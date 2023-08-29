Knowing that good quality car tires last at least a few years before needing replacement, it’s important to keep your tires in top condition. With a few tips for maintaining your car tires, you can extend your tire’s lifespan and save time and money.

Tire Pressure

In accordance with the Department of Transportation‘s (DOT) tire regulations, your vehicle should not be operated if your tire pressure is below the intended levels. This information can be found in your owner’s manual or in the doorjamb of your vehicle. Most dealerships and auto shops recommend checking your tire pressure at least once a month.

To check tire pressure, our team recommends either a tire pressure gauge or a tire inflator with a gauge. Both options are reliable and compact, making them easy to store in your vehicle and use as needed. Tire pressure gauges simply check the psi of your tires. Tire inflators with gauges check psi and can inflate your tires if your tire pressure is low.

If you don’t want to invest in a handheld tire pressure gauge or tire inflator, most auto and tire shops will check the pressure for you at no charge. Some gas stations also have digital readouts with their air pumps. However, these are often more inaccurate than other methods since the air pumps are less maintained at gas stations.

Regardless of your method for getting a tire pressure reading, you’ll want to check your tires when you haven’t driven for several hours to get the most accurate reading possible. We suggest using a handheld gauge or inflator to check your tires in the morning since your car has been parked and not running overnight.

Tire Rotation

Getting your tires rotated every 5,000 to 8,000 miles helps to extend your car tire’s lifespan. Front-wheel-drive vehicles drive in a way that wears down your front tires quicker and vice versa for rear-wheel-drive cars. All-wheel-drive cars still need rotation as well. Taking your car to an auto shop or dealership when your car is within the above mileage range for a rotation will ensure each tire wears evenly over time.

Balance and Alignment

To operate your car safely, tires need to be perfectly round and balanced. Your car’s wheel alignment and balance need to be checked routinely, every 12,000 to 15,000 miles, or once a year. Tire shops, mechanics, and many dealerships that provide maintenance will use a balance machine.

During this maintenance check, they can also check that your wheels are aligned, keeping your car driving straight, also reducing tire wear. When the time comes to purchase new tires, always have the alignment checked and your wheels balanced by a professional.