Driving on the road requires attention and focus. With a magnetic phone car mount, your device can become hands-free. They make it easy to use your GPS to get where you’re going in the safest way possible. Using a car phone mount will keep your eyes on the road and prevent you from looking down at your phone while driving.
Our team has researched and tested the best magnetic car mounts available. Our in-depth testing provides insight on durability and installation, so you can get the best phone mount for both you and your vehicle.
6 Best Magnetic Phone Mounts
- Best Overall: Coolpow Car Magnetic Phone Mount
- Most Compatible: LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder
- Best Suction Mount: Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount
- Best Air Vent Mount: WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount
- Best Dashboard Mount: Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder
- Most Installation Spots: JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount
#1 Best Overall: Coolpow Car Magnetic Phone Mount
The Coolpow Car Magnetic Phone Mount is a reliable accessory that will keep your phone securely attached throughout the entire car ride. With 360° free rotation, you can rotate your smartphone and swivel the display and angle to ensure the best visibility of both your device and the road.
The incredibly compact size, not to mention the fact that you get two for the price of one, makes visibility easy and unobstructed. Made of aluminum and silicone, the Coolpow phone mount is reliable and durable in a compact size. Equipped with four Neodymium magnets, the mount will stick securely to your device no matter how rough the roads are.
Key Features
- Wide compatibility: Ranging from the Apple iPhone 6 to iPhone 13 ProMax, various Samsung Note and Galaxy devices, and some Google Pixel cell phones
- Four strong and oversized Neodymium magnets
- Suction cup: 3M VHB adhesive pads for a strong and durable mount
- 360° free rotation with a solid metal ball joint
- Made of aluminum alloy and soft silicone
What’s In The Box?
The Coolpow Phone Mount comes packaged with a magnetic car mount accessories package and user manual. This package includes four protective films, four metal plates, two 3M adhesives, and two wet wipes for surface cleaning before application. The Coolpow mounts are sold in a two-pack, so you will receive two magnet car mounts for multiple vehicles if desired.
The protective films are optional, but they are great for preventing potential cosmetic damage from the strong and sticky metal plates that attach directly to your phone or case. The mounts already come with 3M adhesives to stick on the dash or windshield, so you receive two extra adhesives for wear and suction loss over time.
Our Experience
The Coolpow Phone Mount is a very strong magnetic mount. For how compact in size the product is, our team was skeptical about how well it would hold a larger device, but we were pleasantly surprised.
The car mount did have its challenges while installing it onto the dash. The wet wipes seemed to affect the adhesive despite drying the area. Though the surface should definitely be cleaned before applying for a stronger stick, we suggest waiting for the surface to be completely dry before attempting to adhere the mount.
Once applied, the mount seemed fairly stable. The ball joint used for rotation and various viewing angles was secure and did not rotate or move when the cell phone was mounted.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Stability
|4.5
|Device Compatibility
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Customers are overall happy with their purchase of the Coolpow Magnetic Phone Mount. With over 19,000 reviews, 69 percent are 5-star ratings by verified Amazon customers. Many are amazed by the durability of the car mount, both in holding their device and suctioning to the dashboard.
Some customers are disappointed that the product does not hold their cellphones as strongly as advertised. Of all the Amazon reviews, 7 percent of ratings are 1-star. The main concern from customers is a heavier phone or bulkier case coming loose over bumps or rough roads while driving.
What Is It Good For?
This is a great car phone mount if you are looking for a more minimalistic product that is reliable and durable. If you are also looking for rotation for various viewing angles, the Coolpow mount would be a great purchase to consider.
#2 Most Compatible: LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder
The LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder is compatible with all smartphone devices and even some tablets, including the iPad Air 2. Holding the weight of up to four cell phones, the LISEN phone mount is equipped with six military-grade magnets for an incredibly strong suction to your device.
Fitting 99 percent of air vents in all vehicles, the adjustable vent clip attached to this accessory makes for an easy installation. This product does not have a suction to attach to your vehicle, so the car mount can be moved to different air vents or vehicles without damage to the product.
