Before buying your new dash cam, consider what features and camera quality you need. Below you’ll find the most important aspects of dash cams to take into consideration, all of which will affect the cost of your next dash cam.

Recording Quality

The recording quality you are looking for is going to impact the cost of your dash cam. For example, the Vantrue NS2 offers 4K resolution with dual-facing cameras and a parking mode to record even when your vehicle is parked. These features are great and can give you peace of mind while you’re not actively in your vehicle, but at the higher end of $220, the Vantrue NS2 is an investment.

The Kingslim D5-4K dash cam is around $75. With time-lapse functions, motion detection, and night vision, this camera has similar recording quality as the Vantrue NS2. Where this dash cam loses some points is for its poorer user experience when it comes to app connectivity and cloud storage of video recordings. So while you can get excellent recording quality on a budget, this often comes at the expense of other quality-of-life features.

Temperature Range

Depending on where you live or plan to take a road trip, the range of temperatures that a dash cam will reliably work and record footage at may influence your spending and expectations. Often overlooked, the temperature range of dash cams can vary and added features or more expensive hardware may be included in the design to keep the dash cam working in harsh conditions.

The Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam has an ​​operating temperature of anywhere between -4°F to 158°F, one of the widest temperature ranges on the market. The Nexar Pro Dual is priced at around $250, and while it’s a higher-cost dash cam, it offers various additional features, which our in-depth review provides more detail on.

Additional Features

Some dash cams have additional features that make the overall user experience much easier than others. Some features to consider that may influence dashboard camera price include, but are not limited to, touchscreen, motion sensors, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, loop recording, and built-in GPS.