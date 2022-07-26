Check Price

The Coolpow Car Magnetic Phone Mount is a reliable accessory that will keep your phone securely attached throughout the entire car ride. With 360° free rotation, you can rotate your smartphone and swivel the display and angle to ensure the best visibility of both your device and the road.

The incredibly compact size, not to mention the fact that you get two for the price of one, makes visibility easy and unobstructed. Made of aluminum and silicone, the Coolpow phone mount is reliable and durable in a compact size. Equipped with four Neodymium magnets, the mount will stick securely to your device no matter how rough the roads are.

Key Features

Wide compatibility: Ranging from the Apple iPhone 6 to iPhone 13 ProMax , various Samsung Note and Galaxy devices, and some Google Pixel cell phones

Four strong and oversized Neodymium magnets

Suction cup : 3M VHB adhesive pads for a strong and durable mount

360° free rotation with a solid metal ball joint

Made of aluminum alloy and soft silicone

What’s In The Box?

The Coolpow Phone Mount comes packaged with a magnetic car mount accessories package and user manual. This package includes four protective films, four metal plates, two 3M adhesives, and two wet wipes for surface cleaning before application. The Coolpow mounts are sold in a two-pack, so you will receive two magnet car mounts for multiple vehicles if desired.

The protective films are optional, but they are great for preventing potential cosmetic damage from the strong and sticky metal plates that attach directly to your phone or case. The mounts already come with 3M adhesives to stick on the dash or windshield, so you receive two extra adhesives for wear and suction loss over time.

Our Experience

The Coolpow Phone Mount is a very strong magnetic mount. For how compact in size the product is, our team was skeptical about how well it would hold a larger device, but we were pleasantly surprised.

The car mount did have its challenges while installing it onto the dash. The wet wipes seemed to affect the adhesive despite drying the area. Though the surface should definitely be cleaned before applying for a stronger stick, we suggest waiting for the surface to be completely dry before attempting to adhere the mount.

Once applied, the mount seemed fairly stable. The ball joint used for rotation and various viewing angles was secure and did not rotate or move when the cell phone was mounted.