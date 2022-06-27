In our review of the best dash cams, we listed the Kingslim D4 as our top recommendation because of its relatively low price, easy-to-use features, and many positive customer reviews. In this review, learn more about why we like the Kingslim dash camera and which of its features we would change.
Kingslim D4 Dash Camera Overview And Features
The Kingslim D4 Dual Dash Camera features a front 4K camera and a rear 1080p camera and simultaneous recording in front of and behind your vehicle. At around $120, it’s an affordable dash cam option. If you’re considering an entry-level dash cam, this is a good pick.
We tested the Kingslim and found it easy to set up and use. It offers excellent image quality during the day and to a lesser extent at night.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120 – $130
- Maximum recording resolution: 4K in UHD (front), 1080p FHD (rear)
- Frame rate: 30fps
- Field of view: 170.0 degrees (front view), 150.0 degrees (rear view)
- Operating temperature: -4.0°F to 140.0°F
- GPS: Yes
- Mounting style: Adhesive mount
What’s In The Box?
In addition to front and rear cameras, the Kingslim D4 comes with:
- Charger
- Five cable clips
- GPS bracket
- Two static stickers
- Plastic upholstery crowbar
- Rear camera extension cable
- Double-sided adhesive tape (two strips for GPS, four for rear camera)
This vehicle dash camera does not include a class 10 microSD card, which is required to record and save video. You can buy a microSD card for around $15.
The Kingslim also does not come with a cable that can connect the camera to your computer. You can connect your iPhone or Android to the Kingslim via Wi-Fi. The Kingslim app allows you to transfer saved videos cordlessly. However, this can take some time, especially when downloading 4K video.
It is much quicker to download files directly to your computer. This is possible with the Kingslim using a mini USB (type A) cable, but this cable is not included with the Kingslim D4 dash cam.
Kingslim D4 Dash Camera Testing Process
Our review team tested several dash cams and evaluated each camera based on the following criteria:
- Ease of installation
- Video quality
- User interface (UI)
- Extra features
Ease Of Installation: 3 Out Of 5
Because the Kingslim features a front camera and a rear camera, it requires a little more time and effort to install than other dash cams. You will need to tuck wires into your upholstery if you do not want them to show. This is not too difficult but does take time.
Applying the camera to your front windshield involves an adhesive mount. The Kingslim connects to this mount and can be detached without removing the mount if you want to remove the camera from your car to review footage.
Adhesive mounts can come unglued after exposure to enough heat, and some customers have noted this happening. We did not encounter this issue in our product testing, however.
Another issue with the Kingslim mount is that it does not swivel from left to right. If you want to adjust the camera’s horizontal axis, you’ll need to detach and reattach the adhesive. You can tilt the camera up and down, however.
Video Quality: 4.5 Out Of 5
During the day, the Kingslim’s video quality is crisp and clear. The front Kingslim camera records at 1440p, 30 frames per second. The rear camera records at a slightly lower 1080p. You can switch to front view in QHD 2.5K and rear view in full HD 1080p for daily video recording.
Both the front and rear cameras perform exceptionally well during the day, clearly capturing important information such as license plate numbers and road signs.
Nighttime recording quality with the Kingslim is not as high. In our driving recorder tests, it was difficult to decipher license plate numbers even on the higher-resolution front camera. The rear camera has especially grainy footage.
That said, we recorded in a dark neighborhood with no city lights. Few dash cams at this price point will perform much better at night. Still, if night recording is an important feature for you and you live in a rural area, you might want to consider a camera with super night vision or an infrared dash cam, such as the VanTrue N2S.
User Interface (UI): 5 Out Of 5
UI is where the Kingslim excels, and it’s a feature that makes it a good dash cam for new users. The Kingslim D4 comes with an intuitive touchscreen interface where you can control several settings. These include video resolution, event detection sensitivity, and loop recording time.
You can also use the camera for video playback to review footage before transferring it to a phone or computer.
Extra Features: 4.5 Out Of 5
In addition to recording video data, the Kingslim is equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi GPS device that can record the exact location of any incident. An accelerometer records driving speed, which may be helpful for insurance purposes.
Like many dash cameras, the Kingslim has a motion detection parking mode that automatically starts recording if something hits your vehicle while it’s parked. You can adjust the sensitivity of this parking monitor, which worked well in our tests.
The Kingslim can connect to your phone via the RoadCam app. This app has a rating of 2 out of 5 on the Google Play store. While we managed to get the app working with no issues, several reviewers note slow speeds and express frustration that the app requires access to phone features unrelated to its use (such as location and calling).
What We Like About The Kingslim D4 Dash Camera
As mentioned, we like the Kingslim D4 because of its high recording quality, easy-to-use interface, and relatively low price point. As we also noted earlier in this review, it is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an entry-level car dash cam or want a dash cam for insurance purposes. If you wish to spend as little as possible but also have an effective dash cam that records at a useful resolution, the Kingslim D4 warrants serious consideration.
What We Don’t Like About The Kingslim D4 Dash Camera
While the Kingslim boasts many good features, it does have a few drawbacks. Video recording at night – especially through the rear camera – is grainy. The Kingslim is solid for its price point but may not capture license plate numbers in the dark.
We also don’t care for the Kingslim’s mounting system. Adhesive mounts can become unglued in the heat, and the Kingslim mount does not allow for horizontal adjustment once attached.
Kingslim D4 Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on 1,100 ratings
The Kingslim D4 has an excellent reputation with customers. Eighty-three percent of reviewers award the Kingslim dash cam 4 stars or higher on Amazon.
Positive Kingslim D4 Reviews
Most positive Kingslim reviews mention the image quality, especially for the price.
“Nothing not to like about this camera. Picture is very clear, quality is good, and [the Kingslim D4 is] very easy to install. When you park, the camera still detects movement.”
– Janet O’Connor via Amazon
Negative Kingslim D4 Reviews
Negative reviews often criticize the mounting system, which can come unglued in the heat. Several users also mention difficulty pairing the camera with their phones.
“Camera was easy to set up, but the window/dash mount for the camera started to come unglued in the heat just a week after using it.”
– Brian Murray via Amazon
“I tried for about an hour . . . to get the RoadCam app and the dash cam to talk to each other, and they simply would not. It kept saying on my phone that the Wi-Fi is not available.”
– Shojay92 via Amazon
Our Take On The Kingslim D4 Dash Camera: 4.5 Stars
The Kingslim D4 4K dual dash cam offers excellent value for the $100 price range. Recording quality is crisp – especially during the day – and the rear dash cam helps capture everything around you while you drive. The mounting system could be better, and other cameras record better at night, but for the cost, the Kingslim D4 is hard to beat.
|Our Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|3 out of 5
|Video Quality
|4.5 out of 5
|User Interface
|5 out of 5
|Extra Features
|4.5 out of 5
This product is likely worth purchasing if you want a low-cost car dash camera to record your drives for insurance purposes. The Kingslim D4 is also good for monitoring your vehicle while it’s parked. However, it’s probably best to go for a pricier dash cam if you want something with strong nighttime recording capabilities.
Kingslim Dash Cam: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.