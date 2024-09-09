Kingslim Dash Cam Review, Tested

The Kingslim D4 dash camera delivers ultra HD 4K video resolution at a relatively low cost.

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

The Kingslim D4 is a fantastic 4K dash cam for its price point—and our top overall dash camera pick.

Like most dash cams in this price range, nighttime recording quality could be improved.

The Kingslim D4 Dual Dash Camera tops our list of the best dash cams because of its relatively low price, easy-to-use features, and many positive customer reviews. In this review, learn more about why we like the Kingslim dash camera and which of its features we would change.

Kingslim D4 Dash Camera Overview And Features

Cost : $100

: $100 Overall rating : 4.5 out of 5.0

: 4.5 out of 5.0 Maximum recording resolution : 4K in UHD (front), 1080p FHD (rear)

: 4K in UHD (front), 1080p FHD (rear) Frame rate : 30fps

: 30fps Field of view : 170.0 degrees (front view), 150.0 degrees (rear view)

: 170.0 degrees (front view), 150.0 degrees (rear view) Operating temperature : -4.0° Fahrenheit to 140.0°F

: -4.0° Fahrenheit to 140.0°F GPS : Yes

: Yes Mounting style: Adhesive mount

At around $100, the Kingslim D4 is an affordable dash cam option that makes an excellent entry-level buy. It features a front 4K camera and a rear 1080p camera and simultaneous recording in front of and behind your vehicle. We found it easy to set up and use. It offers excellent image quality during the day and serviceable quality at night. If night recording is a high priority for you, we recommend ponying up for a more expensive dash cam that specializes in that feature, like the Vantrue N2S.

What’s In The Box?

In addition to front and rear cameras, the Kingslim D4 comes with:

Charger

Five cable clips

GPS bracket

Two static stickers

Plastic upholstery crowbar

Rear camera extension cable

Double-sided adhesive tape (two strips for GPS, four for rear camera)

One big drawback: The package does not include a microSD card, which is required to record and save video. You can buy a microSD card for around $15.

The Kingslim also does not come with a cable that can connect the camera to your computer. However, you can connect your iPhone or Android to the Kingslim via Wi-Fi, which allows you to transfer saved videos via an app. However, this can take some time, especially when downloading 4K video.

It is much quicker to download files directly to your computer. This is possible with the Kingslim using a mini USB (type A) cable, but this cable is not included with the Kingslim D4 dash cam.

Below is how the Kingslim D4 performed during testing:

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 3.0 Video Quality 4.5 User Interface 5.0 Extra Features 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5

Pros Great bang-for-your-back

Wide viewing angles

Built-in-Wi-fi GPS and G-sensor accelerometer Cons No microSD card included

No USB cable included

Adhesive mount is difficult to adjust

Kingslim D4 Dash Camera Testing Process

Our review team tested several dash cams and evaluated each camera based on the following criteria:

Ease of installation

Video quality

User interface (UI)

Extra features

Here’s how the Kingslim D4 performed:

Ease of Installation: 3.0 Out of 5.0

Because the Kingslim features a front camera and a rear camera, it requires a little more time and effort to install than other dash cams. You will also need to tuck wires into your upholstery if you do not want them to show. This is not too difficult but does take time.

The camera attaches to your front windshield with an adhesive mount. The Kingslim connects to this mount and can be detached without removing the mount if you want to remove the camera from your car to review footage.

While adhesive mounts are easy to install, they’re more prone to problems over time. Adhesive mounts can come unglued after exposure to enough heat, though we did not encounter this issue in our product testing.

Another issue with the Kingslim mount is that it does not swivel from left to right. If you want to adjust the camera’s horizontal axis, you’ll need to detach and reattach the adhesive. You can tilt the camera up and down, however.

Video Quality: 4.5 Out of 5.0

During the day, the Kingslim’s video quality is crisp and clear. The front Kingslim camera records in 4K, which is top-of-the-line in video quality. The rear camera records at a slightly lower 1080p.

Both the front and rear cameras perform exceptionally well during the day, clearly capturing important information such as license plate numbers and road signs.