Key Features
- Fits 99 percent of air vents
- Compatible with all smartphone devices, including tablets
- Hook vent blade for easy installation and secure attachment
- Adjustable clamp length to better secure mount to vent
- No suction cup allows for different installation locations
- Six military-grade NdFeB strong magnets
What’s In The Box?
Included with the Lisen Phone Mount are an accessory packet, user manual, and the vent mount. In the accessory package, there is one square iron sheet, one round iron sheet, a tissue pack of one wet wipe and one dry wipe, and one square and round protective film.
Our Experience
The LISEN Phone Holder had one of the easiest and more secure installation processes. The length of the vent clip can be easily adjusted to fit any vent in your vehicle.
While the mount was firmly attached to the vent, there was concern about the mobility not being firm enough. With the device we tested, the mount began to lean downward, moving from the position our team had originally set the angle at. This could be an issue for heavier devices and is something to consider when purchasing a phone mount.
While the product seems to have some potential stability and motion issues, the magnets were very powerful and held the device firmly. This mount is larger in size, and with six magnets, it is understandable why this product is the most compatible of the mounts we tested.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Stability
|4
|Device Compatibility
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Customers are very pleased with their purchase of the LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder. With over 34,000 reviews on Amazon, 72 percent of reviewers give 5-star ratings. Customers mainly share that the clamp hook is reliable and doesn’t budge, and the magnets hold their device without any issues.
Some customers had issues with connecting the product to their air vents. While many were happy with the installation, nine percent of customers rated the product with 2 stars or lower. The product is advertised as 99 percent compatible with car air vents. Customers were displeased when their air vents, which appeared similar to the advertised photo, did not hold the car mount.
What Is It Good For?
This product is great for a heavier or larger phone, including the iPhone XS Max. The powerful magnets allow for a better grip between the mount and your device. The clamp hook on the air vent also increases security by locking the car mount holder in place.
#3 Best Suction Mount: Lusso Gear Magnetic Car Phone Mount
Lusso Gear’s magnetic phone mount is a little bigger than our other recommendations. The increased size allows for more positioning options using this mount’s adjustable arms. The Lusso Gear attaches via a suction cup, making it easy to remove and install. Suction mounts tend to last longer and work better than adhesive mounts, which can fall off after the adhesive has worn away.
Key Features
- Neodymium magnet
- Adjustable height arm with 360-degree rotation
- Reusable without any sticky residue
- Use phone vertically or horizontally
What’s In The Box?
Besides the mount itself, the Lusso Gear car phone mount comes with two adhesive magnets.
Our Experience
The Lusso Gear mount is simple to install. A locking lever helps secure the mount and the neck can be adjusted in two places. Additionally, the magnet head is on a 360-degree swivel, which allows for a wide range of adjustment options.
The neodymium magnets are strong and should be able to support most phones. The largest and heaviest cell phones may not work with this phone mount, but such large phones don’t work with most magnetic phone mounts.
|Overall
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Stability
|4.5
|Device Compatibility
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
This phone mount is not thoroughly-reviewed on Amazon. It has just over 10 ratings, with an average score of 3.5 out of 5.0. There aren’t many complaints from those who left written reviews, and even those that only give the product 3 stars commenting that the magnets are strong and the mount is easy to use.
At least one person commented that the magnets were not able to support their phone. Based on our testing, the Lusso Gear magnets are as strong as any other magnetic car phone mount and so if your phone is too heavy for this mount, you may need a cradle mount.
What Is It Good For?
If you don’t want to have sticky residue on your car, or prefer to attach your phone mount to the inside of your windshield, pick up the Lusso Gear Magnetic car phone mount.
#4 Best Air Vent Mount: WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount
The WixGear Air Vent Phone Mount is both compact in size and secure over bumpy roads. With two sizes of air vent blades, the product is accommodating for both thicker and thinner vents depending on your vehicle. This also allows you to move the device from vehicle to vehicle or vent to vent for the best accessibility.
The device is compatible with a variety of iPhones, Samsung Galaxys, and Google Pixel devices. The included adhesive metal plates can be attached directly to the back of your device, so the magnet can attach through any phone case you have.
