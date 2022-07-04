Protecting your jet ski after a long day on the water is an excellent way to prevent cosmetic damages, save on costly repairs, and extend the lifespan of your personal watercraft (PWC). But with so many options, it can be hard to narrow down the best jet ski covers on the market.
That’s why we’ve done the homework for you. In this buyers guide, we’ll take a look at the best jet ski covers available based on material, helpful design features, industry reputation, and customer reviews. We’ll also discuss what to look out for when purchasing a cover and why it’s an important investment to make.
5 Best Ski Covers
- Best Overall: Seal Skin Supreme Jet Ski Cover
- Premium Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover
- Great for Towing: Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover
- Best Value: Budge Jet Ski Cover
- Also Consider: Sea-Doo Jet Ski Cover
#1 Best Overall: Seal Skin Supreme Jet Ski Cover
The Seal Skin Supreme™ Jet Ski Cover uses a specialized oxford polyester fabric engineered to resist water and moisture. The basket weave design makes for a fabric that is both durable and breathable. All Seal Skin covers are model-specific and so perfectly measured for a snug fit. Zippered panels allow for fuel tank access.
It’s easy to trailer your jet ski with this cover as well, since it comes with a built-in pull cord. Seal Skin covers also include tie-down straps and buckles that prevent lofting.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Available sizes: custom sizing for any size jet ski
- Weight: 6.0 pounds (lbs.)
- Warranty: 10 years
- Waterproof
- Ultrasonically-welded seams
- Free shipping
What Customers Are Saying
Most like Seal Skin covers because they last a long time and are easy to use. Seal Skin customer service is often praised as helpful.
#2 Premium Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover
CarCovers.com specializes in a variety of vehicle covers, including those for jet skis. Unlike many of the other products on this list (except for Seal Skin), CarCovers.com offers PWC-specific sizing for its Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover, which can fit:
- Stand-up jet skis
- 1-seater jet skis
- 2-seater jet skis
- 3-seater jet skis
- 3- to 4-seater jet skis
- 4-seater jet skis
The Weatherproof MAX Shield cover features marine-grade material with a UV-treated coating as well as dual air vents to prevent moisture build-up. We especially like the cover’s double-stitched seams, which protect against water seepage. This cover is also trailerable.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $160
- Available sizes: PWC-specific sizing
- Weight: 5.0 lbs.
- Warranty: Lifetime
- Marine-grade fabric
- Built-in trailering system
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
CarCovers.com does not provide a specific rating for this jet ski cover. Instead, it provides the average rating across all of its products: 4.8 out of 5 stars. CarCovers.com is a reputable retailer in the industry, and we regularly recommend its products to consumers.
#3 Great for Towing: Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover
Next up in our best jet ski covers review is the Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover. Available in six sizes – ranging from 96.0 to 145.0 inches – and four colors, the cover is an accessible option for most jet ski owners. The cover features durable marine-grade 600 denier fabric for maximum protection against the damp, often corrosive environments found near the water.
We also like the cover’s built-in trailering system and adjustable buckles, which make towing a breeze. Often, mildew and mold can grow over time, but the Jetpro cover includes rear air vents to prevent any moisture build-up. These vents also stop wind lofting during travel.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $90
- Available sizes: One-, two-, and three-seater jet skis
- Weight: Between 3.0 and 5.0 lbs.
- Warranty: Two years
- Marine-grade 600D fabric
- Adjustable elastic cord for a snug fit
- Rear air vents
- Zippered fuel-tank access door
- Quick-adjusting, quick-release straps
- Built-in trailering system
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on around 1,000 reviews
Most buyers are happy with the cover’s value versus cost, but some note that it fades in the sun quickly (between one and two months).
#4 Best Value: Budge Jet Ski Cover
Jet ski owners looking for a high-quality, affordable option should look to the Budge Jet Ski Cover. Available in four sizes ranging from 106.0 inches to 135.0 inches, the Budge cover is made with heavy-duty polyester material that offers waterproof and weatherproof protection. It’s also resistant to damaging UV rays.
For jet ski owners on the move, this cover features an integrated trailering system as well as easy-to-use straps and buckles. Budge is a well-regarded brand in the cover industry. The company not only produces top-notch jet ski covers but also some of the best car covers, truck covers, motorcycle covers, and more.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $55
- Available sizes: Two- and four-stroke jet skis
- Weight: Between 16.0 ounces and 6.0 lbs.
