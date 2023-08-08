Apple CarPlay, when allowed apps are connected to your vehicle, can limit distractions and keep you off your phone. However, using CarPlay is scenario-based, and there might be times when it’s more convenient to use it, and other times you may want to keep it turned off.

Our Recommendations For When To Use CarPlay

Convenience and Access

The CarPlay app and head unit software offer great functionality features that provide access to your phone without having to pull your focus from the road. CarPlay offers access to your messages, different apps, and audio systems.

With CarPlay, you can decide who can operate your vehicle, access different control systems, and set various privacy restrictions. For those who might share a vehicle, the CarPlay settings menu can prove useful for keeping your information private by personalizing your car’s touchscreen system.

Navigation and Enhanced Software

With CarPlay, you have access to more smart features in comparison to your vehicle’s existing settings. CarPlay enhances your car’s navigation system with more accurate information when connected to your vehicle, including a 3D mapping system. Compared to what your car or phone navigation offers, the CarPlay option appears to be safer and easier to use, keeping you from looking back and forth from the road to your phone.

Our Recommendations For When Not To Use CarPlay

Using Your Car’s Default Features

Many drivers would rather opt to use their car’s already-established features in contrast to iPhone or CarPlay systems. By disability CarPlay, you can use your default features and keep your phone disconnected from your vehicle. This is generally based on preference and your car’s compatibility with your smartphone.

Distractions

As with any technology, it should be limited or not used at all when behind the wheel. For newer drivers, it’s not a bad idea to disable CarPlay to reduce distractions caused by the enhanced features and settings available with this system.

While glancing at your car’s screen is less distracting than looking down at your cell phone, it’s worth considering restricting some settings on the wireless CarPlay system to limit distractions.