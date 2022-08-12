Before choosing your next motorcycle backpack, consider the following information about their various functions, weight limits, and more.

Motorcycle Backpack Key Features

Size is a very important factor to keep in mind with motorcycle backpacks. A backpack between 40.0 and 60.0 liters in size is ideal for daily commuting. Anything above this may increase the risk of uneven weight distribution on your bike.

Fitment is vital, as a backpack that fits loosely can pull riders in one direction and throw off their balance. A motorcycle backpack should fit its rider snugly and have its weight tightly and evenly distributed across the waist, chest, shoulder, and sternum straps.

Materials of a motorcycle backpack should be able to withstand a slide on tarmac at high speeds. Pure canvas bags are not suited for this, while those with reinforced backs and padded tops can take a hit, if necessary. Backpacks must also have tight fasteners and zippers to prevent any items from spilling out while riding.

Weatherproofing is important to consider. A water-resistant daypack or dry bag can mean the difference between a pristine or ruined laptop, so if you know you’ll be encountering wet conditions, use a bag that can accommodate appropriately.

Style is also worth considering – after safety – as there are various options to choose from. Shoulder bags, sling bags, duffel bags, and messenger bags are great for easy access off-bike, but may be more difficult to keep from moving around while riding.

Riding backpacks, on the other hand, fit snugly to the rider and offer alternative safety features such as back protectors. These bags tend to be shaped for better aerodynamics, as well. Some bags even offer optional compartments for electronics or hydration packs for long-haul rides.

Saddlebags and tail bags are fitted to the back of a motorbike. These types of bags are great for long-distance traveling because they can store more than most bags and backpacks and require little readjusting.