Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is ranked as the number-one bestselling Leather Care Product on Amazon – and for good reason. This water-repellent leather conditioner is a testament to what conditioners can do for your old and worn-out leather items. For over 50 years, this family-owned and American-made business has been providing top-of-the-line leather care products.
If you’re looking to restore, rejuvenate, and breathe new life into your worn-down leather products such as car seats, sofas, jackets, or boots, then Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is a great product.
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Overview And Features
Product Specs
- Cost: Around $16
- Weight: 7.8 ounces
- Dimensions: 5.91 by 2.76 by 1.18 inches
- Made in the USA
- Manufactured by a family-owned business
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Testing Process
We tested Leather Honey Leather Conditioner against the following criteria to evaluate its effectiveness:
- Formula: The formula of a leather conditioner is what ultimately determines its effectiveness. We tested this by observing what ingredients are present in this product and if the formula was effective on multiple colors and types of leather.
- Rejuvenation: Arguably the most important characteristic of a leather conditioner is its rejuvenating properties. Our team tested this by applying the product to both leather car seats in our testing vehicle and a pair of leather boots that are nearly 10 years old and noting how it affected the leather.
- Shine: After applying the leather conditioner, we observed whether the product left a shine on the leather as other top-quality leather conditioners would.
What We Like About Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
This leather conditioner is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason, as our product testing team thinks this is the best leather conditioner on the market. Handbags, purses, saddles, wallets, leather upholstery, and even a leather couch are all examples of DIY projects that anyone could take on with this leather conditioner in hand. We also like the fact that the product was made in the United States by a small family business.
One thing we love about this leather conditioner is its non-toxic and water-repellent formula. The fact that no silicone, solvents, or animal products are featured in the formula is a big plus. Furthermore, the fact that this leather conditioner protects against snow and rain while also being odorless and not sticky makes this product one of the best on the market.
Lastly, the fact that Leather Honey Leather Conditioner can be used on a variety of leather items and on a range of leather colors is something our team members really liked and felt gave this product the edge over its competitors. More than anything else, our team members liked what this product did to a decade-old pair of Clarks Wallabees, as it added years back to the lifetime of those leather boots.
What We Don’t Like About Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
What we don’t like about Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is mostly related to its use on black leather upholstery in cars. After applying a generous portion of this leather conditioner to the backseat of our testing vehicle, wiping off the excess product, and letting it sit overnight – there were no obvious differences that the eye could see. The product worked as intended by softening the leather, but it didn’t leave the kind of shine we were expecting.
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 46,000 ratings
Positive Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Reviews
Positive reviews focus on its effectiveness and its non-toxic formula that doesn’t feature solvents.
“I did a lot of research to find a non-chemical leather conditioner for my couch. I wrote to a couple of companies asking if their product contains any coconut oil or any nut oil. I got a response from Leather Honey the next day! No, they do not use any of those ingredients …”
– ASD1 posted via Amazon
“Leather Honey is a super thick, goopy leather restorer that will make your ten-year-old leather furniture look good as new. It is by far the most effective leather restorer I have ever tried – it added a nice, supple glow to my leather furniture [and] you don’t need much at all …”
– Carol C. posted via Amazon
Negative Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Reviews
Negative reviews complain that this product is a bit too true to its name and leaves leather surfaces sticky like honey.
“I absolutely hate this product. It’s sticky and disgusting and hard to spread out thinly and evenly so that it leaves random dark spots that take a long time to be absorbed. It’s very difficult to use. I use Lexol and Apple leather conditioners all the time and they work fine …”
– BSC posted via Amazon
Our Take On The Leather Honey Leather Conditioner: 4.8 Stars
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is a top-quality leather conditioner that sets the standard for the rest of the industry. Pairing a non-toxic formula with outstanding rejuvenation properties puts this product above the rest. But if you’re looking for a leather conditioner with the highest level of shine possible, then there may be other products on the market that are better suited for you and your needs.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Formula
|5 out of 5
|Rejuvenation
|5 out of 5
|Shine
|4.5 out of 5
While we had great success with the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner, we didn’t necessarily follow the directions to a T. The manufacturer states that prior to using the product, you need to use one of their other products, Leather Honey Leather Cleaner. While we did not use this cleaning product specifically, we made sure to use the leather conditioner on clean leather after removing any existing grime and mildew.
We also recommend doing a spot test on a discreet area of whatever leather surface you plan on conditioning to get an idea of how much of the product you’ll need to complete the job and how much darker the conditioner might turn your leather.
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.