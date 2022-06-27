Cloudy headlights don’t just hurt a car’s appearance. They can also reduce nighttime visibility, which is a safety hazard. Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit bills itself as a restorer of yellowed or foggy headlights, so our product review team put it to the test.

This review will cover the effectiveness of Mothers NuLens headlight cleaner, discuss its ease of use, and give an informed take on the overall value of the product. Based on extensive testing, we rank the Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit as one of the five best headlight restoration kits on the market in 2022.