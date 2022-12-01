Shopping for gifts can be stressful and take away from the joys of the holiday season. This year, we have you covered with our holiday gift guide to help you find the perfect gift for any car lover. Buy the best holiday gift for your loved one this winter season. From electronics to cargo carriers, make road trips to visit family easier and more fun.
Our team has singled out a few bestsellers and cool gadgets any car enthusiast will love. Many of the products in our holiday gift guide have been reviewed or tested by our auto product team, ensuring you can get the most reliable overview of each item.
Electronics
We’ve highlighted a few trending tech gifts for all things auto. Our top-rated dash cams and high-tech GPS devices for both car owners and motorcyclists can make a great gift for anyone this year.
Vantrue N2S Dash Cam
The Vantrue N2S is a high-quality dash cam that easily mounts onto your front windshield. With high-resolution recording and parking mode features, this camera detects collisions and starts recording even while your car is parked. Our team tested the camera in our review of the best dash cams on the market and found it to be the best option for night use.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $220
- Infrared recording
- High video resolution
- Interior-facing camera
Vyncs GPS Tracker
The Vyncs GPS Tracker is not only reliable but also equipped with features that make it stand above the rest. This tracker has an international SIM card, meaning it can be used almost anywhere. It plugs into an OBD-II port, which allows it to also track the health of your vehicle.
The Vyncs tracker requires an annual subscription. Choosing a higher subscription tier gets you more frequent updates, along with benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance. Our team named it Best Premium Option in our in-depth review of the best car GPS trackers.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Tracker cost: Around $80
- Activation fee: $39.99
- Subscription cost: $99.99 to $119.99 per year
- Real-time tracking data
Garmin Zūmo® XT Motorcycle GPS
The Garmin Zūmo XT is designed for all motorcycles and can be easily mounted onto your bike’s handlebars. It provides spoken turn-by-turn directions that can be sent through your connected helmet or headset to keep your eyes on the road. Our team tested the top motorcycle GPS devices, giving the Garmin Zūmo XT the Best Overall award.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $400
- Battery life: Up to 3.5 hours
- No annual subscription
- Passed the military standard 810 drop test
Appliances
The best appliances don’t have to be just for vehicles. From space heaters to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your garage to car vacuums for a quick detailing project, the best appliances are a click away.
Fanttik V9 Mate Vacuum
The Fanttik V9 Mate is a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner that’s perfect for getting the hard-to-reach spots in any vehicle. It comes with several attachments and a flexible 4.0-foot hose to make cleaning easier and more efficient. The V9 is great for picking up crumbs, dust, and any debris that lands in your vehicle over time. We tested this product and deemed it the best handheld option in our review of the best car vacuums.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $105
- USB-C charging cable
- Extension tool
- Crevice tool
- Cleaning brush
- Storage bag
DeWalt DWP849X Buffer/Polisher
DeWalt continues its tradition of producing high-quality power tools with the DeWalt DWP849X Buffer/Polisher, a variable-speed polisher. This buffer is built to last with its wool ingestion shield that prevents wool pads from getting stuck in the motor.
Instead of immediately starting at a wild spin, it gradually works up to speed using the soft start feature. This helps to control the buffer better while in use and leads to a much better user experience.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $250
- Weight: 6.7 pounds
- Speed range: 600-3,500 revolutions per minute (RPM)
- Corded or cordless options
- 12.0-amp motor
- 120.0 volts
- Speed dial
- Wool ingestion shield
- Rubber handle for improved grip
- Three-year warranty
Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 Shop Vac
The Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 Shop Vac has 6.0 peak horsepower (HP) and a 12.0-gallon tank, making it incredibly efficient at cleaning up any mess in your vehicle. Because it’s a wet/dry vacuum, it can pick up any spill or crumbs passengers leave behind. Our review of the best shop vacs heralded this vacuum as our Best Overall pick.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Dual-flex hose
- Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System
- Wet and dry vacuum filters
- Three-year limited warranty
Road Trip Necessities
For many people, taking road trips to see family and friends is a big part of the holiday season. These wish list items could be some of the best gift ideas to make traveling with family easier and more enjoyable.
