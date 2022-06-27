We tested the Innova 5210 CarScan Advisor on a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid, trying out each function listed in the CarScan Advisor owner’s manual.

Value: 4.5 Out Of 5

The Innova CarScan Advisor offers substantial value for around $100 as long as you’re not searching for an OBD2 scan tool with many features. This device may not be robust enough for professional mechanics or experts, but if you’re doing automotive work at home on your vehicles or just want to know why the check engine light is on, the CarScan Advisor is a solid pick.

Ease Of Use: 4 Out Of 5

The owner’s manual is clear and one of the better-written car diagnostic scan tool manuals we’ve encountered. It’s simple to attach the Innova CarScan Advisor 5210 and test all the functions.

More expensive OBD2 scanners may feature touchscreen interfaces – which are easier to navigate – but despite not having a touchscreen, the Innova CarScan Advisor 5210 is no problem to operate, even if you aren’t an auto maintenance expert.

Data Collection Capabilities: 3.5 Out Of 5

Although not packed with advanced features, the Innova CarScan Advisor 5210 has a decent amount to offer for about $100. The CarScan Advisor can do the following:

Retrieve diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs)

Gather “enhanced” DTCs and anti-lock brake system (ABS) codes

Erase DTCs

Access the RepairSolutions2 database, which offers probable fixes and video tutorials

Display real-time data

Perform battery and alternator tests

Conduct O2 sensor tests and evaporative emissions control systems (EVAP) tests

Pull vehicle information

Except for the battery test – which does not seem to work with hybrid cars – we performed all these functions on our test vehicle.