backpack should be able to withstand a slide on tarmac at high speeds. Pure canvas bags are not suited for this, while those with reinforced backs and padded tops can take a hit, if necessary. Backpacks must also have tight fasteners and zippers to prevent any items from spilling out while riding.
Weatherproofing is important to consider. A water-resistant daypack or dry bag can mean the difference between a pristine or ruined laptop, so if you know you’ll be encountering wet conditions, use a bag that can accommodate appropriately.
Style is also worth considering – after safety – as there are various options to choose from. Shoulder bags, sling bags, duffel bags, and messenger bags are great for easy access off-bike, but may be more difficult to keep from moving around while riding.
Riding backpacks, on the other hand, fit snugly to the rider and offer alternative safety features such as back protectors. These bags tend to be shaped for better aerodynamics, as well. Some bags even offer optional compartments for electronics or hydration packs for long-haul rides.
Saddlebags and tail bags are fitted to the back of a motorbike. These types of bags are great for long-distance traveling because they can store more than most bags and backpacks and require little readjusting.
Our Review Standards
To select the five backpacks in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Motorcycle Backpacks: FAQs
*Data accurate at time of publication.