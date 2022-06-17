Setting up the LandAirSea required charging the device, then using the activation key to turn it on. We had to take it outside after setting the device up on Silvercloud so it could locate tracking satellites, which only took a minute or so. Placing the device on the undercarriage of our vehicle was easy due to its built-in super strength magnet mount.

The LandAirSea ShareSpot Tracking System was very accurate, tracking our vehicle’s location with 60-second intervals. The map, which looked remarkably like Google Maps’ live view, let us view the precise whereabouts of the tracker. Our team was even able to set geofencing boundaries, and the SilverCloud app updated us when our vehicle left its safe zone.

A feature we loved was the historical playback generator. We set a timeframe for the device’s past movements and were given a step-by-step sequence of where the LandAirSea had been over the past 24 hours.