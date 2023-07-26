After determining different products you can use to remove smoke smell and other poor odors from your car, there are a few solutions you’ll want to consider. Vacuuming, airing out your car, and cleaning surfaces with household products can help to keep your car upholstery clean and get rid of the smoke smell.

Air Out Your Car

Maybe the cheapest solution to getting rid of the smoke smell in your car’s interior is to air your car out. On a nice and breezy day, you can park your car outside, roll down the car windows, and let your vehicle air out for a few hours. This can help to naturally eliminate negative odors, though it can be time-consuming. Consider driving your car with the windows down to get better air circulation throughout your vehicle to speed up the airing out process.

Vacuuming

For cloth upholstery, seats, or floor mats, vacuuming is the way to go. Some smaller car vacuums can reach crevices in between and underneath seats to clean all particles in your car. Shop vacs are also a great option for cleaning larger surfaces like car mats and seats. Vacuums can pick up and remove smoke particles to help eliminate residual cigarette smoke odors.

Cleaning Surfaces

Smoke particles can sit on any surface in your car, and while vacuuming can help this, there might be nooks and crannies in your car that require special attention. More sensitive surfaces, like leather car seats, also need to be cleaned with specific odor eliminators, making some handheld cleaners safer than vacuuming. You can also use car wipes and window cleaner with a microfiber cloth to clean your dashboard, cup holders, and windshield to remove smoke film particles.

Filtering Out Smoke Smell

Baking soda is a great alternative to filtering out the smoke smell in your car since it works as an odor-neutralizer. Sprinkling baking soda on your vehicle’s seats and surfaces should be left on for a few hours and vacuumed or wiped up after. If you don’t want to make a mess by pouring baking soda on your car’s interior, you can leave an open container of baking soda in your car overnight, though this may not be as effective.

The use of dryer sheets can also provide a fresh scent to your car while eliminating the smoke smell. Wiping your seats and hard surfaces with dryer sheets can help to get rid of the lingering smoke smell. This process won’t remove smoke particles from your vehicle, instead, it will just hide the odor.