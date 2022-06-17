High-quality LED headlights should help you see the road more clearly when driving at night or in poor weather conditions. When choosing headlights, it is important to consult your owner’s manual to know which bulbs are best suited for your vehicle. You may also want to consider the warranty life of your headlights in case they are defective.

LED Vs. Halogen Headlights

One of the biggest differences between LED and halogen bulbs is brightness. LED headlights are typically much brighter, and also use much less power due to their built-in heat dissipation features. LED headlights cast a wider beam pattern and can come in a variety of colors, with bright white being the most common.

Because they are typically included standard only in luxury vehicles, automotive manufacturers recommend finding aftermarket LED lights or replacement bulbs. Some manufacturers even offer LED headlight conversion kits, as most vehicles require a Canbus converter in order to power their lights.

Halogen lights only burn yellow, while LED bulbs offer a greater number of colors to choose from. White LED headlights are the most popular, but can also be bought in purple, blue, and sometimes yellow. One concern about white LED headlights is the glare they produce, which some worry are too distracting for oncoming drivers.

LED Vs. HID Headlights

HID headlights are an alternative to LEDs that use Xenon gas to produce light instead of electricity. Although HIDs use less power and have a stronger light beam than halogen light bulbs, they still produce a lower beam compared to LED and use more energy in the process.