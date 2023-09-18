Michelin offers a Promise Plan™ and a few limited warranties for both replacement tires and original equipment manufacturer tires. Below, we highlight the key aspects of both the Michelin Promise Plan and the different available warranties.

Michelin Promise Plan

With the purchase of replacement tire(s), you have the choice to opt-in to the Michelin Promise Plan. This plan includes a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, roadside assistance, and the manufacturer’s limited warranty and treadwear warranty.

The 60-day satisfaction guarantee ensures that you are 100 percent pleased with your purchase of Michelin replacement passenger or light truck tires. If you’re not fully pleased with your new tires, you can bring the tires with the original sales receipt to the store you purchased them from and replace the tires for a set of tires of equal or lesser value.

Michelin’s roadside assistance provides help to get you back on the road in no time. Michelin will help with the following: flat tire change, fluid delivery (gas, water, oil, etc.), lockout service, and battery jump-start.

Limited Warranty: Replacement Tires

Michelin offers a warranty for replacement tires installed on both passenger cars and light trucks. To qualify for this warranty, there must be a defect in workmanship and materials during the original usable tread life or six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first.

The date of purchase refers to the date on your sales invoice when you bought the tire(s). If you cannot find or no longer have proof of purchase, the date will instead be calculated based on the tire’s date of manufacture as imprinted on the tire’s sidewall. The life of usable tread refers to the original tire tread having worn down evenly as noted by treadwear indicators on the tire, which is equal to 2/32 inches of treadwear left.

Since this is a limited warranty, you’ll want to review the following implications that will prevent you from qualifying for this replacement tire warranty. The limited warranty doesn’t cover damaged tires caused by misuse, abuse, or accident including:

Road hazards include cuts, bruises, impact damage, or punctures.

Incorrect mounting, tire/wheel imbalance, improper repair, misapplication, improper maintenance, underinflation, and/or overinflation.

Uneven wear and/or wear caused by a mechanical defect in the vehicle.

Collision, chemical corrosion, tire alteration, and/or vandalism.

Cosmetic ozone or weather cracking defects.

Inflation issues that are caused by improper storage.

The addition of liquid, solid, or gaseous materials like water-based sealers.

The use of Michelin tires inconsistent with your vehicle’s manufacturer and maintenance recommendations.

Limited Warranty: OEM Tires

For passenger cars and light trucks with OEM Michelin tires, you’ll have a limited warranty. To qualify for this warranty, you must note a defect in workmanship and materials during the original usable tread life or six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first.

The date of purchase refers to the date on your sales invoice when you bought the vehicle. If you cannot find or no longer have proof of purchase, the date will instead be calculated based on the tire’s date of manufacture as imprinted on the tire’s sidewall. The life of usable tread refers to the original tire tread having worn down evenly as noted by treadwear indicators on the tire, which is equal to 2/32 in. of treadwear left.

This limited warranty does not cover tires damaged due to misuse, abuse, or accident including: