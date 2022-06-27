Our review team tested several dash cams and evaluated each camera based on the following criteria:

Ease of installation

Video quality

User interface (UI)

Extra features

Ease Of Installation: 3 Out Of 5

Because the Kingslim features a front camera and a rear camera, it requires a little more time and effort to install than other dash cams. You will need to tuck wires into your upholstery if you do not want them to show. This is not too difficult but does take time.

Applying the camera to your front windshield involves an adhesive mount. The Kingslim connects to this mount and can be detached without removing the mount if you want to remove the camera from your car to review footage.

Adhesive mounts can come unglued after exposure to enough heat, and some customers have noted this happening. We did not encounter this issue in our product testing, however.

Another issue with the Kingslim mount is that it does not swivel from left to right. If you want to adjust the camera’s horizontal axis, you’ll need to detach and reattach the adhesive. You can tilt the camera up and down, however.

Video Quality: 4.5 Out Of 5

During the day, the Kingslim’s video quality is crisp and clear. The front Kingslim camera records at 1440p, 30 frames per second. The rear camera records at a slightly lower 1080p. You can switch to front view in QHD 2.5K and rear view in full HD 1080p for daily video recording.

Both the front and rear cameras perform exceptionally well during the day, clearly capturing important information such as license plate numbers and road signs.

Nighttime recording quality with the Kingslim is not as high. In our driving recorder tests, it was difficult to decipher license plate numbers even on the higher-resolution front camera. The rear camera has especially grainy footage.

That said, we recorded in a dark neighborhood with no city lights. Few dash cams at this price point will perform much better at night. Still, if night recording is an important feature for you and you live in a rural area, you might want to consider a camera with super night vision or an infrared dash cam, such as the VanTrue N2S.

User Interface (UI): 5 Out Of 5

UI is where the Kingslim excels, and it’s a feature that makes it a good dash cam for new users. The Kingslim D4 comes with an intuitive touchscreen interface where you can control several settings. These include video resolution, event detection sensitivity, and loop recording time.

You can also use the camera for video playback to review footage before transferring it to a phone or computer.

Extra Features: 4.5 Out Of 5

In addition to recording video data, the Kingslim is equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi GPS device that can record the exact location of any incident. An accelerometer records driving speed, which may be helpful for insurance purposes.

Like many dash cameras, the Kingslim has a motion detection parking mode that automatically starts recording if something hits your vehicle while it’s parked. You can adjust the sensitivity of this parking monitor, which worked well in our tests.

The Kingslim can connect to your phone via the RoadCam app. This app has a rating of 2 out of 5 on the Google Play store. While we managed to get the app working with no issues, several reviewers note slow speeds and express frustration that the app requires access to phone features unrelated to its use (such as location and calling).