Key Features
- Compact size prevents visibility obstruction
- Sturdy rubber base to block vibrations and impact from bumpy roads
- Rotation and swivel display for functionality
- Ultra-thin carbon metal plates for attachment to your device
- Protection films to prevent magnetic damage to your cell phone
- Compatibility: Various mobile devices, including iPhones, as well as mini-tablets
What’s In The Box?
The WixGear phone mount comes with two vent mounts in one package, for multiple vehicles or devices. Inside the box you will find two square metal plates and two square protective films, as well as two round metal plates and two round protective films. This allows you to replace the metal plates as needed, protect your case and phone cosmetics, and use the metal plates and mounts on multiple devices if desired.
Our Experience
Installing the WixGear mount was a fairly easy process. The vent grips are stiff which made it difficult to attach at first, but this kept the mount incredibly secure. There was no shifting or sliding once the product was attached to the vent.
The mount is pressed against the vent fairly securely, but because of this, there is less compatibility. A larger device seemed to block the entire vent, making this product potentially better for smaller devices. The magnets are incredibly strong, so if the loss of only one air vent is not an issue, this is an ideal product to consider purchasing.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Stability
|4.5
|Device Compatibility
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon customers share glowing reviews of this product. The WixGear Air Vent Phone Mount has over 51,000 reviews, with 70 percent of reviews being 5-star ratings. Customers are pleased with the very strong magnets even though the product is compact, making it worth the purchase.
Some customers had issues with air vent compatibility and grip. Customer reviews show that five percent of customers give the product a 1-star rating. Many reviews share that the grip strength started to diminish over time and eventually would fall out of the car vent altogether.
What Is It Good For?
This is a great product if you are looking for a more compact size specifically fit for a car vent. You also receive two phone mounts in your purchase, so if you are looking for phone mounts for different vehicles, this would be a good option to consider.
#5 Best Dashboard Mount: Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder
The Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Dashboard Mount is a strong and durable dash mount with various special features setting the product apart from others. This car dashboard mount has an integrated cable clip to secure any car charger cable to the cell phone holder. With a MagicPlate included in the purchase, you also have the option for wireless charging when you secure your device to the mount.
Backed by Scosche’s Lifetime Tech Support and a three-year warranty, any issues with installation or broken parts can be replaced free of charge. The warranty also covers charging failure that may occur over time and heavy use. On top of all these features, this phone mount is compatible with iPhones, Androids, and tablets.
Key Features
- Automotive-grade adhesive sticker to mount anywhere on the dash
- Three-year warranty backed by Scosche’s Lifetime Tech Support
- Temperature-resistant for both hot and cold days
- Rare-Earth neodymium phone magnets
- 360° adjustable head and rubber lock-nut for viewing and angle adjustment
- MagicPlate wireless charging adhesive
- Protective films adaptable to most phone cases
What’s In The Box?
With the Scosche Magnetic Dash Mount, there are plenty of accessories and a step-by-step manual to give the best results. The package comes with one large square metal plate and one large MagicPlate for cosmetic phone protection. You’ll also get a wet wipe for surface cleaning and easier installation, as well as an extra adhesive if the mount comes off the dashboard over time.
If you have a wireless charging compatible device, there is one smaller metal plate and protective film so the metal can be placed lower or higher on the device. This ensures the metal plate and phone mount will not interfere with wireless charging.
Our Experience
The Scosche mount was very easy to install and mounted stably to the dash. There was good mobility combined with stability, providing optimal viewing angles. The dashboard adhesive was secure and provided strong suction to the dash.
This mount would likely be stable with most devices, including heavier cell phones. The stability and rotation were not affected when our team tested the product with a larger device and case, making it great for device compatibility.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Stability
|5
|Device Compatibility
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Customers have rated the Scosche MagicMount very positively. With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, 76 percent of customer reviews are 5-star ratings. Many customers comment they are not first-time buyers of phone mounts. The majority are incredibly satisfied with the strong adhesive that durably sticks to the dash with no issues.
Although the product is advertised as being temperature-resistant, customers have a few issues with the product holding in high heat. Of all customer reviews on Amazon, seven percent of customers rate the product 2 stars or lower. The main complaint was when their vehicle sat in high heat temperatures and lost the adhesive to the dashboard, making the product unusable.
What Is It Good For?
