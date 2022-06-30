Whether you’re looking for a leather conditioner that’s effective on aniline leather, nubuck leather, patina leather, or faux leather, our review team has you covered. We’ve thoroughly researched and reviewed the best leather conditioners with the goal of giving you the information and resources you need to make a wise purchasing decision.
Our team has previously reviewed the best car carpet cleaners, and we worked with several leather cleaning products during the testing process. Many leather cleaners and conditioner brands are available, which can make finding the best and worst products a bit challenging, but that’s what makes an article like this so valuable.
5 Best Leather Conditioners
- Best Overall: Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP
- Best Brand: Bick 4 Leather Conditioner
- Best Value: Meguiar’s G18616 Gold Class Leather Conditioner
- Best Kit: Chemical Guys SPI 109 16 Leather Conditioner
- Best Odorless Conditioner: Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
#1 Best Overall: Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP
Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP is our review team’s choice for Best Overall leather conditioner. This industrial-strength leather preservative was originally developed for waterproofing firefighters’ leather work boots, but it now serves additional purposes. This product is made with natural oils and Obenauf’s beeswax formula. Obenauf’s beeswax and propolis suspension formula protects against heat, water, and abrasions.
The beeswax and propolis suspension formula reinforces against scuffing and naturally waterproofs itself. Natural ingredients such as plant oil are gradually released into the fibers of your leather product for long-term lubrication. Obenauf’s has been lab and field-tested to resist manure acid, salt, and chemicals. The manufacturer notes that on nubuck leather, specifically, you need to use a soft-bristled brush.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Made from natural ingredients
- Long-term lubrication
- Beeswax/propolis suspension formula
What Customers Are Saying
Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP has over 7,500 reviews on Amazon and receives generally positive feedback from customers. In fact, 86 percent of reviewers rate this leather care product a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, while only 1 percent of reviewers give it just 1 star. About 95 percent award it no fewer than 4 stars.
Individual reviews note that this leather conditioner works wonders on old leather surfaces, giving them a high-quality, new-leather shine. Others, meanwhile, sing the praises of this product for what it did for their leather boots. Many reviewers are impressed by the conditioner’s ability to work on various types of leather. However, one reviewer recommends that others not use this product on suede.
What Is It Good For?
This leather conditioner is safe to use and said to be effective on most leather products. In addition to leather seats, you can use it on:
- Work boots
- Saddlebags
- Chaps
- Belts
- Holsters
- Sheathes
- Baseball gloves
#2 Best Brand: Bick 4 Leather Conditioner
Since 1882, Bickmore has been providing high-quality leather care products, hence why our review team recognized the Bick 4 Leather Conditioner for coming from the Best Brand in leather conditioners. This product is completely wax-free to ensure that leather pores won’t seal up, which keeps your leather soft and breathable. Additionally, unlike most other leather conditioners, the Bick 4 won’t darken your leather.
This conditioner features an all-in-one formula designed to condition, clean, polish, and protect your leather. The formula featured in the cleaner also replenishes the natural oils found in leather. Also note that the Bick 4 Leather Conditioner won’t leave a sticky or gummy residue behind and is safe for all colors of leather.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Wax-free
- Doesn’t darken leather
- Safe for all colors of leather
What Customers Are Saying
With over 4,500 Amazon reviews, the Bick 4 Leather Conditioner has garnered a positive reception from customers on the whole. About 95 percent of reviewers rate this leather conditioner 4 or more stars, with only 1 percent giving it just 1 star. A vast majority of users have no qualms with this product and rate it a faultless 5 stars.
Many reviews say this conditioner is effective on leather jackets, leather shoes, and leather furniture, among several other products. One review mentions the effect of the Bick 4 on his leather upholstery and car seats. Many customers claim this conditioner leaves leather goods feeling supple and soft.
What Is It Good For?
The Bick 4 is a viable product for different types and shades of leather. Here are several products this leather conditioner works well on:
- Boots
- Jackets
- Bags
- Furniture and upholstery
- Car interiors
- Motorcycle seats
#3 Best Value: Meguiar’s G18616 Gold Class Leather Conditioner
Meguiar’s G18616 Gold Class Leather Conditioner is our review team’s choice for Best Value leather conditioner due to its quality and affordability. Meguiar’s combines aloe and other moisturizing oils to maintain the original look and feel of your leather. Additionally, this leather conditioner moisturizes and protects a leather surface without leaving behind a buildup of residue or artificial gloss.
A unique aspect of Meguiar’s G18616 is that it offers UV protection to help prevent fading and delay the aging process. The manufacturer asserts in the product description that with regular use, Meguiar’s G18616 will condition and protect your leather for years to come. This conditioner conveniently comes in a spray bottle for easy application.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Spray bottle design
- UV protection
- No residue buildup
What Customers Are Saying
Meguiar’s G18616 Gold Class Leather Conditioner has over 2,800 reviews on Amazon, with 91 percent of users giving the spray bottle 4 or more stars. Only 1 percent give it a 1-star rating. Over three-quarters of reviewers rate this leather conditioner 5 stars.
Individual reviews note that Meguiar’s G18616 is easy to apply with a microfiber cloth and leaves a nice luster while still being non-greasy. Others speak to this leather conditioner restoring their car’s leather seats and leather interior to new condition. Many users are impressed by this product’s ability to clean leather and remove dirt and grime. Some negative reviews claim Meguiar’s G18616 has a putrid scent.
