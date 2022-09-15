Before purchasing your newest hitch cargo carrier to keep your stuff secure and stable while driving, it’s important to consider the following factors. You want to account for hitch size, vehicle compatibility, and weight capacity.

Trailer Hitch Size

Most hitch cargo carriers accommodate a two-inch receiver hitch that is attached to your vehicle. These are also commonly known as either a Class III or Class IV hitch. Knowing the hitch size of your own vehicle will help you determine the correct cargo carrier you need. This will make installation and assembly much easier when your cargo carrier arrives.

Vehicle Compatibility

It’s important to check that your vehicle is compatible with the type of hitch cargo carrier you’re hoping to purchase. A handful of cargo carriers are foldable, with a folding shank as well. Attaching a cargo carrier to a vehicle without any obstructions on the back would be ideal if you are hoping to purchase a compact cargo carrier.

Many of these folding cargo carriers specify that they are not compatible with vehicles that have a spare wheel on the outside of the vehicle’s trunk. This prevents the cargo carrier from folding into a secure, lifted position.

Weight Capacity

The amount of cargo you’re looking to haul ultimately determines how high a weight capacity you’re looking for in a hitch cargo carrier. Tray-style cargo carriers, which have a flat base and lower rails, may have a lower carrying capacity because there is less security due to the lack of side rails.

It is better to be safe than sorry when carrying your cargo, so investing in a hitch cargo carrier with a higher weight capacity may be in your best interest to ensure your cargo is secure.