Dash cameras typically cost anywhere from $40 to $250. But depending on the features, camera, and video quality, the price of a new dash cam can vary widely.
This informational guide has all the necessary tips to help you choose the right dash cam to fit your wants, needs, and price range. With key features to look for, an understanding of the different kinds of dash cams, and how much different brands and models cost, you can narrow down what camera is right for you.
Types Of Dash Cams
There are multiple kinds of dash cams available at the click of a button. The question is: Which one is right for you? We’ve narrowed down the options to make it easier for you to determine which type of dash cam you might be looking to purchase.
Front-View Cameras
Front-facing dash cams record what you, as a driver, will see while you’re behind the wheel. The functionality of these dashboard cameras is simple, as they are designed to record your surroundings and collisions, making your life easier and possibly saving you money when it comes to insurance claims.
Dual-Facing Cameras
Dual-facing dash cams have both a front and rear camera to record a wider field of view out the front and rear windshield of your vehicle. These dash cams are ideal if you are wanting to fully record your surroundings in real time. These cameras can be a huge upgrade as they are more likely to cover you in the event of a rear-end collision. A dual camera is the best type of dash cam for recording collisions because you will have the most video footage from various angles.
Interior Cameras
Interior-facing video recording cameras are often installed on your dashboard but serve a different purpose than other dash cams. Instead of showing your outdoor surroundings, interior cameras record the inside of your vehicle. This can help prevent break-ins or hold the individual accountable in the event of a car break-in. These cameras are especially useful for rideshare, taxi, or limo drivers who may want that extra sense of security while on the job.
How Much Is A Dash Cam?
Dash cams are going to vary in price depending on the type of camera you’re looking for and what added features you want to be included. As previously mentioned, dash cameras will range anywhere from as low as $40 up to $250 and higher. Most mid-level dash cams won’t exceed $250, but depending on the dash cam you are looking for, you may end up paying upwards of $400 for bonus features.
Our team has tested and reviewed multiple dash cams, some of which have features including night vision, parking mode, wide-angle recording, and GPS tracking.
We have also tested the best budget dash cams. If the dash cam of your dreams seems overpriced, you might find an adequate alternative in our top budget picks.
What Influences Dash Cam Prices
Before buying your new dash cam, consider what features and camera quality you need. Below you’ll find the most important aspects of dash cams to take into consideration, all of which will affect the cost of your next dash cam.
Recording Quality
The recording quality you are looking for is going to impact the cost of your dash cam. For example, the Vantrue NS2 offers 4K resolution with dual-facing cameras and a parking mode to record even when your vehicle is parked. These features are great and can give you peace of mind while you’re not actively in your vehicle, but at the higher end of $220, the Vantrue NS2 is an investment.
The Kingslim D5-4K dash cam is around $75. With time-lapse functions, motion detection, and night vision, this camera has similar recording quality as the Vantrue NS2. Where this dash cam loses some points is for its poorer user experience when it comes to app connectivity and cloud storage of video recordings. So while you can get excellent recording quality on a budget, this often comes at the expense of other quality-of-life features.
Temperature Range
Depending on where you live or plan to take a road trip, the range of temperatures that a dash cam will reliably work and record footage at may influence your spending and expectations. Often overlooked, the temperature range of dash cams can vary and added features or more expensive hardware may be included in the design to keep the dash cam working in harsh conditions.
The Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam has an operating temperature of anywhere between -4°F to 158°F, one of the widest temperature ranges on the market. The Nexar Pro Dual is priced at around $250, and while it’s a higher-cost dash cam, it offers various additional features, which our in-depth review provides more detail on.
Additional Features
Some dash cams have additional features that make the overall user experience much easier than others. Some features to consider that may influence dashboard camera price include, but are not limited to, touchscreen, motion sensors, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, loop recording, and built-in GPS.
Dash Cam Pricing: Bottom Line
Generally speaking, dash cams range in cost from as little as $40 to as much as $250, with some high-end cameras in the $400 and up price range. There are different types of dash cams and recording angles that are worth considering, all of which can affect the price. The recording quality and bonus features will also have an effect on its price.
While some features are more essential than others, it’s still good to do the research, identify which dash cam has everything you’re looking for, and evaluate the cost to make sure it’s within your budget.
Dash Cam Pricing: FAQ
Here are a few frequently asked questions about the cost of dashboard cameras:
*Data accurate at time of publication.