What Is It Good For?
Unlike several of the products in this review, Meguiar’s G18616 Gold Class Leather Conditioner is designed for one specific type of leather and it’s specially built for car interiors and leather seats inside cars. Some customers say it also works well on the leather products below:
- Boots
- Purses
- Jackets
- Couches
- Motorcycle seats
#4 Best Kit: Chemical Guys SPI_109_16 Leather Conditioner
Recognized by our review team as the Best Kit for leather conditioners, the Chemical Guys SPI 109 16 Leather Conditioner consists of a leather cleaner and conditioner. It’s PH-balanced for effective cleaning and preservation of the leather’s strength, durability, and appearance. The Chemical Guys product also separates dirt from the pores of the leather while replenishing Vitamin E.
Neither the leather cleaner nor the leather conditioner in this kit will leave soaps or suds, and they also won’t contribute to fiber deterioration. The Chemical Guys SPI_109_16 has a subtle leather scent to make your leather not only look brand new but also smell brand new.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- PH-balanced leather cleaner
- Replenishes Vitamin E
- Won’t contribute to fiber deterioration
What Customers Are Saying
Ranked second in Amazon’s Leather Care Products category, the Chemical Guys SPI_109_16 Leather Conditioner claims well over 27,000 reviews on Amazon. Only 2 percent of reviewers designate this leather care kit as worthy of a single star. On the other hand, 92 percent of users give it no fewer than 4 stars. About 78 percent of customers give this conditioner kit a perfect 5-star rating.
Many reviewers mention this leather conditioner as being excellent for detailing car interiors, while other users say they found this product when Lexol changed its formula, and now they won’t go back. This leather care kit is said to work incredibly well at cleaning a variety of items. Negative reviews sometimes mention a foul odor accompanying this product and the fact you’ll need a lint-free cloth for application.
What Is It Good For?
Chemical Guys’ SPI_109_16 leather cleaning and conditioning kit is incredibly versatile and works on a wide range of leather products, including:
- Car leather
- Jackets
- Boots
- Sofas
- Furniture
#5 Best Odorless Conditioner: Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
The Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is our review team’s choice for Best Odorless Conditioner and features a non-toxic formula with water-repellent properties. It’s also worth noting that this leather conditioner isn’t made with silicone, solvents, or animal products. The rich formula is designed to protect new leather and rejuvenate old leather. For a full review of this product, check out our dedicated review page here.
The manufacturer says in the product description that you should use a lint-free cloth to apply this leather conditioner and that it’s worth spot-testing because some leather colors may darken. The manufacturer also claims this product offers six months of protection on new and old leather. Additionally, this conditioner is fit to restore all colors and types of leather, excluding faux.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- Non-toxic formula
- Restores all types and colors of leather
- Water-repellent
What Customers Are Saying
The Leather Honey Leather Conditioner is the most often-reviewed product in this article, with nearly 39,000 reviews on Amazon. A whopping 88 percent of users give the product a minimum of 4 stars, while 3 percent award it a single star. About 71 percent believe it deserves a full 5 stars.
Many customers say this leather conditioner works super-well on natural leather purses or handbags, while others believe it’s the best leather cleaner for saddles. Many reviewers note that the Leather Honey Leather affects more lotion-like products differently and doesn’t leave as much greasy residue behind. Some negative reviews say this conditioner leaves leather surfaces very sticky.
What Is It Good For?
The manufacturer claims the Leather Honey Leather is capable of restoring different types of leather on an array of products. Below are some leather items it’s said to be effective on:
- Car interiors
- Belts
- Shoes
- Gloves
- Bags
- Saddles
Leather Conditioner Buyers Guide
Before you rush out to buy one of the best leather conditioners, it’s important to know your plan of action. We strongly recommend reading about some common factors, detailed below, that may determine which of the best leather conditioners is right for you.
Types Of Leather
Some leather conditioners work on all types of leather, while some are narrower in scope. Below is a list of leathers you’re likely to encounter and what differentiates them.
- Aniline: This refers to the types of dyes used in manufacturing. It’s a treatment process used on Napa hides.
- Nubuck: This type of leather comes from the outer, or top-grain, layer of cowhide. It’s sanded down and buffed out before morphing into its final product.
- Patina: Leather patina is made from full-grain leather, but you can only consider leather patina if it has been well-worn through everyday use.
- Faux: Faux leather is one of many names to describe man-made leather. This type of leather is artificial or synthetic.
- Suede: Suede is a type of split leather made from the innermost layer of cowhide. Suede originates from turning leather upside down so the fuzzier side is face-up.
Application Process
How to apply the best leather conditioners is mostly a matter of personal preference, but some leather conditioners work best by using specific methods. While some manufacturers recommend using your hands and fingers to apply their leather conditioner, others suggest using a lint-free microfiber cloth. Additionally, some leather conditioners come in spray bottles meant for you to spray on a leather surface.
Before applying your leather conditioner on a surface, we recommend reading the fine print. Taking the time to fully understand the best methodology for applying leather conditioner is likely to prevent incorrect application.
Our Review Standards
Before choosing the five leather conditioners in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
