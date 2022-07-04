A limousine is an expensive investment, and it also requires careful upkeep. The vehicle’s appearance is a key part of the limo business, so it’s a good idea to buy one of the best limo covers on the market to keep your limo in premier condition.
In this buyers guide, we’ll discuss three top-rated limo covers we recommend. When choosing these products, we considered water resistance, weatherproofing, ease of use, helpful design features, and customer reviews. We’ll also go over what to look for in high-quality vehicle covers and why it’s important to invest in one.
Why Invest In A Limo Cover?
Since most consumers purchase a limousine for a business venture, it’s worth protecting the vehicle from inclement weather and cosmetic damage from things like tree sap, bird droppings, and more. Customers expect a limo in peak condition to transport them to their big event. A high-quality cover can also extend the life of your limo in the long run and save you money on costly cosmetic repairs.
3 Best Limo Covers On The Market
We rounded up the best limo covers currently available based on a few key factors, including their water resistance, weather resistance, design features, and customer reviews. Each cover was positively reviewed by buyers and manufactured by a reputable company.
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield Limo Cover
CarCovers.com offers its Deluxe Shield Limo Cover for limousines between 22.0 and 33.0 feet in length, so it’s an accessible option for many limo owners. The Deluxe Shield Cover offers indoor and outdoor protection, as it’s made from multiple layers of polypropylene and has a soft inner liner. For anti-theft security, wind protection, and ease of use, it also features built-in grommets and an elastic hem.
We especially like the cover’s reinforced seams. Often, manufacturers overlook seams and zippers, which can cause water penetration on rainy days. This cover is also backed by a five-year warranty in the case of any defective materials or workmanship.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $285
- Weight: 15.0 pounds (lbs.)
- Warranty: Five years
- Several sizes available
- Multi-layer protection against wind and inclement weather
- Reinforced, welded seams
- Chemically treated for UV protection
- Elastic hem
- Reinforced grommets
- Storage bag and antenna kit included
What Customers Are Saying
About 98 percent of customers who rate the Deluxe Shield Limo cover on CarCovers.com give it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many claim to have bought multiples of this cover because it offers effective protection.
#2 Best Value: Coverking Limo Cover
Made from four layers of polypropylene and a soft inner lining, the Coverking Limo Cover is our second pick for best limo covers. We recommend this cover mainly for indoor use, as it’s not 100-percent waterproof. The cover is equipped with an elastic hem for easy installation and reinforced seams for added protection against water leakage.
Instead of offering vehicle-specific fits, Coverking offers five limo cover sizes that range from 22.0 to 32.0 feet.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Weight: 14.0 lbs.
- Warranty: One year
- Several sizes available
- Four-layer protection against water and inclement weather
- Reinforced seams
- Chemically treated for UV protection
- Elastic hem
- Reinforced grommets
What Customers Are Saying
Although the Coverking Limo Cover does not have many Amazon customer reviews – under 30 in total – 78 percent of buyers give the product at least a 4-star rating. Most customers are impressed with the cover’s fit but do not like the lack of tie-down straps for wind protection.
#3 Also Consider: Car Covers Factory Limo Cover
The Car Covers Factory Limo Cover offers five layers of protection against rain, wind, sun, dirt, and debris. The cover’s polypropylene material is waterproof and breathable, guarding against mold and mildew buildup.
Though the cover does not include wind straps, it does feature locks and cables for added security. We’re more concerned about the cover’s lack of seam reinforcement. Seams that aren’t reinforced tend to let more water seep in. This option is also expensive compared to our other two picks – the longest cover costs just over $300.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $320
- Weight: 14.0 lbs.
- Warranty: Limited
- Several limo-specific sizes available
- Five-layer protection against water and inclement weather
- UV protection
- Elastic hem
What Customers Are Saying
Car Covers Factory groups its customer reviews together. The company boasts a 4.8 out of 5-star customer satisfaction rating across all of its products. Positive customer reviews mention an easy ordering process, vehicle-specific cover fit, and fast shipping.
What To Look For In A Limousine Cover
There are a few design features and materials to look for in a limo cover. The best limo covers are highly water-resistant, are easy to take on and off, and offer protection against inclement weather, dirt, debris, and UV rays. Here are the key features for a top-quality limousine cover:
- Water-resistant fabric: Look for covers either made from polypropylene or designed with a polyurethane coating. Both plastic-sourced materials offer protection against inclement weather conditions like rain and snow.
- Soft inner lining: To ensure your limousine won’t be scratched, a cover should have a soft inner lining either made from cotton or fleece.
- Elastic hem: A fully elastic or rear- and front-elastic hem allows for an easy-on, easy-off installation process.
- Built-in grommets: Grommets allow you to secure the cover against wind or theft by using a cable-and-lock system, bungee cords, or rope. Tying down your limo cover ensures a snug fit.
- Reinforced seams: Cover seams should be double-stitched, welded, or reinforced in some way to prevent water penetration, especially in high-moisture climates.
You also may want to consider the cover’s warranty. If your cover has a defect in materials or workmanship, it may be costly to replace, but an unprotected limousine is even more of a financial risk. With a warranty, you won’t have to worry about these scenarios. Take covers’ warranty lengths into consideration when shopping around.
Limo Cover: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.