Protecting your jet ski after a long day on the water is an excellent way to prevent cosmetic damages, save on costly repairs, and extend the lifespan of your personal watercraft (PWC). But with so many options, it can be hard to narrow down the best jet ski covers on the market.

That’s why we’ve done the homework for you. In this buyers guide, we’ll take a look at the best jet ski covers available based on material, helpful design features, industry reputation, and customer reviews. We’ll also discuss what to look out for when purchasing a cover and why it’s an important investment to make.