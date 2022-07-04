CarCovers.com offers its Deluxe Shield Limo Cover for limousines between 22.0 and 33.0 feet in length, so it’s an accessible option for many limo owners. The Deluxe Shield Cover offers indoor and outdoor protection, as it’s made from multiple layers of polypropylene and has a soft inner liner. For anti-theft security, wind protection, and ease of use, it also features built-in grommets and an elastic hem.

We especially like the cover’s reinforced seams. Often, manufacturers overlook seams and zippers, which can cause water penetration on rainy days. This cover is also backed by a five-year warranty in the case of any defective materials or workmanship.

Key Features

Cost : Around $285

: Around $285 Weight : 15.0 pounds (lbs.)

: 15.0 pounds (lbs.) Warranty : Five years

: Five years Several sizes available

Multi-layer protection against wind and inclement weather

Reinforced, welded seams

Chemically treated for UV protection

Elastic hem

Reinforced grommets

Storage bag and antenna kit included

What Customers Are Saying

About 98 percent of customers who rate the Deluxe Shield Limo cover on CarCovers.com give it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many claim to have bought multiples of this cover because it offers effective protection.