Car batteries are finicky pieces of equipment but are absolutely essential as they’re the main power source to make your car run and drive. Even if you purchase a new car, it’s simply luck of the draw whether or not you get a bad battery. Knowing how to DIY and charge a car battery will provide you with the knowledge to get back on the road with just enough power to get home or a full charge for the weeks of driving ahead.

We asked Zac Salerno, a technician at Import Performance, what car owners should consider in order to get the maximum life out of their vehicle batteries.

“If you’re going to be gone for a while, have someone start your car for you if the car’s not going to get started for a couple of weeks,” he said. “I start all my cars once a week if they have their motors together [and assembled]. It’s always good to keep the batteries going because they will die if they just sit.”

“If you disconnect the negative terminal, the battery life will be elongated,” he continued. “But for the most part, as long as you’re driving your car, just double-check the terminals to make sure they’re not super corroded. Just take a toothbrush [and] clean them off real quick. Maybe get some terminal grease or dielectric. Just rub it on there and it’ll be fine for the most part.”