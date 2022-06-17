Using LED headlights can improve your visibility while night driving and make the road safer to navigate in tumultuous weather. LED headlights can be installed at home, but the first step is finding the right light for your car and budget.
In this buyer’s guide, we discuss the best LED headlights based on brightness, longevity, and customer reviews. We also provide an overview of what makes LED headlights stand out from other car headlights and why the investment can be worthwhile.
5 Best LED Headlights
- Best Overall: Fahren LED Headlight Bulbs
- Brightest Headlights: Hikari VisionPlus
- Long-Lasting: Sealight X1 Series
- Best Value: Marsauto 9006 LED Bulbs
- Also Consider: Beamtech S1 Series LED Bulb
LED Headlights Buyers Guide
High-quality LED headlights should help you see the road more clearly when driving at night or in poor weather conditions. When choosing headlights, it is important to consult your owner’s manual to know which bulbs are best suited for your vehicle. You may also want to consider the warranty life of your headlights in case they are defective.
LED Vs. Halogen Headlights
One of the biggest differences between LED and halogen bulbs is brightness. LED headlights are typically much brighter, and also use much less power due to their built-in heat dissipation features. LED headlights cast a wider beam pattern and can come in a variety of colors, with bright white being the most common.
Because they are typically included standard only in luxury vehicles, automotive manufacturers recommend finding aftermarket LED lights or replacement bulbs. Some manufacturers even offer LED headlight conversion kits, as most vehicles require a Canbus converter in order to power their lights.
Halogen lights only burn yellow, while LED bulbs offer a greater number of colors to choose from. White LED headlights are the most popular, but can also be bought in purple, blue, and sometimes yellow. One concern about white LED headlights is the glare they produce, which some worry are too distracting for oncoming drivers.
LED Vs. HID Headlights
HID headlights are an alternative to LEDs that use Xenon gas to produce light instead of electricity. Although HIDs use less power and have a stronger light beam than halogen light bulbs, they still produce a lower beam compared to LED and use more energy in the process.
How Do I Choose The Best LED Headlights?
Before purchasing LED fog lights, low-beam headlights, or high-beam headlights, here are a few things to know before checkout:
- Know your vehicle: Some LED headlights may not be compatible with the OEM housing on your vehicle, so make sure whatever you buy works for your car. What fits a Toyota might now work for a Honda or Jeep.
- Power: The overall brightness of a headlight is measured in lumens, and the larger the number the more powerful the light source.
- Local laws: There are states that limit headlights by color or by power output. Check the laws in your state before buying a new set of LED headlights.
What Are The Pros And Cons Of LED Headlights?
If your vehicle’s factory headlights are halogen bulbs, it may not be a good idea to upgrade to LED headlights. While an LED headlight will likely fit into your headlight assembly, the housing around the lightbulb is specifically designed for halogen headlights that emit light in a near-360-degree beam. The beam emitted by LED lights is much narrower, typically less than 180 degrees. So though LED lights are much brighter than halogen lights, you may get a narrower light spread in a housing designed for a halogen bulb.
That said, we read through many reviews from drivers who replaced their halogen bulbs with LED headlights and were pleased with the results. If you decide to try swapping halogen headlights for LED headlights, make sure you save your old bulbs just in case you want to switch back.
#1 Best Overall: Fahren LED Headlight Bulbs
Our champion for Best Overall LED headlights is the Fahren LED headlight bulbs. They produce 10,000.0 lumens (Lm), making them nearly 300 percent brighter than most halogen bulbs.
We also like the headlight’s aviation aluminum body with a hollow carved heat sink design and turbo cooling fan, ensuring longer use life of over 50,000 hours. And with the Fahren bulb’s 1:1 design with halogen bulbs, easy installation is a big plus.