The quality at night is not nearly as high. In our driving recorder tests, it was difficult to decipher license plate numbers even on the higher-resolution front camera. The rear camera has especially grainy footage.

That said, we recorded in a dark neighborhood with no city lights. Few dash cams at this price point will perform much better at night. Still, if night recording is an important feature for you and you live in a rural area, you might want to consider a camera with super night vision or an infrared dash cam, such as the Vantrue N2S.

User Interface: 5.0 Out of 5.0

The Kingslim’s UI is excellent, and this feature makes it a good dash cam for new users. The Kingslim D4 comes with an intuitive touchscreen interface, which allows you to control several settings quickly, including video resolution, event detection sensitivity, and loop recording time.

You can also use the camera for video playback to review footage before transferring it to a phone or computer.

Extra Features: 4.5 Out of 5.0

In addition to recording video data, the Kingslim is equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi GPS device that can record the exact location of any incident. An accelerometer records driving speed, which may be helpful for insurance purposes.

Like many dash cameras, the Kingslim has a motion-detection parking mode that automatically starts recording if something hits your vehicle while it’s parked. You can adjust the sensitivity of this parking monitor, a feature that worked well in our tests.

The Kingslim can connect to your phone via the RoadCam app. This app has a rating of 2.0 out of 5.0 on the Google Play store. While we managed to get the app working with no issues, several reviewers noted slow speeds and expressed frustration that the app requires access to phone features unrelated to its use (such as location and calling).

Kingslim D4 Dash Camera: What We Like

As mentioned, we like the Kingslim D4 because of its high recording quality, easy-to-use interface, and relatively low price point. The camera’s touchscreen is a nice touch for a screen of this size and does add punch to the colors.

This camera is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an entry-level car dash cam or want a dash cam for insurance purposes. If you wish to spend as little as possible but also have an effective dash cam that records at a useful resolution, the Kingslim D4 warrants serious consideration.

Kingslim D4 Dash Camera: What We Don’t Like

While the Kingslim boasts many good features, it does have a few drawbacks. Video recording at night—especially through the rear camera—is grainy. The Kingslim is solid for its price point but may not capture license plate numbers in the dark.

We also don’t care for the Kingslim’s mounting system. Adhesive mounts can become unglued in the heat, and the Kingslim mount does not allow for horizontal adjustment once attached.

Our Take On The Kingslim D4 Dash Camera: 4.5 Stars

The Kingslim D4 4K dual dash cam offers excellent value for the $100 price point. Recording quality is crisp—especially during the day—and the rear dash cam helps capture everything around you while you drive. The mounting system could be better, and other cameras record better at night, but for the cost, the Kingslim D4 is hard to beat.

This product is likely worth purchasing if you want a low-cost car dash camera to record your drives for insurance purposes. The Kingslim D4 is also good for monitoring your vehicle while it’s parked. However, it’s probably best to go for a pricier dash cam if you want something with strong nighttime recording capabilities.

Kingslim Dash Cam: FAQ

Below are some commonly asked questions about dash cams.

Are dash cams legal? Dashboard cameras are legal in every state in the U.S. However, in some states, drivers are prohibited from mounting objects to their windshields because they’re considered driving distractions. If you live in one of these states, you’ll need to find a way to mount your dash cam on your dashboard. What should I look for when buying a dash cam? When buying a dash cam, the key features to look for are video resolution and recording speed. To accurately capture details such as license plates, you should purchase a dash cam with at least 1080p front camera recording quality at 30 frames per second. You should also consider how you want to mount your dash cam (on your windshield or dashboard, with suction or adhesive) and whether you want rear visibility. Although a backup camera is not a common pairing for dash cameras in cars, some models, like the Kingslim, come with or support a second camera. How do I connect the Kingslim dash camera to my phone? To connect the Kingslim dash camera to your phone, you will need to install the RoadCam app. Follow the instructions on the app to pair the Kingslim D4 with your phone. What is the best dash cam for the price? We believe the Kingslim D4 is the best dash cams for the price. At around $100, it includes a high recording rate and resolution, an easy-to-use interface, and both front and rear recording. However, our team also recommends several budget dash cams for those looking for an even more affordable option. How do I activate WiFi on my Kingslim dash cam? Kingslim advises customers to use the following steps to activate WiFi on their device: Stop recording on the device Tap the WiFi icon to enter WiFi mode On your mobile device, search for the dash cam’s WiFi and enter the provided password Via the Kingslimp app, verify your information via email Tap Add Recorder and wait for the device to populate in the app How do I format an SD card for my car camera? Most dash cams will let you format a memory card in the settings menu or by hitting a certain button pattern on the device. Some may even let you do it via an app, as long as the app is compatible with iOS and Android devices. What are the specs of the Kingslim D4 dash cam? The Kingslim D4 dash cam is capable of recording in 4K UHD through the front-facing camera and 1080p through the rear-facing camera. Additionally, it has two wide-angle lenses, an IPS touchscreen, and a Sony Starvis sensor. What company owns Kingslim? Kingslim is a subsidiary of Alasko, according to PCWorld. Where are Kingslim dash cams manufactured? Kingslim dash cams are manufactured in China.

