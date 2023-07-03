There are numerous verified resources that discuss car seat safety, the importance of having a correctly fitted car seat for your little one, and the testing that goes into ensuring different car seats are safe to be sold on the market. Below are a few resources that offer information on crash testing, air travel, and injury prevention in relation to recalls and general car seat safety.

NHTSA graphic

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The NHTSA is a United States government agency dedicated to making the roads safer for drivers, workers, pedestrians, and children. They offer various resources to inform parents about car seat safety including an easy way to check for potential car seat safety issues and recalls.

The NHTSA also has various test dummies, ranging from an adult male to a newborn infant. Through the use of crash and car seat testing, they are able to better evaluate how safe car seats and vehicles are. This allows the NHTSA to provide reliable and honest information and recommendations for the best car seats that will fit your child and vehicle, and most importantly, keep your toddler safe.

One of the NHTSA’s most useful resources for parents in the market for car seats is its guide to car and booster seats. This informational page covers the different types of seats for children, as well as how to select a car seat and install it. The guide also helps you find local sites where certified technicians can inspect your car seat to see if it meets safety standards and is installed correctly.

Federal Aviation Administration

The FAA covers all information or concerns regarding air travel. They have information on flying with children. This covers the age requirements around children flying with a car seat, as well as guidance on installing a child restraint system (CRS) if your child is under two years of age.

The FAA recommends especially young children sit in both a booster seat and a car seat as an added safety precaution in case of turbulence or unexpected runway incidents that are rare but can occur.

National Child Passenger Safety Certification

The National Child Passenger Safety Certification Training Program (CPS certification program) is a program of Safe Kids Worldwide made up of technicians who certify individuals to become child passenger safety technicians and instructors. Certified child passenger safety technicians can educate, support, and guide parents and others interested in participating in the program on car seat inspections and safety.

Their website also offers an abundance of information regarding car seat safety and how to choose the right car seat for your child, ranging from forward-facing or rear-facing car seats to high-back booster seats. From giving information on buying, installing, finding the right fit, and even knowing when it is time to change to a larger seat, this company works to make car seat safety easier and more understandable for all parents.