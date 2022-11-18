Jack stands provide drivers with a safe way to lift their vehicles up to perform routine maintenance or automotive repairs. Our highest priority is safety, so when considering various jack stands, we take into account safety standards from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Portable Automotive Lifting Devices (PALD), and Portable Automotive Service Equipment (PASE).
- Best Overall: Big Red Torin Steel Jack Stand
- Runner-Up: Amazon Basics Steel Auto Jack Stand
- Best All-in-One: Powerbuilt Unijack Bottle Jack & Jack Stand
- Best Value: Jack Boss Car Jack Stand
- Also Consider: Big Red Torin Aluminum Jack Stand
#1 Best Overall: Big Red Torin Steel Jack Stand
The Big Red Torin Steel Jack Stand is constructed from high-grade forged steel and features a welded frame design for durability purposes. Additionally, a wide pyramid foot base offers added strength and stability. Despite its all-steel construction, this jack stand is surprisingly lightweight, which makes moving it around your garage surprisingly easy.
This jack stand offers quick and simple height adjustments that lock into place thanks to a multi-position ratchet bar with a sawtooth design. Adjustable height ranges from 11.25 inches to a maximum of 16.75 in. with a 3.0-ton capacity. A large concave saddle provides a large surface area for better contact with the supported load. A dual-purpose handle acts as both a carry handle and saddle column release.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Value
|5
|Load Capacity
|5
|Weight
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $35
- Load capacity: 3.0 tons
- Maximum lifting height: 16.75 in.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 14,400 ratings
The first word that sprung to our review team’s mind to describe the Big Red Torin Steel Jack Stand is “well.” This is because this jack stand is well-reviewed, well-built, well-made, and well, it seems like everyone loves this jack stand. One reviewer claims this jack stand held up his semi-truck for two straight weeks out of the box and even posted a picture to prove it. He goes on to state his semi weighs a whopping 12,700.0 pounds.
#2 Runner-Up: Amazon Basics Steel Auto Jack Stand
Offered as a pair, the Amazon Basics Steel Auto Jack Stand consists of two 3.0-ton jack stands. Between the two jack stands, they have a weight capacity of 6,000.0 lbs. However, Amazon Basics does offer a jack stand with a 2.0-ton capacity. The pair of jack stands themselves are made from steel and feature a rust-resistant coating.
This jack stand can be raised or lowered depending on the type of work you’re doing and personal preferences. A self-locking ratchet makes this jack stand that much easier to use, as you won’t need a locking key. It should be noted that the jack stand exceeds ASME safety standards. Additionally, it is covered under a limited one-year warranty.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Value
|4.5
|Load Capacity
|5
|Weight
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $30
- Load capacity: 3.0 tons
- Maximum lifting height: 16.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 11,000 ratings
The Amazon Basics Steel Auto Jack Stand has thousands of reviews online, the vast majority of which are positive. Reviewers note that this jack stand works exactly as expected. A few customers comment that this jack stand won’t wow you with its craftsmanship and can be difficult to adjust, but it locks into place and stays there once it does.
#3 Best All-In-One: Powerbuilt Unijack Bottle Jack & Jack Stand
The Powerbuilt Unijack Bottle Jack & Jack Stand is a tool that every automotive mechanic, DIYer, or car enthusiast can use. It consolidates a jack stand and a hydraulic bottle jack into one heavy-duty unit. This handy jack stand’s patented design allows you to safely lift and secure both unibody and body-on-frame vehicles. The stand is also less of a hassle than floor jacks and significantly more cost-effective.
A wide, flat base offers stability and additionally reduces sinking on softer surfaces. When using this car lift, you can adjust the height between 11.0 and 21.0 in. A safety bar will lock into place, ensuring your car doesn’t drop to the ground unexpectedly. It should be noted that the jack stand exceeds ASME and PALD standards.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Value
|5
|Load Capacity
|5
|Weight
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $80
- Load capacity: 3.0 tons
- Maximum lifting height: 21.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 3,000 ratings
Reviewers claim the Powerbuilt Unijack Bottle Jack & Jack Stand is easy to use and works great. Others say this jack stand is certainly heavy-duty and durable, while a few complain that it’s a little heavy to move around. A number of customers say the product is a little quirky to use, but once you get the hang of it, it works like a charm.
#4 Best Value: Jack Boss Car Jack Stand
With a lifting range between 10.0 and 15.0 in., the Jack Boss Car Jack Stand is our review team’s pick for the Best Value jack stand on the market in 2022. Constructed from alloy steel with a welded frame design, the stand dons a rust-resistant powder coat. Additionally, it meets and exceeds ANSI, ASME, and PASE standards.
The top saddle has a concave design that lends itself to perfectly support a load due to its large surface area. A multi-position ratchet bar with sawtooth styling ensures the jack stand locks into place after you adjust the height, while a wide pyramid foot base adds stability. Lastly, you won’t need to worry about issues with this jack stand out of the box as it’s protected by a limited one-year manufacturer warranty.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Value
|5
|Load Capacity
|4
|Weight
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $30
- Load capacity: 2.0 tons
- Maximum lifting height: 15.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 600 ratings
The Jack Boss Car Jack Stand has received rave reviews from customers who love its low-profile design. Reviewers say it’s sturdy enough to do the job, but still great value for money. One reviewer claims to have replaced their car’s brakes and performed a tire rotation with the help of this jack stand.
#5 Also Consider: Big Red Torin Aluminum Jack Stand
The Big Red Torin Aluminum Jack Stand meets ASME safety standards and is protected by a limited one-year manufacturer warranty. Weighing only 10.2 lbs, the stand is lightweight and easy to maneuver under your vehicle. This six-pin jack stand has multiple locking positions allowing you to adjust between a range of 10.75 and 15.625 in.
This jack stand is constructed from high-grade aluminum, which means there are more heavy-duty jack stands on offer – but few will be as lightweight as the Torin Big Red jack stand. However, this pin-style product still boasts a weight rating of 3.0 tons. What makes the stand unique is the fact that its base is removable, which makes storing the stand that much easier when it’s not in use.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|3.5
|Load Capacity
|5
|Weight
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $105
- Load capacity: 3.0 tons
- Maximum lifting height: 15.265 in.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,400 ratings
Customers love how lightweight and sturdy the Big Red Torin Aluminum Jack Stand is. A large portion of reviewers say they ended up purchasing the stand due to its pin-style design, which makes adjusting the height incredibly easy. One customer who claims he has over 50 years of experience in the aerospace and automotive industries says this jack stand is perfect for pinch weld adapters.
Jack Stands Buyers Guide
There are a number of factors to consider before purchasing your next jack stand.
Load Capacity
Hands down the most important feature is the load capacity of a jack stand. Load capacity details exactly how much weight you can load onto your jack stand, which ultimately determines whether it will work for your car or truck.
Stability
It’s highly important that the jack stand you choose is stable when holding a vehicle. Hand brakes and wheel chocks can help keep your vehicle stable, but it will fall on the jack stand to provide a sturdy base for lifting and lowering your car.
Adjustability
The vast majority of the best jack stands on the market have adjustable height. However, it’s important to look at the range of height as well as the locking mechanisms that are used to secure the jack stand at your chosen height.
Weight
Jack stands vary dramatically in how much they weigh. While some are portable and can fit almost anywhere, others are bulky and may weigh more than you’d like. Depending on your age, fitness, and general health – how heavy a jack stand is can play a huge role in determining which stand is right for you.
Jack Stands: FAQ
