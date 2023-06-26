Plug-in installation methods are easier than hardwiring. However, some dash cams do not have power cable adapters so you may have to hardwire your dash cam or purchase a separate power adapter.

Plug-In Installation

If you’re not wanting to hardwire your dash cam, or you just need a quick installation, there are a few methods you can use to get your dash cam up and running.

Cigarette Lighter Or Auxiliary Port

The easiest and most basic way to get your dash cam running is to plug it into your vehicle’s auxiliary or cigarette lighter port. Many dash cams come with a cord for connecting this, making it the simplest installation method, especially if you’re an auto or electronic novice.

If you want to conceal the cords, you’ll need a longer cord, around 13.0 feet, to wire it along the windshield and underneath the seats. Most dash cams come with tools to allow you to conceal the cords in your vehicle.

OBD2 Port

While OBD2 scanners are usually a diagnostic tool for vehicles, you do have the option to plug in your dash cam to your car’s OBD2 port. This port is usually found underneath the dashboard and is an easy way to get your dash cam working in only a few minutes.

It’s important to note that not all dash cams come with this extension, so you may need to purchase a separate power connector, usually an OBD2 to mini-USB port adapter.

Rearview Mirror

If you have a powered rearview mirror, you also have the option to plug in your dash cam to the mirror. This is likely the cleanest-looking method, especially if you adhere your dash cam near the rearview mirror.

However, if you choose this method, you’ll likely need to purchase an adapter. It’s also likely that your rearview mirror is a lower power source, so the voltage of your dash cam could not work as powerfully.

Hardwire Installation

Hardwiring your dash cam may require the help of a professional installer. There are hardwire kits online if you feel confident in completing the installation – however, we recommend looking into a professional camera installation.

The positives of hardwiring your dash cam include additional features and a stronger power supply to keep the dash cam running when your vehicle is not on. Features may include parking mode, Wi-Fi, GPS, full HD quality recording, and Bluetooth® connection to your cell phone to easily upload and save dash cam video.

If you install your dash cam with one of the easier methods above, it’s possible that there won’t be enough power or voltage to run extra features, and it may also drain your car battery over time. However, if you want this dash cam solely for recording your surroundings, a simpler installation will save you both time and money.

If you do plan to hardwire your dash camera yourself, you’ll need access to your fuse box and multiple tools including a hardwire kit, a circuit tester, pliers, electrical tape, a socket wrench, your car’s manual, and a car trim remover tool. It should also be noted that working in this manner can lead to personal injury or damage to your vehicle if done without the proper tools and knowledge.