Thule Pulse Rooftop Cargo Carrier
The Thule Pulse Rooftop Cargo Carrier is a bestseller because of its weatherproofing features, easy installation, and high storage capacity. While the medium-size Pulse carrier we tested holds up to 14.0 cubic feet of cargo, it’s also designed to be easy to install on your roof rack. We were so impressed by the Thule Pulse that we ranked it in the number one position in our review of the best rooftop cargo carriers.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $600
- High storage capacity
- Durable plastic construction
- Waterproof/weatherproof
Thule Basin Hardshell Rooftop Tent
The Thule Basin Rooftop Tent makes a weekend road trip to the mountains the perfect getaway this holiday season. Designed with an exterior cotton-poly coating, this product prevents water leaks from getting inside your tent. Our team reviewed the best rooftop tents on the market, awarding this product the Best Hardshell tent award.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $3,500
- Size capacity: Up to two campers
- Telescoping ladder included
- Internal pockets and cargo netting
- ABS hardshell base and aluminum
Thule Tepui Ruggedized Autana Rooftop Truck Tent
The Thule Tepui Truck Tent is the perfect gift for any adventurous truck owner. This tent is wedge-shaped, making for a stable set-up that easily straps onto your truck with the capability to double as a rooftop cargo carrier if desired. Our team awarded this Thule product Best Weatherproof Tent in our in-depth article on the best rooftop tents.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $2,250
- Size capacity: Up to two campers
- Telescoping ladder included
- Mosquito screens
- ABS Hardshell Base and canopy fabric
Tsumbay Car Backseat Organizer Car Tray
The Tsumbay Car Backseat Organizer is the perfect solution for antsy backseat passengers on long road trips. This product includes multiple storage compartments and a car tray that can hold everything from tablets and coloring books to stuffed animals. We tested the Tsumbay in our comprehensive review of the best car trays.
Our Rating: 3.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Waterproof polyurethane (PU) leather
- Nine storage pockets
- Collapsible activity tray
Audio Systems
Everyone loves receiving a big gift around the holidays, and there are few gifts bigger than a new audio system for your car. Not only is this perfect for the holidays, but it can be the best gift for every kind of music lover. Upgrade your bass and boost that treble with these top-rated options.
Kicker CSC65 Car Audio Stereo Speakers
The Kicker Car Audio Stereo is one of the best bass-boosting speakers on the market. With Extended Voice Coil (EVC) technology you can expect improved woofer performance, deeper lows, and smoother mid-range, all for an affordable price. Our team covered its pros and cons in our in-depth review of the best car speakers for bass.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Ribbed UV-treated polyester woofer surround
- Features EVC technology
- 6.0-dB/octave inline crossover
Rockford Fosgate R165X3 Coaxial Speaker
The Rockford Fosgate Coaxial Speaker is a top-quality bestseller speaker for cars. While many features are similar to other speakers on the market, the Rockford has a rubber design surrounding the exterior making the system more durable and long-lasting. We reviewed the best car speakers, ranking the Rockford speaker in first place.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- 6.0-dB high-pass tweeter crossover
- 91.0-dB sensitivity
- 45.0 watts RMS and 90.0 watts max
Pioneer AVH-W4500NEX Car Stereo Receiver
The Pioneer Car Stereo Receiver has multiple features that make this product more than worth your purchase. With wireless smartphone connections and dual camera outputs, this product also has a built-in HD Radio tuner and SiriusXM® satellite radio with a subscription. It more than earned the distinction of Best Premium Stereo in our review of the best car stereos on the market.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $900
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- DVD/CD capabilities
- 24 radio preset options
- One-year warranty
Kuryakyn Motorcycle Sound Bar
The Kuryakyn Sound Bar includes universal mounting clamps, making this speaker system compatible with almost all types of motorcycles. This speaker is also made with weather-resistant plastic to help prevent rust and water damage. Our product team compiled an in-depth review of the best motorcycle speakers on the market, awarding the Kuryakyn first place.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $420
- Peak power: 300.0 watts
- Integrated 4.1 Bluetooth® receiver
- Rechargeable battery
Car Kits
From car emergency kits to the best detailing products on the market, car kits are a complete gift that can make any car lover happy. With safety necessities to combat winter weather, these emergency kits could be the perfect gift set, regardless of which holiday you’re celebrating.