Along with a pair of Fahren LED headlight bulbs, the box includes two packs of 3M double-sided tape, four zip ties, and a user manual.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Brightness
|5
|Longevity
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $40
- Brightness: 10,000.0 Lm
- 6,500.0K cool white color temperature
- More than a 50,000-hour lifespan
- 60.0 watts/set (30.0 watts/bulb)
- Waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 54,000 ratings
Many reviews commend the plug-and-play ease of installation and the competitive price point for high-quality lights.
There are very few negative reviews of this product, with dissatisfied customers claiming their headlights burnt out too quickly for their liking.
#2 Brightest Headlights: Hikari VisionPlus
Drivers looking for the most high-intensity headlight should consider the Hikari VisionPlus LED headlights. Producing over 15,000.0 Lm, these are the brightest LED headlights in our review thanks to Hikari’s Double-Layer Copper Plate Cooling System, which efficiently transfers power to create a high-quality beam.
The VisionPlus headlights also boast a wider beam than most competitors and a double life expectancy than stock halogen lights.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Brightness
|5
|Longevity
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $70
- Brightness: 15,000.0 Lm
- 6,000.0K white color temperature
- 60.0W/set (30.0W/bulb)
- Double-Layer Copper Plate Cooling System
- Waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 2,300 ratings
Some swear by the Hikari brand of LED headlights. They offer excellent longevity and are compatible with many different makes.
#3 Long-Lasting: Sealight X1 Series
Sealight specializes in a variety of headlights for different vehicles, and its X1 Series headlights are no exception. The CSP LED chips produce 14,000.0 Lm, giving drivers a super bright beam that’s four times brighter than most standard halogen headlights.
One thing we especially like about these headlights is their longevity: Sealight claims its X1 Series bulbs have a 20-year lifespan. This is due to the X1’s anodized aluminum heat sink, which improves its cooling performance.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Brightness
|4.5
|Longevity
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $40
- Brightness: 14,000.0 Lm
- 6,000.0K xenon white color temperature
- 20-year lifespan
- 80.0W/set (40.0W/bulb)
- Waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 7,600 reviews
Positive reviews commend the X1’s low-light capabilities and competitive pricing. There are a couple of complaints about the warranty, with customers claiming Sealight was unresponsive on returns.
#4 Best Value: Marsauto 9006 LED Bulbs
The Marsauto 9006 LED headlights offer exceptional nighttime visibility. At 8,000 Lm, its light output is more powerful than most halogen headlights, plus its compatibility with almost any vehicle brand makes it appealing to us.
These headlamps have a 6000.0K Daylight White brightness, which reduces eye strain for oncoming traffic while maintaining a perfect beam, and a seven-year lifespan. The headlights also boast a five-minute plug-and-play installation time.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Brightness
|4.5
|Longevity
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $32
- Brightness: 8,000.0 Lm
- 6,000.0K daylight white color temperature
- Seven-year lifespan
- 80.0W/set (40.0W/bulb)
- Waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 12,800 ratings
One common praise from customers is that Marsauto headlights fit well in the headlight housing and maintain their brightness after a couple of years of use. However, some customers complain that the headlights are ill-fitting.
#5 Also Consider: Beamtech S1 Series LED Bulb
For the best noiseless headlights on the market, we recommend the Beamtech S1 Series. A fanless design makes the S1 Series quieter than other brands, and with its aluminum heat sink, these headlights are more energy-efficient than some competitors.
We like the 6,500.0K Xenon White focused beams, as well. Our only reservation is with the lifespan: roughly three and a half years, which is shorter than other LED headlight options.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Brightness
|4.5
|Longevity
|4
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $39
- Brightness: 8,000.0 Lm
- 6,500.0K white color temperature
- Up to a 30,000-hour lifespan
- 50.0W/set (25.0W/bulb)
- Waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 900 ratings
Beamtech customers note the crispness of the white light is better than their old halogen bulbs. Some reviews mention dark spots in their headlights, but the overall consensus is that these headlights are reliable.
Our Review Standards
To select the five LED headlight bulbs in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
LED Headlights: FAQ
