The KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount is specially designed with electric bicycles (E-bikes) in mind. This hitch-mounted rack is well-made, easy to build and install, and incredibly stable. If you’re looking for a quality E-bike rack, then look no further.
KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount Overview And Features
- Tilt-back allows for trunk access
- Fits a variety of frame sizes
- Ships in compact/manageable package
- No integrated way to secure bikes
An easy-to-install e-bike rack with a high weight capacity, easy trunk access, and quality construction. Our testing team struggled to find any issues with this bike rack.
KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount Testing Process
Our product testing team assembled and mounted the KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount onto a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. E-bikes were then mounted onto the hitch rack, and stability was tested by hand and over the course of a short test drive.
The KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount was evaluated based on ease of use, stability, and durability. It was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria. We utilized two different E-bicycle frames during our testing process:
- Pedego Interceptor: Platinum Edition
- Pedego Element: Platinum Edition
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
What We Like
In short, there’s a lot to like about the KYX E-bikes hitch mount. It has a sizable weight capacity of 190.0 pounds, which means you won’t have a problem mounting two E-bikes to this rack. The rack itself can even quickly fold up to take up less space in your garage when it’s not in use.
A quick-release tilt lever allows users to access their trunk without needing to uninstall the entire E-bike rack first. We also really like the fact that this rack can accommodate a variety of different frame sizes, which is particularly helpful when dealing with bikes with uncommon symmetry – which we found is quite typical when dealing with E-bikes.
Above all, the KYX E-bikes hitch mount is made of quality materials, is built to last, and is priced quite fairly compared to the competition.
What We Don’t Like
Throughout our testing process, our team members struggled to find any problems with the KYX E-bikes hitch mount. The only drawback to this E-bike rack is the fact that it doesn’t feature an integrated locking system to protect your bikes, but this isn’t a typical feature for bike racks at this price point.
KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount Reviews
Reviews for the KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount are mostly positive with many citing how much use they get out of this hitch mount.
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 150 reviews
Positive KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount Reviews
One customer speaks to using the KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount on their RV:
“If you are looking for a sturdy, reasonably priced bike rack for your RV this one will work. We recently purchased an E-Bike and most bike racks are for vehicles. After a lot of research, we decided to give this one a try. Since we bought it after camping season we went ahead and mounted it and put the bike on it to make sure it would work. So far we are satisfied.“
— Cef via Amazon
Another customer remarks on how they utilize this E-bike rack in their old age:
“I don’t have bikes anymore. Barely still walking. I needed an easy way to take my folding wheelchair with me without having to use up all of my cargo space. I found this bike carrier that is rated for 140[.0] lbs. My wheelchair weighs about 60[.0] pounds with the battery…”
— Steven L. G. via Amazon
Negative KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount Reviews
There aren’t many negative reviews for the KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount, but at least one customer had trouble with a particular bike fitting the rack:
“My husband and I assembled the rack on his car and then tried to put the bikes on and only one of our three bikes [was] unable to be put onto the rack. Very disappointing but there’s nothing wrong with the rack itself. Seems really nice and sturdy. Had to disassemble and return.”
— Donna B. on Amazon
Our Take On The KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount: 4.5 Stars
In our experience, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better bike rack for E-bikes than the KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount. Our rigorous testing process assured us that this E-bike rack is among the best of the best.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Stability
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
KYX E-Bikes Hitch Mount: Frequently Asked Questions
Below are some common frequently asked questions about the KYX bike rack.
