This DIY car maintenance task can be quick and easy for any automotive expert or novice. We’ve compiled all the steps necessary to get the cleanest headlights in no time with various household products or a high-quality restoration kit. Our team has done the research so you can follow along with this guide to properly clean your cloudy headlights.

Headlight Restoration Kits

Headlight restoration kits are complete cleaning kits that can turn your car’s headlight lenses from foggy to new in a matter of minutes. Restoration kits vary to some extent in terms of what’s included and the steps to follow to get the best results. If you want a one-stop solution for your cleaning needs, check out our roundup of headlight restoration kits.

Toothpaste

A simple DIY solution to clean your foggy headlights is toothpaste. The slightly abrasive toothpaste formula cleans off residue and buildup to make your headlights good as new. One of the easiest cleaning hacks, you only need a few materials to start cleaning and brighten your headlamps in no time.

What You Need

Car wash soap

Painter’s tape

Microfiber cloths

Toothpaste

Car wax

Step-By-Step Cleaning

Step 1 : Before you begin, use some regular car wash soap to quickly clean your headlights, having them air dry for a few minutes.

Step 2 : Grab some painter’s tape and cover the area around your headlights to protect your car’s paint and plastic from the abrasive toothpaste formula.

Step 3 : Add a small amount of toothpaste to a clean cloth or microfiber towel . Scrub each headlight in circular motions , adding toothpaste and small amounts of water as you continue cleaning. You will need to scrub for about five minutes per headlight to get the right results.

Step 4 : Next, start rinsing each headlight with warm water and a damp cloth . Let them air dry before wiping and buffing them with a new clean cloth .

Step 5 : If desired and you have car wax handy, apply a small amount to your headlights to protect them and keep them cleaner for a longer amount of time.

Baking Soda And White Vinegar

One of the simplest cleaning solutions for foggy headlights is a combination of baking soda and white vinegar. This cleaning method dissolves and gets rid of any dirt, debris, and buildup. Vinegar works most effectively on very cloudy plastic headlights. As an added bonus, vinegar is an environmentally friendly cleaner.

What You Need

White vinegar

Baking soda

Car wash soap

Soft cloths

Empty container

Step-By-Step Cleaning

Step 1 : First, grab a clean cloth , car wash soap, and warm water to wash your headlights before using the baking soda and vinegar combination.

Step 2 : Mix two parts white vinegar and one part baking soda in a clean container or spray bottle . Combine the mixture by either stirring or shaking the container.

Step 3 : Spray or pour the formula on a cleaning cloth and rub it on each headlight, scrubbing for a few minutes before adding more of the mixture if needed.

Step 4 : Lastly, rinse your headlights thoroughly with clean water, letting them air dry for a few minutes. If necessary, you can repeat the cleaning process until you reach the desired level of cleanliness.

Window Cleaner

Window or glass cleaner can be an effective and convenient product when it’s time to clean foggy headlights. Many glass cleaners, including Windex, have ammonia-free cleaners if desired, which are equally effective on your headlights. The combination of window cleaner and car polish will restore headlights in only a few minutes.

What You Need

Microfiber cloths

Painter’s tape

Window cleaner

Car polish

Car wax

Step-By-Step Cleaning: