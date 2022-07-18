Memorial Day Weekend is first and foremost about remembering our country’s fallen soldiers, but for many, it means a long weekend and the unofficial start to summer. Many people will be hitting the road, firing up the grill, or simply enjoying the day off work. Regardless of how you choose to spend your time this weekend, you might find a good deal on car products if you know where to look.
This holiday weekend there are heavily discounted automotive products and accessories spanning various different categories and retailers. Whether you’re looking for a gift for the car enthusiast in your life, or you’re an enthusiast yourself looking to pick up a new toy, there’s a sale in here for everyone. Our team has highlighted some of the best deals in the automotive industry for everything from torque wrenches to car vacuums.
#1 Featured Sale: Launch CRP129E Scan Tool
Everybody loves a new gadget, but pulling the trigger on expensive items is never easy. With a 33 percent sale on Amazon, the Launch CRP129E Scan Tool easily earns our Featured Sale award.
It is a diagnostic tool with extensive features to impress your car guy this Memorial Day weekend. The 5.0-inch touchscreen comes with an internal battery, so you don’t have to keep the car running to use it. You can also graph live data, reset diagnostic trouble codes (DTC), and perform emissions tests.
A huge plus to this specific OBD2 scanner is that Launch offers free lifetime updates as long as you purchase your scanner from an authorized dealer, such as Amazon. The Launch CRP129E comes with data code protocols from nearly 60 different carmakers and over 1,000 models, so this scanner likely knows everything about your vehicle.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 33 percent
- Wi-Fi compatible
- Supports nine languages
- Includes oil reset, steering angle calibration, and throttle position reset
- Five-year warranty
Our Experience
The Launch CRP129E Scan Tool has an easy-to-use touchscreen user interface and a long connection cable. Some OBD2 scanners have shorter cables that make it difficult to hold the devices in your lap once they’re connected.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Customer Satisfaction
|4.5 out of 5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|4 out of 5
While the Launch includes many useful features and can perform a variety of diagnostic tasks, it does require a Wi-Fi connection. Although it doesn’t need to be persistent, this connection is necessary to set the device up. We also found that the Launch takes a bit longer to start than some scanners, but the startup time is still relatively quick (just a couple of seconds longer than the other scanners we tested).
#2 Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle
When we tested the best travel mugs, the Hydro Flask® Wide Mouth Bottle was the best at keeping drinks cold. Its professional-grade stainless steel body utilizes TempShield® insulation technology that prevents cool from escaping.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 25 percent
- TempShield insulation
- BPA-free and Phthalate-free
- Color Last™ powder coat
- Top-rack dishwasher safe
Our Experience
At the end of the cold test, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle had nearly all of its ice still intact and didn’t perspire any excess water away. The same cannot be said for its heat retention, however, as coffee stayed only lukewarm after a few hours. That said, if you’re looking for a canteen to keep your drinks cold all summer long, then this is a great option.
The Hydro Flask’s twist-lock wide mouth lid didn’t leak, but can be accidentally removed if overtwisted. This bottle fit snugly in both of our testing vehicles’ cup holders. We found the Hydro Flask’s Flex Strap to be very durable and make for easy carrying.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Temperature
|4.5 out of 5
|Lid
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
|Added Features
|4.5 out of 5
The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle currently has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. This is from over 6,000 reviews, 85 percent of which are 5-star ratings.
Many positive reviews highlight the easily removable twist-lock lid, especially for those with small children. Many customers also appreciate how easy the Hydro Flask is to clean. Dissatisfied customers claim the lids to their bottles leak frequently.
#3 Avid Power Tire Inflator
With temperatures changing from cool to warm in many areas, it’s likely your tire pressure is significantly off. If you’re looking for a tire inflator with a gauge you can use away from the car if need be, Avid Power has you covered. It was the only multiple-power-source tire inflator we tested that includes a rechargeable battery. The air pressure gauge also reads tire pressure in four units of measurement and has an auto-shutoff feature.
This is a great product to have if you plan on off-roading or taking your ATV down some trails this Memorial Day weekend.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 38 percent off
- Dual power supply and charger
- LED light
- Automatic shutoff
- Carrying case
Our Experience
The Avid Power Tire Inflator met our desired air pressure, but it didn’t do it quickly. If you have power tool experience, this tire inflator will feel familiar in your hand since it’s similar to a cordless drill.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Inflation Speed
|3.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Clarity of Instructions
|5 out of 5
|Features
|4 out of 5
Inflation speed was where Avid Power lost the most points. This tire inflator competes with the other products we’ve profiled in terms of design and value, but it lost points because its airflow isn’t as powerful. Besides the benefit of a rechargeable battery, the LED screen is adequate, and we found the instruction manual easy to follow.