Lifeline 4390 AAA Severe Weather Safety Kit
The Lifeline AAA Severe Weather Safety Kit is a must-have item if you live in snowy areas during the winter. This is a comprehensive kit that includes everything you might need while being compact enough to store almost anywhere in your vehicle. This 45-piece kit has winter survival and warmth accessories including an emergency blanket and a snow shovel. In our review of the best winter car emergency kits, the Lifeline scored highly, earning our top spot.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $55
- Meets AAA’s standard of excellence
- Foldable snow shovel
- 45-piece first aid kit
First Secure Car Emergency Kit
The First Secure Car Emergency Kit is a complete kit for almost any emergency you may face on the road. The kit has key tools including 10.0-foot, 8-gauge jumper cables, nylon tow straps, a 250.0 psi air pump, and a 48-piece medical supply kit. This kit was awarded first place in our review of the best car emergency kits.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $90
- Tire repair kit
- Work gloves
- First-aid kit
- Storage bag
Sylvania Headlight Restoration Kit
The Sylvania Headlight Restoration Kit is a high-quality and complete kit to restore your headlight’s shine. This kit comes with a surface activator, clarifying compound, UV-blocking clear coat, waterproof sandpaper, applicator cloths, and vinyl gloves. Our team tested and reviewed the best headlight restoration kits on the market, naming this kit Best Overall.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- High-quality materials
- UV protection
- Lifetime warranty
Chemical Guys Arsenal Detailing Kit
The Chemical Guys Arsenal Detailing Kit is the best detailing kit to get your vehicle looking brand new. With Chemical Guys products ranging from the famous Honeydew Snow Foam soap and Butter Wet Wax to the Diablo wheel cleaner, you can clean every part of your vehicle with this kit. Our team tested and reviewed the best car detailing kits, placing this product in the first position.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- 3.5-gallon bucket
- Short-handle brush
- Three microfiber towels
Best Of The Rest
With a handful of other products that our team recommends, these can make some of the best stocking stuffers for any car owner. From safety alarms for teen drivers to last-minute gifts that are practical for any driver, there are a few top picks that can make the perfect present.
Tile Mate Key Finder
The Tile Mate Key Finder has a tracking range of 250.0 ft., allowing users to locate their keys from nearly anywhere. This product also has in-app features and upgrades you can access through the Tile app, all of which are designed to improve tracking and accuracy. We tested the Tile Mate and multiple other key finders that are currently available, awarding the Tile Best Overall.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Water-resistant
- Up to three years of battery life
- Android and iPhone compatible
She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm
The She’s Birdie Safety Alarm can be a great stocking stuffer for young drivers or any car owner. It’s made by women, for women, as a safety mechanism that attaches right to a keychain. To activate this alarm, you can simply remove the top pin to sound the alarm when in threat of danger. We tested and reviewed this product in our article of the best keychains, awarding this product Best For Self-Defense.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Strobe light
- 125.0-decibel safety alarm
- Replaceable batteries
Harssidanzar Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves
The Harssidanzar Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves are designed by orthopedic hand specialists for the most comfortable and functional fit. With motion zones that fit over your knuckles, you can easily move freely and handle the steering wheel without difficulty. Our product team provided an in-depth review and testing process on the best driving gloves.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Designed by orthopedic hand specialists
- Snap closure
- Touchscreen-Compatible
Optix 55 Polarized Glasses
The Optix 55 Polarized Glasses can make driving at night easier than ever. Fit for both men and women, these glasses work to reduce the glare of street and car lights without dimming vision or affecting visibility. We tested and reviewed the Optix 55, awarding it the number one position in our review of the best night driving glasses.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $15
- Frame material: Plastic and rubber
- +0.74-millimeter polarized lens
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Holiday Gift Guide: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.