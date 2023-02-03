Every OBD2 scanner is a little bit different, so it’s worth reading the user manual to learn specific information related to your car diagnostic tool. The basic steps for operating most OBD2 scanners are the same:

Locate the ODB2 port Connect your OBD2 scan tool Turn your vehicle on Initiate the DTC scan Decipher the DTCs

1. Locate The ODB2 Port

OBD2 ports are typically located below and to the left of the steering column. Some are tucked back pretty far, so you may need to crouch down and use a flashlight to locate yours. The OBDII port is a 16-pin, trapezoid-shaped connector.

2. Connect Your OBD2 Scan Tool

There are both wired and wireless OBD2 scanners. Connect your cord (or dongle) to the OBD2 port.

3. Turn Your Vehicle On

Some OBD2 scanners are self-powered, while others require energy from your vehicle’s battery to operate. Check your owner’s manual to determine if you should power your vehicle to use your OBD2 scanner. In most cases, you’ll need to turn your car’s power on but keep the engine off to use an OBD2 scanner.

Many OBD2 scanners will automatically detect your vehicle information, but some may require you to enter this information yourself. You could be asked to simply input your vehicle’s year, make, and model, or you may need to provide your vehicle identification number (VIN). If you need to locate your VIN, it’s typically displayed on the driver’s side dashboard or a sticker inside the driver’s side door (you’ll need to open the door to see it).

4. Initiate The DTC scan

Your car scanner may automatically power on when the car is powered, or you may need to press a power button. When everything is ready, locate the menu option to check diagnostic trouble codes or initiate a scan. Check your scanner’s user manual to find out how to do this if you’re having trouble. With most OBD2 scan tools, this feature shouldn’t be difficult to locate. Many have a single button that initiates DTC scans.

There are generally two types of DTC codes: active and pending. Some scanners have separate menu options for viewing each type of code.

Active codes are DTCs that trigger the check engine light. These represent issues that should be addressed immediately.

Some DTCs related to the emissions control system don’t immediately trigger the check engine light. These are minor but recurring failures and will be stored as pending codes . A pending code will become an active code and trigger the check engine light once a certain failure threshold is met.

If you’re trying to determine the cause of a check engine light, check active codes.

5. Decipher The DTCs

A diagnostic trouble code is displayed as an alphanumeric string. For example, the engine trouble code for a loose gas cap is “P0457.” The quickest way to understand the meaning of a DTC is to look it up online using a search engine. Some more advanced diagnostic scanners will decipher and explain the code for you.

The first letter in a DTC can be P, B, C, or U. This letter indicates what part of your vehicle has an issue.

P : Indicates an issue with the powertrain (the engine, transmission, and fuel system)

B : Indicates an issue with the body (cabin interior parts such as the steering system, airbags, and seatbelts)

C : Indicates an issue with the chassis (components underneath the car such as the axles, ABS, wheels, and power steering)

U : Indicates a network issue (wiring)

Some diagnostic trouble codes are universal, while others are manufacturer specific. The number that follows the first letter of a DTC will be either 0 or 1. A 0 indicates a universal (generic) code and a 1 indicates a manufacturer-specific code.

Most OBD2 scanners have broad compatibility with most manufacturers. If your vehicle is vintage, luxury, or built by an obscure manufacturer, research which OBD2 scanners are compatible with your car.

Emissions Testing

In addition to checking DTCs, a DIY home mechanic can use an OBD2 scanner to perform an emissions test. To do so, follow steps one through three listed above. Once your diagnostic scan tool is powered, select the emissions test menu option instead of the DTC scan.