#4 Midabao Car Roof Top Carrier
The Midabao Car Roof Top Carrier is made of durable PVC material so you don’t need to worry about the bag ripping while you’re on the road. It’s an excellent product if you need a lot of storage capacity this Memorial Day weekend, as its storage capabilities exceed that of similar bags.
Relatively unique for cargo carriers, the Midabao doesn’t require a roof rack to safely secure your belongings to a car or truck. It should be noted that this cargo carrier (and cargo carriers in general) may negatively impact your gas mileage as it isn’t very aerodynamic.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 35 percent
- Material: PVC canvas
- Carrying capacity: 20.0 cubic feet
- Requires roof rack?: No
Our Experience
The Midabao Car Roof Top Carrier’s strap system is a bit more complicated than similar rooftop bags. However, this bag doesn’t require a roof rack to install, and you can securely attach it to your hood. The strap-tightening system is less intuitive than other models, but we eventually managed to figure it out.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Storage Capacity
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|3.5 out of 5
|Aerodynamics
|3 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
The Midabao was the nosiest of the carriers we tested, at least in part because of how many straps the bag uses. On the plus side, the straps allow you to tighten the bag to your roof securely, improving aerodynamics. Depending on how you pack it, this carrier can be more aerodynamic than similar rooftop storage bags.
#5 TG90° 10000mAh Power Bank
Rated at 3.7 V and 10,000.0 mAh, the TG90° 10000mAh Power Bank currently has a significant 18 percent discount this Memorial Day Weekend. It features three built-in cables that are compatible with iOS and Android devices, so you won’t have to worry about bringing your charging cable with you. The power bank can charge three devices simultaneously up to an output current of 2.1 A, and the power bank itself can be charged with a 2.0-A adapter.
The TG90° 10000mAh Power Bank features a built-in battery that’s certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL). A UL label indicates an electrical product satisfies global safety requirements from the independent and not-for-profit organization. The portable charger weighs only 7.4 ounces, or as much as an iPhone XR.
Our Experience
The lightweight, sleek, and stylish design of the TG90° 10000mAh Power Bank meant it was one of our product team’s favorites in terms of portability. Our team really liked this product, and its power output is the only thing that kept the charger from taking our number one best portable charger slot.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Power
|3.5 out of 5
|Portability
|5 out of 5
Ease of Use: This portable charger doesn’t require you to press any buttons to commence charging and is simple to use. You don’t need to bring a charging cable with you, as there are three built-in cables that are compatible with iPhones, Androids, and Samsung phones. Our team members do wish the attached charging cables were slightly longer though.
Power: Although the charger is rated at 10,000.0 mAh, it was much slower to charge. We found it took eight minutes and fifteen seconds to increase the battery’s charge by five percent, which is significantly longer than most other portable chargers that we tested.
Portability: Due to its extremely lightweight and streamlined design, the TG90° 10000mAh Power Bank is extremely portable and it fits nicely in a pocket. The only thing that holds this portable charger back from a perfect score is the length of the attached chargers as it can be difficult to charge a device in your pocket while you’re on the go.
#6 AMTIFO A8 FHD Wireless Backup Camera
The AMTIFO A8 FHD might be your best backup camera option if you’re driving an RV or camper or towing a trailer this Memorial Day weekend and want all angles covered. This camera works reliably on vehicles up to 80.0 feet long, features a wireless range up to 984.0 feet, and has the capacity to support four video feeds.
The system comes with a single 1080p camera that has a 150-degree viewing angle and is decked out with 16 LED lights to assist with night vision. The AMTIFO is packaged in a rugged metal casing and features a heavy-duty mounting bracket.
A 7.0-inch display screen rounds out the package. Unlike some smaller monitors, this device has front-facing buttons for easy access and split-screen capabilities so you can see feeds from multiple cameras at once. (If you want to mount multiple cameras on your vehicle, you can purchase them separately.)
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 26 percent
- Can handle up to four camera feeds
- Works on vehicles up to 80.0 feet long
- Excellent video quality both day and night
- Relatively simple setup
Our Experience
While testing out the AMTIFO A8 FHD Wireless Backup Camera, our review team found that the video quality produced a clear image and maintained the wireless connection with almost no issues. This system earns bonus points for having a robust LCD monitor that makes it easier to view everything in your blind spots.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Video Quality
|4.5 out of 5
|Features
|5 out of 5
The biggest complaint we had is the display screen feels much less secure if you use the packaged mount. We didn’t have any issues with the suction cup mount falling, but the screen jostled during test drives.
Although the touchscreen is pretty responsive, the display would sometimes miss a button entry. Also, despite the video quality being adjustable, we barely noticed a difference in the most extreme video settings.
#7 Milwaukee 0880-20 Car Vacuum
The Milwaukee 0880-20 is a battery-powered car vacuum with powerful suction strength. The compact design makes this vacuum easy to store and maintain. While you may not need this car vacuum during Memorial Day Weekend, it will certainly help your clean-up efforts after a long day at the beach or a weekend of camping.
