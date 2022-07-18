Suction power: 4 out of 5

The 0880-20 packs enough suction for anything you’d need to clean from your car seats, including crumbs and pet fur. While it is not quite as powerful as plug-in models, it boasts top-tier suction for a cordless option.

Maneuverability: 4 out of 5

Because it is uncorded and portable, the Milwaukee 0880-20 is easy to maneuver anywhere in your car. It’s a bit larger than a 12.0-volt vacuum, but not especially heavy. One drawback is that the hose is a little short. Unlike other major appliances, you’ll need to hold the box near whatever you’re vacuuming, which can become cumbersome.

Ease of Maintenance: 5 out of 5

Of all the vacuums on this list, the Milwaukee 0880-20 is the easiest vacuum to store and maintain. It features an easy-access bagless collection area, and every attachment perfectly fits into the small package. Storing the Milwaukee 0880-20 is simple, and the convenient size means you could easily keep it in your trunk.

You will need to keep the battery charged to use the Milwaukee 0880-20. The battery has around a 40-minute runtime, which is enough time to detail one car but could be inconvenient for those who require several hours of suction on end.

Versatility: 5 out of 5

This vacuum can pick up most car debris and includes both a thin and wide nozzle. The portability is a big selling point for this vacuum, as it’s easy to use in the car for nearly any mess or spill. The Milwaukee 0880-20 features wet and dry functions and can even be used as a blower.