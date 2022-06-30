Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP is our review team’s choice for Best Overall leather conditioner. This industrial-strength leather preservative was originally developed for waterproofing firefighters’ leather work boots, but it now serves additional purposes. This product is made with natural oils and Obenauf’s beeswax formula. Obenauf’s beeswax and propolis suspension formula protects against heat, water, and abrasions.

The beeswax and propolis suspension formula reinforces against scuffing and naturally waterproofs itself. Natural ingredients such as plant oil are gradually released into the fibers of your leather product for long-term lubrication. Obenauf’s has been lab and field-tested to resist manure acid, salt, and chemicals. The manufacturer notes that on nubuck leather, specifically, you need to use a soft-bristled brush.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

Made from natural ingredients

Long-term lubrication

Beeswax/propolis suspension formula

What Customers Are Saying

Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP has over 7,500 reviews on Amazon and receives generally positive feedback from customers. In fact, 86 percent of reviewers rate this leather care product a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, while only 1 percent of reviewers give it just 1 star. About 95 percent award it no fewer than 4 stars.

Individual reviews note that this leather conditioner works wonders on old leather surfaces, giving them a high-quality, new-leather shine. Others, meanwhile, sing the praises of this product for what it did for their leather boots. Many reviewers are impressed by the conditioner’s ability to work on various types of leather. However, one reviewer recommends that others not use this product on suede.

What Is It Good For?

This leather conditioner is safe to use and said to be effective on most leather products. In addition to leather seats, you can use it on: