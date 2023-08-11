After finding and installing the right garage door opener, you’ll need to program it to your keypad, remote control, and rearview mirror if applicable. While installation might require a professional depending on your expertise level, you can easily program your garage door opener yourself, saving you time and money.
Our team has researched and compiled a simple step-by-step guide to quickly program your new garage door opener. This informational guide also takes into account a few specific models and identifies how to reprogram an old garage door opener.
If you’re looking for a garage door opener, especially from top brands like Chamberlain, Genie, or Liftmaster, we’ve compiled a handful of our top recommendations for a new garage door opener that’s reliable and easy to install.
Programming Your Garage Door Opener Remote
This easy step-by-step guide to programming your garage door opener after it’s been successfully installed in your garage takes only a few minutes. You’ll need access to a ladder and your new remote. As with any project that requires the use of a ladder, it’s a good idea to have someone footing the ladder below you to keep it stable and keep you safe.
Step 1: Locate the Learn Button
After climbing to reach the power box or light cover connected to your garage door opener, you’ll want to search for the learn button or program button. One side of the power box should pop off or fold down easily, revealing access to wires, the garage door opener light bulb, and the learn button.
Step 2: Program the Garage Door Remote
Once you’ve located the learn button, you’ll want to push the button. A small indicator light should turn on right next to the button. Then, grab your new remote and press the main button, specifically, the button that will be used to open and close your garage door. If the programming works, the garage door light should blink.
Step 3: Test Your New Remote
Lastly, you’ll want to close up your power box and test the new remote. Your remote should be programmed and connected to the garage door opener. You can test this by pressing the main button and your garage should now easily open and close.
Programming Your Garage Door Opener Keypad
Now that your remote is set up, you can move on to the keypad, the next part of the programming process. After getting the keypad installed along the exterior of your garage, you can program the keypad by following the simple steps below.
Step 1: Press the Learn Button
Heading back to the overhead door opener, you’ll want to relocate the learn button. You’ll press the learn button, waiting again for a small light to appear beside it.
Step 2: Enter the Keypad Code
Once the learn button is pressed and the light appears, you’ll have 30 seconds to program your new keypad. Head over to the pad and enter a code of your choice. These codes are usually four numbers, but you might want to check your owner’s manual to see if there are different specifications. After putting in the preferred code, press enter on the keypad to confirm the code.
Step 3: Test Your Keypad
After putting in your preferred garage code and pressing the enter button, you should see the garage door opener light blink, confirming that the keypad is now programmed to your new garage door opener.
Lastly, close up the power box and enter the saved code to ensure your garage closes when prompted by the keypad. If for any reason you’re having trouble programming your keypad, try a second time, making sure the learn button lights up and you are able to reach your keypad in the allotted time.
Reprogramming An Old Garage Door Opener
Whether you lost your garage remote or you want to change your keypad code, you can easily reprogram your old or current garage door opener without the need to purchase an entirely new system.
To reprogram a new remote with your current garage door opener, you can follow the same steps as above. Even if you find the old remote at a later date, your garage door opener will still be programmed to the newer remote.
To reprogram your keypad to a new code, you’ll follow the same steps as above, pressing the learn button on the power box, entering a new code, and testing the keypad to be sure it works.
Programming Your Garage Door Opener: Bottom Line
Many garage door openers today have online security systems that can be easily set up on your cell phone or smart device. The MyQ App is compatible with most garage door openers, making it easy to set timers or double-check that your garage door is closed when you’re not home.
Garage door openers are simple enough to program to your keypad or remote, taking only a few minutes to set up your new garage door opener. With this step-by-step guide, you’ll be able to get your newly installed garage door opener running in no time.