This product is a great option if you are looking for wireless charging options in a phone mount, as well as MagSafe features to ensure the magnets do not interfere with your device or other wireless charging products.
#6 Most Installation Spots: JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount
The JOYROOM Magnetic Phone Mount is an easy-installation car mount for anyone. Designed for various installation surfaces, ranging from Carbon Fiber to PVC, the 3M Adhesive Stickers will provide strong suction even on the roughest roads.
This product is temperature-resistant ranging from -49.0℉ to 289.0℉. This feature makes installation even in the sunniest spots of your dash long-lasting and durable. The various installation spots and 360° adjustable connector ball make this product accessible for any driver, promoting visibility and less obstruction of the road.
Key Features
- Eight N52 high-powered magnets
- 360° adjustable connector ball for adjustability
- Compatibility: iPhone, Samsung, Google, LG, Nexus, and mini tablets
- Most suitable for device models within 6.9 inches
- 3M Adhesive Stickers for strong resistance
- Various installation surfaces
What’s In The Box?
In addition to the JOYROOM car mount, you also receive an accessory kit. The kit includes one 3M adhesive for reapplication of the mount as it loses suction over time, one wet and dry wipe for surface application, two metal plates, and two protective films.
Our Experience
The JOYROOM Magnetic Mount had its challenges during installation. With no clear step-by-step manual, our team had to attempt some trial and error to get the best suction.
The product does advise that it should sit for at least 12 hours for optimal results. We tested this mount on both the dashboard and the windshield to see how the adhesive held. We found the dashboard provided optimal viewing and stability compared to the windshield.
The magnetic mount seems to have some issues with holding a heavier device. It is important to check the product details to see that your device is compatible with this phone mount.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Stability
|4.5
|Device Compatibility
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Customers seem pleased with their purchase of the JOYROOM Phone Mount. Of over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, 68 percent are 5-star ratings. Customers mainly share that they are satisfied with the adhesive on the dash, as well as all the added products that come in the box, including the alcohol wipes for better installation.
Some customers had issues with the product holding up over time. Nine percent of all reviews are 1-star ratings. Customers also share that the product would occasionally become unleveled or rotated as the car moved, despite not physically moving the phone or mount.
What Is It Good For?
This is a solid option if you are looking for a cell phone mount that is versatile in installation location and holds adhesion durably. When installed correctly using the alcohol wipes and letting the product sit unused for a few hours, the product is designed to hold and stay suctioned.
Magnetic Phone Mount Buyers Guide
Phones continue to be a distraction despite the various “don’t text and drive” warnings we see everywhere. Drivers can put themselves and others at risk trying to both answer a text and steer their vehicle down the freeway, which is why a quality phone mount can be a good investment.
Before purchasing a magnetic phone mount for your vehicle, take a look at our buyers guide to get an in-depth explanation of factors to consider before purchasing.
Ease Of Installation
This is a very important factor that can either make or break a product you purchase. Following the instructions on each user manual will make installation much easier. We suggest installing any phone mount that uses an adhesive to attach to the dashboard or windshield at least 12 hours before you plan to use the product. This ensures the mount is much less likely to fall off when first using it, and the mount will stay strongly adhered to the surface for a longer time.
Stability
Mount stability on the surface you are attaching it to is especially important when driving over bumpy roads or terrain. Having a mount that rotates easily may not be ideal because your device can potentially move around on its own and not stay in one position. Review our testing experience under each product to see which phone mounts were more stable with a stiffer rotation and the strongest adhesion to our vehicle.
Device Compatibility
It is important to check the product details for device compatibility before purchasing. For our testing, we used an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a phone case on the device for every product. We attached the metal sheet to the outside of the phone case to ensure the best results for a heavier phone.
A tip when getting your phone mount is to place the metal sheet between your phone case and device without removing the adhesive so you can reuse the metal sheet in different devices, magnetic mounts, or areas on your phone for a better viewing angle.
Our Review Standards
The magnetic phone mounts in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the five magnetic phone mounts that best met these standards. A team member tested each product inside a car, taking note of how well the magnetic phone mount could be installed, the stability of the mount, and the compatibility with the device. Each magnetic phone mount was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test more than 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.