It should be noted that if you don’t already use Milwaukee tools, you will need to purchase the required battery and charger separately.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 12 percent
- Power: 18.0 V
- Tank Capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Accessories: Crevice nozzle, wide nozzle
- Wet or Dry: Both
Our Experience
The Milwaukee 0880-20 was our team’s favorite vacuum to test. Storage for the hose and attachments is elegantly designed into the vacuum body. The entire kit is easily converted into a small box that takes up very little space. Latches on the top provide access to the hose and attachments, while the bottom latches provide access to the collection area for emptying and cleaning.
Without significantly increasing your budget, you’re unlikely to find a cordless handheld vacuum with better suction power, especially with such a good sale happening this weekend.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4.5 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Maintenance
|4.5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
Suction power: 4 out of 5
The 0880-20 packs enough suction for anything you’d need to clean from your car seats, including crumbs and pet fur. While it is not quite as powerful as plug-in models, it boasts top-tier suction for a cordless option.
Maneuverability: 4 out of 5
Because it is uncorded and portable, the Milwaukee 0880-20 is easy to maneuver anywhere in your car. It’s a bit larger than a 12.0-volt vacuum, but not especially heavy. One drawback is that the hose is a little short. Unlike other major appliances, you’ll need to hold the box near whatever you’re vacuuming, which can become cumbersome.
Ease of Maintenance: 5 out of 5
Of all the vacuums on this list, the Milwaukee 0880-20 is the easiest vacuum to store and maintain. It features an easy-access bagless collection area, and every attachment perfectly fits into the small package. Storing the Milwaukee 0880-20 is simple, and the convenient size means you could easily keep it in your trunk.
You will need to keep the battery charged to use the Milwaukee 0880-20. The battery has around a 40-minute runtime, which is enough time to detail one car but could be inconvenient for those who require several hours of suction on end.
Versatility: 5 out of 5
This vacuum can pick up most car debris and includes both a thin and wide nozzle. The portability is a big selling point for this vacuum, as it’s easy to use in the car for nearly any mess or spill. The Milwaukee 0880-20 features wet and dry functions and can even be used as a blower.
#8 Leader Accessories Folding Kayak Rack
To celebrate an early Memorial Day, why not grab the kayaks, get out of the living room, and head to the great outdoors? The only problem is getting the kayaks where they need to go, and a kayak rack for your car can make transporting them easy.
Leader Accessories offers an easy-to-install system that uses a J-hook design. This kit comes with four pieces capable of carrying two kayaks. It is sold at various sizes so you can choose the right option for your kayak.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 17 percent
- Foldable
- Universal mount
- Quick-release handle
- Includes four-piece ratchet tie-down straps
Our Experience
The Leader Accessories Folding Kayak comes mostly assembled and no tools are required for rooftop installation. The instructions are straightforward and we were able to set this rack up in minutes.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Capacity
|4 out of 5
|Stability
|4.5 out of 5
To attach a kayak, you’ll need to use the included ratchet straps. These are simple to use, but require some strength and you’ll need to tuck away the excess lengths of the strap. These straps offer excellent security and ensure a tight fit for any size kayak.
#9 Grit Performance Tire Pressure Gauge
The Grit Performance gauge is one of our favorite gadgets, primarily serving as a tire deflator. It’s exceptionally durable and has a braided hose, a solid brass deflator valve, and a rubber cover protecting the readout. For off-roading, checking your tire pressure, and improving your tire’s traction, there is no better device out there.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 29 percent
- psi measurement range: 0 – 60
- Glow-in-the-dark face
- Flexible braided hose
- Built from rust-free bronze
Our Experience
The Grit Performance Tire Pressure Gauge is great for those who need underinflated tires or simply need to check their vehicle’s psi while driving off-road.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Accuracy
|3.5 out of 5
|Longevity
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
We managed to get the Grit to work, though it was a little more challenging than the other gauges we tested. It can rapidly deflate tires, with the drawback that it deflates them a bit while it measures. The Grit was also off by 3.0 psi when we tested it.
The Grit has an average Amazon review rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 1,700 reviews. Positive reviews frequently mention the product’s ability to quickly deflate tires. So, as mentioned, the Grit is a valuable tool if you often go off-roading. Some negative reviews say the product doesn’t deflate tires quickly, but based on our experience and other customers’ comments, these users may not have adequately attached the Grit to their tire valve.
#10 DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag
The DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag has a pop-open design and large main compartment to give you easy access to all of your tools, thanks to the metal frame sewn into the opening of the bag. This 33-pocket tool bag has a variety of organization options due to the sheer number of pockets. Abrasion-resistant rubber feet ensure the base of this tool bag is protected.
Made from a heavy-duty ballistic weave polyester fabric, this tool carrier is built to last on a job site. This tool bag has multiple methods to carry it, most notably the padded shoulder strap and carrying handle. Featuring 14 interior pockets and 20 exterior pockets, there’s storage space for both small and large tools alike. It should also be noted that the bag’s corners and edges are reinforced.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 31 percent
- Abrasion-resistant rubber feet
- Pop-open design
- Made from ballistic weave polyester fabric
Our Experience
In our experience, the DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag is a quality bag that you should consider if you’re looking for a safe and effective way to store your tools this Memorial Day Weekend.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Organization
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
|Portability
|4.5 out of 5
Organization: There are 34 pockets of varying sizes featured in this tool bag. While the organization of where you put each specific tool in this tool bag isn’t as well laid out as some others, you will undoubtedly be able to fit and organize all of the tools you need.
Durability: The makeup of this tool bag ensures its durability as it’s made from ballistic weave polyester fabric and features reinforced edges and corners. Furthermore, abrasion-resistant rubber feet guarantee you won’t tear open your tool bag on a rough surface or job site floor.
Portability: This tool bag is undoubtedly portable, as you can carry it via the padded shoulder strap or padded carrying handle. Furthermore, this tool bag allows you to grab tools while on the go and can comfortably fit anywhere in your living room or underneath a car seat.
#11 Schumacher SC1309 Battery Charger
Unlike other battery chargers, the Schumacher SC1309 is capable of not only charging a vehicle, but also providing a jump start. The built-in tester can detect battery charge level and even has some diagnostics features.
While a bit heavier than our other recommended best car battery chargers, the Schumacher SC1309 is versatile and fast charging. It’s easy to operate and includes desulfation and float modes. The SC1309 can fully charge a 105.0-Ah battery in about 16 hours
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 33 percent
- Amperage: 40.0- and 400.0-amp modes
- Voltage: 15.0 volts
- Battery type(s): Standard (wet), AGM, and deep cycle
- Warranty: One year
Our Experience
The Schumacher SC1309 is simple to use and has large, strong alligator clamps. We found it to be one of the easier chargers to operate.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Charging Speed
|5 out of 5
|Versatility
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
Its size and long clamp cables allow you to rest the charger on the ground (other smaller chargers with short clamps can’t reach the battery from the ground).
The voltage output is consistent at 15.0 amps, which is a little high for a 12.0-volt battery but not high enough to endanger battery health. This voltage also means a fast charge rate.
#12 NOCO Boost HD Jump Starter
The NOCO Boost HD works with a wide range of cars. Because of its high-peak amps (2,000.0), this portable car jump starter can jump everything from a small sedan to a large pickup truck or SUV. It’s one of the best jump starters for vehicles with high-capacity batteries, and you can even charge electronic devices (including smartphones) with its two ports, making it great for keeping your devices charged while enjoying the great outdoors.
You can recharge this device’s lithium battery using a USB port. The battery takes up to six hours to charge, but one charge can last up to 40 jumps.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 20 percent
- Peak amperage: 2,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Battery type: Lithium
- Built-in LED flashlight
- Safe for unleaded or diesel engines
- One-year warranty
Our Experience
The NOCO Boost HD cables are permanently attached to the jump starter and we did notice that the cables are rather short. This means you will need to place the jump starter close to your battery to attach it to the terminals. The clamps are robust and easy to use.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
The included carrying case is fabric, making it almost pointless since it provides no protection. When we tested the NOCO Boost HD, it functioned but topped out at 11.4 volts rather than producing the promised 12.0 volts.
#13 Precision Instruments Split Beam Wrench
This Precision Instruments torque wrench features a split-beam design and can measure up to 250.0 lb-ft of torque. It has a flexible head design for getting into tight spaces and claims to provide torque measurements accurate to within four percent.
Key Features
- Memorial Day Discount: 29 percent
- Range: 40.0 to 250.0 lb-ft
- Wrench type: Split beam
- Fixed or flexible head: Flexible head
Our Experience
We really like the design of the Precision Instruments Split Beam Wrench. It is easy to use and calibrate, and the instructions are simple to follow. For its size, this was the most comfortable torque wrench to use, featuring an ergonomic rubber grip and sturdy build.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Accuracy
|3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
As for accuracy, this wrench did not perform within the stated four percent margin of error. We found it to be off by about 10 percent during our tests. However, it may be that our particular wrench was improperly calibrated or needed to be recalibrated, as many customer reviews claim this wrench does read the correct torque.
Our Review Standards
Many of the products in this list went through in-person testing and research. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors such as Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. Our product testing team then ordered the products that best met these standards.
Our Testing Process
Our testing processes looked vastly different for each type of product featured in this list. In many cases, we tested products based on their usability, value, ease of installation, and their intended uses. Each product’s testing criteria were devised with the consumer in mind.
*Data accurate at time of publication.