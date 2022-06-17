The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is a top choice among consumers for battery-powered trackers. With a compact design and real-time tracking data, it earned the title of Best Tracking in our round-up of the best trackers for cars, outperforming dozens of other products. It’s also currently the Amazon bestseller for car GPS trackers.
Our product review team tested the LandAirSea for its tracking capabilities, ease of use, and value. Here’s a look into how the LandAirSea performed for our testing team and what makes it stand out from the competition.
LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker Overview And Features
|
LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker
|
Our Take
|
Reliable, cost-effective, and accurate tracking with little recharging necessary.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is an easy-to-use device that provides multiple methods for tracking for a low monthly fee. Because it doesn’t require an OBD-II port, the LandAirSea can be used with bicycles, motorcycles, and even as a personal GPS tracker.
What’s In The Box?
Packaging for the LandAirSea is minimal. Here’s an overview of what comes in the box:
- LandAirSea GPS device
- Micro USB charger cable
- Activation key
You will also need an iPhone, Android, or any other device that can operate apps in order to collect and view tracking data.
LandAirSea Testing Process
Our product review team considered three factors while reviewing the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker:
- Tracking Capabilities: GPS trackers for cars should provide real-time location updates. The best ones are resistant to blind spots and give users accurate readings within a few feet of the device.
- Ease of Use: Most GPS trackers are built for everyday use, so they should be easy to install and their respective apps simple to understand.
- Value: Many GPS trackers have three costs: the price of the device, a one-time activation fee, and a recurring monthly or annual subscription. The average monthly subscription for GPS trackers is between $5 and $25 per month, with premium plans capping at around $50 per month.
For testing purposes, we bought a LandAirSea subscription that provided tracking updates every 60 seconds. We accessed the Silvercloud app using iOS 15 on an iPhone 12 Pro. The LandAirSea was placed in our testing vehicle, and we collected driving data over a 24-hour period.
What We Like
Setting up the LandAirSea required charging the device, then using the activation key to turn it on. We had to take it outside after setting the device up on Silvercloud so it could locate tracking satellites, which only took a minute or so. Placing the device on the undercarriage of our vehicle was easy due to its built-in super strength magnet mount.
The LandAirSea ShareSpot Tracking System was very accurate, tracking our vehicle’s location with 60-second intervals. The map, which looked remarkably like Google Maps’ live view, let us view the precise whereabouts of the tracker. Our team was even able to set geofencing boundaries, and the SilverCloud app updated us when our vehicle left its safe zone.
A feature we loved was the historical playback generator. We set a timeframe for the device’s past movements and were given a step-by-step sequence of where the LandAirSea had been over the past 24 hours.
What We Don’t Like
One minor setback about the LandAirSea is that it needs to recharge. Charging can take up to four hours to reach a full battery. Also, because it’s battery-operated, the LandAirSea does not provide vehicle diagnostics such as fuel consumption.
LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker Reviews
One of the prominent features of the LandAirSea is its extensive battery life, and customers agree that it lives up to expectations. Other reviews commend the LandAirSea for working well in extreme conditions.
Positive LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker Reviews
“This GPS is very accurate most of the time, depending on the tracking package you purchase. I placed it under my car, and the battery lasted 13 days in temperatures near -15 degrees Celsius!”
– Amazon Customer
“Battery life is much better than anticipated, and the accuracy of the location pings are far superior to anything else I’ve tested. I bought this unit for use in the US and UK, and so far the service hasn’t let me down here in London.”
– Amazon Customer
Negative LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker Reviews
Negative reviews claim the LandAirSea doesn’t track as well as advertised, with some customers complaining about blind spots in their tracker’s history.
“Works and tracks well when it actually works. At times, tracking drops or does not update until the device moves a good distance. Tracking stops at below 60 percent battery life, and both GPS units I purchased had the same issue.”
– Robert via Amazon
Our Take On LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker: 4.8 Stars
The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker has high functionality for a great value. Should the LandAirSea not live up to expectations, customers can use the one-year warranty to return their product as long as they have an active subscription.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Tracking Capabilities
|5
|Ease Of Use
|5
|Value
|4.5
Three-minute interval updates start at $19.95 per month, but customers can prepay for anywhere up to two years and receive up to 50 percent off of a subscription. This discount is eligible for all tracking intervals, allowing customers to try out different subscription packages before committing.
If you want a versatile GPS tracking device that doesn’t need much recharging and can go anywhere, try the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker. It’s easy to use, requires minimal setup, and provides accurate tracking data for a low monthly rate.
How It Compares
If you’re considering more than one battery-powered locator, consider checking out the Tracki 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker. It offers similar tracking features to the LandAirSea and can double as a personal GPS, too. We recently voted it as being the Most Versatile GPS tracker for cars.
Should batteries not be your thing, take a look at the Vyncs GPS Tracker. As an OBD-II scanner, it requires no recharging and provides vehicle diagnostics in real-time.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.