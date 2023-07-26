Our product testing team assembled and mounted the KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount onto a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. E-bikes were then mounted onto the hitch rack, and stability was tested by hand and over the course of a short test drive.

The KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount was evaluated based on ease of use, stability, and durability. It was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria. We utilized two different E-bicycle frames during our testing process:

Pedego Interceptor : Platinum Edition

Pedego Element : Platinum Edition

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.