Our team researched hundreds of different Jeep lift kits from some of the biggest names in the industry. Below, we detail some honorable mentions for the best Jeep lift kits on the market in 2022.

SkyJacker 4-Inch Basic Lift Kit

The SkyJacker 4-Inch Basic Lift Kit provides everything you need to give your Jeep the ride height you’re looking for. As every Jeep is different, this Jeep lift kit is custom fit to your specific make and model. Additionally, this kit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Alloy USA 4-Inch Lift Kit

More affordably priced than competitive Jeep lift kits, the Alloy USA 4-Inch Lift Kit is sold as a complete kit for both the front and rear of your Jeep. This Jeep lift kit makes it easier to add bigger wheels and tires for a more aggressive look. Alloy USA offers a 30-day return guarantee and a 5-year warranty on this lift kit.

Rancho 4-Inch Lift Kit

The Rancho 4-Inch Lift Kit is custom fit to your Jeep, so you can expect precision-fit components that work with your factory suspension. This Jeep lift kit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, so you can trust in this kit to last and work as expected. You can also expect this lift kit to provide a smooth ride and excellent performance.

BellTech 4-Inch Lift Kit

Easy to install, the BellTech 4-Inch Lift Kit doesn’t require welding and will only require minimal amounts of cutting to get the perfect fit on your Jeep. This Jeep lift kit maintains your factory track width and geometry – and is even backed by a lifetime warranty. This lift kit includes BellTech’s Trail Performance series of struts and shocks.

MaxTrac 3-Inch Basic Lift Kit

The MaxTrac 3-Inch Basic Lift Kit is made in the United States and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Installation is simple and straightforward, as you won’t need to worry about drilling into or modifying your factory suspension. Constructed from steel, this Jeep lift kit features a durable powder coat finish.