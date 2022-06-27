This leather conditioner is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason, as our product testing team thinks this is the best leather conditioner on the market. Handbags, purses, saddles, wallets, leather upholstery, and even a leather couch are all examples of DIY projects that anyone could take on with this leather conditioner in hand. We also like the fact that the product was made in the United States by a small family business.

One thing we love about this leather conditioner is its non-toxic and water-repellent formula. The fact that no silicone, solvents, or animal products are featured in the formula is a big plus. Furthermore, the fact that this leather conditioner protects against snow and rain while also being odorless and not sticky makes this product one of the best on the market.

Lastly, the fact that Leather Honey Leather Conditioner can be used on a variety of leather items and on a range of leather colors is something our team members really liked and felt gave this product the edge over its competitors. More than anything else, our team members liked what this product did to a decade-old pair of Clarks Wallabees, as it added years back to the lifetime of those leather boots.