Car batteries work by converting a chemical reaction into an electric current. Inside every battery are an anode (often lead or carbon), a cathode (lead oxide or lithium oxide), and an electrolyte (sulphuric acid or lithium salt). The electrolyte acts as a catalyst for the anodes and cathodes to produce electrons, which create electricity. That electricity is then transferred from the battery terminals to the engine and other parts of the vehicle.

It is worth noting that this process also works in reverse order, which is why you can use a battery charger to revive a dead battery.

How Do I Know If I Need A New Car Battery ?

There are several ways to measure your car battery to see if it is still good for use. Most car batteries last between three to five years, though neglect from a car owner can necessitate a faster battery replacement.

Here are some ways to determine if you need a new battery:

The engine regularly cranks or sputters before starting

You regularly have to jump-start the car

Headlights are dim/flickering

Dashboard lights are dim/flickering

Another way to check your battery’s charge is via an automotive multimeter. A multimeter is a handheld device that can read electric currents, voltages, and several other measurements of electricity.

To assess your car battery’s health with a multimeter, set it to 20.0 DC volts and touch the negative and positive probes to the appropriate battery terminal. If fully charged, the battery should read approximately 12.6 V. If the vehicle is running or was recently driven, you can expect a higher reading because it will still have an excess charge.

If you don’t have a multimeter, you can typically have your car battery assessed at an auto parts store.