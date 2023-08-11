Now that your remote is set up, you can move on to the keypad, the next part of the programming process. After getting the keypad installed along the exterior of your garage, you can program the keypad by following the simple steps below.

Step 1: Press the Learn Button

Heading back to the overhead door opener, you’ll want to relocate the learn button. You’ll press the learn button, waiting again for a small light to appear beside it.

Step 2: Enter the Keypad Code

Once the learn button is pressed and the light appears, you’ll have 30 seconds to program your new keypad. Head over to the pad and enter a code of your choice. These codes are usually four numbers, but you might want to check your owner’s manual to see if there are different specifications. After putting in the preferred code, press enter on the keypad to confirm the code.

Step 3: Test Your Keypad

After putting in your preferred garage code and pressing the enter button, you should see the garage door opener light blink, confirming that the keypad is now programmed to your new garage door opener.

Lastly, close up the power box and enter the saved code to ensure your garage closes when prompted by the keypad. If for any reason you’re having trouble programming your keypad, try a second time, making sure the learn button lights up and you are able to reach your keypad in the allotted time.