- Warranty: One year
- Heavy-duty, waterproof polyester fabric
- Adjustable elastic cord for a secure fit
- Adjustable straps
- Built-in trailering system
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 500 reviews
Customers praise the cover’s heavy-weight material and durability during inclement weather. However, some buyers with larger PWCs have trouble with the cover’s tight fit.
#5 Also Consider: Sea-Doo Jet Ski Cover
The Sea-Doo Jet Ski Cover is a weather-resistant trailering cover that will provide the utmost protection for your jet ski when transporting it or storing it. This jet ski cover is made from solution-dyed polyester canvas that’s UV resistant. The inner lining of this OEM (original equipment manufacturer) jet ski cover is also designed to not scratch or damage your jet ski.
It should be noted that this jet ski cover is specifically designed to fit the following Sea-Doo jet skis: GTS, GTS Rental, GTI, GTI SE, and GTI Limited from 2011 to 2019.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $255
- Available sizes: One custom fit
- Weight: 2.0 lbs.
- Warranty: None
- UV-resistant fabric
- Zippered openings
- Air release vent system
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 250 reviews
Reviewers are quick to claim that this cover is a perfect fit for their Sea-Doo jet ski. One woman says this jet ski cover fits her Sea-Doo like a glove.
Why Is A Jet Ski Cover Worth It?
Exposing your jet ski or PWC to harsh elements can take a toll on its appearance and performance. Rain, harsh sunlight, dirt, tree sap, and other debris – each can significantly lower your jet ski’s resale value due to the damage they cause. Most jet ski covers are around $80, which is a small price to pay for long-term protection.
Jet ski covers can also be helpful for towing. If you’re trailering your jet ski, it’s best to guard it against environmental elements and hazards you will likely encounter on the road. Worried about the cover flying away? The best jet ski covers come with adjustable tie-down straps, which secure the cover in wind and at high speeds.
Jet Ski Covers Buyers Guide
A high-quality jet ski cover should include specific materials and features to ensure protection against the elements. You may also want to consider the cover’s warranty length, as most cover companies are happy to replace a defective product that has rips or tears.
Here’s what else to look for when trying to find the best jet ski covers:
- Marine-grade fabric or heavy-duty polyester: Fabrics like these can help protect your jet ski’s upholstery and other hardware in the long term. If you store your jet ski outside or near the water, it is susceptible to constant moisture. If you’re near the ocean, you also need to think about corrosion protection. Marine-grade materials effectively guard your PWC against water seepage and harsh saltwater.
- UV-treated material: Covers can quickly fade in the sun if they’re not chemically treated for UV resistance. Sun damage can also cause the cover to wear and rip easily.
- Adjustable straps: Quick-adjusting straps make trailering much less of a hassle. Some of the best jet ski covers also feature self-adjusting straps, which help to secure the cover on bumpy drives.
- Air vents: Trapped moisture causes mold and mildew, which can damage upholstery and other PWC hardware. A built-in venting system allows air to circulate beneath the cover without compromising its water resistance.
- Zippered panels: Access panels allow you to reach your fuel tank and other compartments without needing to take off the entire cover.
Other Jet Ski Covers We Recommend
If you still haven’t found the perfect jet ski cover among those we recommend above, or you’d simply like more options to consider, the following jet ski covers also come well-reviewed for durability, quality, and value.
SBU Super Heavy-Duty Jet Ski Cover
The SBU jet ski cover is PWC-specific and is made in sizes to fit particular models from brands like Waverunner and Yamaha. The cover is made from marine-grade 600D material with a urethane coating to prevent any water leakage, and it has three adjustable straps for security while traveling on the road. The cover’s side air vents and zippered access panels prevent moisture build-up. While the SBU does not have many reviews, customers who do weigh in are happy with the product’s overall fit and water resistance.
Classic Accessories Stellex Personal Watercraft Cover
The Classic Accessories Stellex Personal Watercraft Cover offers exceptional protection from rain, sun, dirt, and debris. This cover is trailerable and it features side-release straps, tension panels, and strap keepers for a secure fit. The Stellex includes zippered panels on both sides for easy access at all times. Rear air vents get rid of any excess moisture while also securing the cover against wind lofting. Customers report that the Stellex cover holds up well, even in harsh weather conditions.
EliteShield Trailerable Jet Ski Cover
This marine-grade jet ski cover comes in a semi-custom fit for jet skis from 96.0 inches up to 145.0 inches. An elastic bungee cord creates a tight fit while built-in buckles and loops ensure the cover stays attached during tows and high winds. According to user reviews, the EliteShield cover is long-lasting and effective, with some claiming to have used this cover for a decade.
Jet Ski Covers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.