There are a number of factors to consider before purchasing your next jack stand.

Load Capacity

Hands down the most important feature is the load capacity of a jack stand. Load capacity details exactly how much weight you can load onto your jack stand, which ultimately determines whether it will work for your car or truck.

Stability

It’s highly important that the jack stand you choose is stable when holding a vehicle. Hand brakes and wheel chocks can help keep your vehicle stable, but it will fall on the jack stand to provide a sturdy base for lifting and lowering your car.

Adjustability

The vast majority of the best jack stands on the market have adjustable height. However, it’s important to look at the range of height as well as the locking mechanisms that are used to secure the jack stand at your chosen height.

Weight

Jack stands vary dramatically in how much they weigh. While some are portable and can fit almost anywhere, others are bulky and may weigh more than you’d like. Depending on your age, fitness, and general health – how heavy a jack stand is can play a huge role in determining which stand is right for you.