Dash Cam Ratings: Our Testing Process

The dash cam in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at objective metrics such as frame rate, field of view, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the dash cams that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE, taking note of how easy the dash cam was to install, video quality, overall user interface (UI), and extra features. Each dash cam was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Ease of Installation

Our ease of installation score is based on the time and hassle it takes to install each dash cam. Those that require little setup out of the box and include easy-to-follow instructions scored highest in this category. Our ease of installation score also considers how difficult it was to adjust (and readjust) the position and angle of each dash cam.

Video Quality

Our video quality score is based on the clarity of the dashcam footage. This is partially related to video recording quality, but that isn’t the only factor that makes dash cam footage legible. How a dash cam processes video and the dynamic range (difference between light and dark values) can make a big difference when it comes to dash cam footage quality.

Dash cams that provided the clearest view for reading license plates (both during the day and at night) scored highest in this category.

User Interface (UI)

Our user interface score is based on how easy the dash cam menu is to navigate. Dash cams with simple, intuitive menus scored best here. Also important is how easy it was to access dash cam footage. Dash cams with multiple methods for reviewing footage (such as downloading to your phone, connecting to a computer, or viewing directly on the dash cam screen) score highest in this category.

Extra Features

The dash cams with the most and best extra features scored highest in this category. We also considered how well these extra features work. For instance, many dash cams include event detection, but some have a more sensitive motion detector than others.

How We Score Products

Every dash cam we test is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating means a dash cam is among the best in a category. It can be installed in minutes, records at 4K with excellent low-light performance, is easy to use without reading instructions, or includes atypical extra features like infrared recording.

: A 5.0-star rating means a dash cam is among the best in a category. It can be installed in minutes, records at 4K with excellent low-light performance, is easy to use without reading instructions, or includes atypical extra features like infrared recording. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating means a dash cam performs better than average in a category. It is easy to install in under 20 minutes, records at 2K with good low-light performance, features an intuitive user interface, or includes extra features like multiple cameras, event detection, and sentry parking mode.

: A 4.0-star rating means a dash cam performs better than average in a category. It is easy to install in under 20 minutes, records at 2K with good low-light performance, features an intuitive user interface, or includes extra features like multiple cameras, event detection, and sentry parking mode. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a dash cam, based on our testing experience. It can be installed in about 30 minutes, records at 1080p minimum, has a straightforward interface once you learn it, or includes extra features like a parking mode though these may not all work well.

: A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a dash cam, based on our testing experience. It can be installed in about 30 minutes, records at 1080p minimum, has a straightforward interface once you learn it, or includes extra features like a parking mode though these may not all work well. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating indicates the dash cam performs poorer than average. It is complicated to install, records at 720p, has a confusing interface, or lacks any features beyond loop recording.

: A 2.0-star rating indicates the dash cam performs poorer than average. It is complicated to install, records at 720p, has a confusing interface, or lacks any features beyond loop recording. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating indicates that the dash cam performs well below expectations in a category. It is impossible to install without advanced electrical knowledge, has poor video quality, has a malfunctioning interface, or doesn’t even offer loop recording.

Why Trust Motor1.com

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.