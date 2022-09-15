The best hitch cargo carriers make hauling luggage, carrying heavy loads, or packing for a weekend away possible. From anti-rattle and various stability features, to included accessories that keep cargo secure, the best hitch cargo carriers allow for easy cargo transportation. Hitch cargo carriers attach directly to your vehicle’s trailer hitch, making assembly easy and secure.
Whether you’re looking for one of the best rooftop cargo carriers or a cargo carrier that will attach to your truck’s trailer hitch, our team has researched and reviewed it all. Our buyers guide and in-depth review of each hitch cargo carrier will help you make the most confident and informed decision.
10 Best Hitch Cargo Carriers
- Best Overall: MeeFar Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier
- Best Value: MaxxHaul 70107 Hitch Cargo Carrier
- Simplest Design: Curt Hitch Cargo Carrier
- Best Kit: Mockins Cargo Carrier Hitch Mount
- Most Compact: Oklead Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier
- Weize Hitch Cargo Carrier
- Arksen Folding Cargo Mount Carrier
- Racketon Reinforced Cargo Carrier
- Leader Accessories Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier
- Rola Vortex Steel Cargo Carrier
#1 Best Overall: MeeFar Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier
The MeeFar Hitch Cargo Carrier is designed with tubular steel and dons a black epoxy powder coating on top, giving this hitch cargo carrier a heavy-duty, yet lightweight design. Designed for heavy lifting, this cargo carrier has a weight capacity of 500.0 pounds (lbs.).
Equipped with an angled shank attachment, you get additional ground clearance, making this hitch carrier great for all cars including low-riding or off-road vehicles. The reflectors on the back of this steel cargo carrier provide visibility for other drivers at all times, especially at night or on dark back roads.
The MeeFar is a great product to consider if you’re looking for a hitch cargo carrier that can hold all your cargo securely over long distances. With the included waterproof bag and over accessories, this is a great traveling companion to have.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $200
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs
- Dimensions: 60.0 by 20.0 by 24.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 500 ratings
Customers rave about how sturdy and well-built this hitch cargo carrier is. The majority of customers emphasize the weatherproofing qualities and the durability of this cargo carrier. Some buyers also share that the MeeFar is very easy to assemble and secure to almost any vehicle hitch in no time.
#2 Best Value: MaxxHaul 70107 Hitch Cargo Carrier
The MaxxHaul Hitch Cargo Carrier is designed to make lugging equipment or storage easier than ever before. With a weight capacity distribution of 500.0 pounds, this reliable steel cargo carrier is built to last.
The black powder coat finish helps to prevent rust and corrosion, adding to the durability and longevity of the MaxxHaul. This hitch mount cargo carrier is a convenient way to transport a heavy load whether you’re going camping, hauling firewood, or transporting your luggage.
The MaxxHaul is a great option to consider if you’re looking for a budget-friendly hitch cargo carrier. While it doesn’t have coolers, ratchet straps, or cargo boxes included in the box, it does have high side rails and a high weight capacity, making it a great pick.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $80
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 53.0 by 19.0 by 5.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,000 ratings
Customers rave about the ease of use and value of this product. At a lower cost, some buyers were not expecting much from this cargo carrier. The majority were pleasantly surprised when it was able to carry heavy loads across long distances without any movement or instability.
#3 Simplest Design: Curt Hitch Cargo Carrier
The Curt Hitch Cargo Carrier has various different styles for you to choose from so you can purchase the best cargo carrier for you. From a standard receiver to a basket-style cargo carrier, all Curt cargo carriers have a weight capacity of 500.0 pounds, regardless of style.
This cargo carrier provides over 1,200.0 square inches of cargo space in its simple design. Constructed out of either heavy-duty steel or aluminum, you can choose the material you prefer. On top of these features, you have the choice between a fixed or folding shank adapter for better ground clearance on lowered vehicles.
The Curt Hitch Cargo Carrier is great if you’re looking for a simple design that’s easy to use and install onto your vehicle. With different styles and adapters, you can easily find the best hitch cargo carrier to attach to your vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Between $175 and $320
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: Varies
What Customers Are Saying
While the Curt Hitch Cargo Carrier only has a handful of reviews on RealTruck, customers are satisfied with their purchase of one of the Curt carrier models. Buyers are especially impressed with how easy it is to install onto their trailer hitch. On top of that, many share that this aluminum cargo carrier is incredibly durable and sturdy while traveling with heavy loads.
#4 Best Kit: Mockins Cargo Carrier Hitch Mount
The Mockins Hitch Cargo Carrier has everything you need with the best features and security components. It includes a storage bag and a mesh cargo net, which makes storing your waterproof cargo bag and accessories easy and mess-free.
This cargo carrier is designed for cargo safety and security. The cargo basket car rack provides multiple easy access tie down points as well as bungee cords, and can hold up to 500.0 pounds.
The Mockins cargo carrier would be ideal for anyone looking to purchase a complete hitch cargo carrier, without needing to purchase accessories and safety features separately. If you plan to travel with fragile cargo, we recommend considering this steel carrier.
Our Rating: 4.1 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $200
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 60.0 by 20.0 by 24.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,000 ratings
Customers are overall satisfied with their purchase of the Mockins hitch cargo carrier. Reviewers emphasize the weatherproofing of the included cargo bag, claiming it kept all items inside dry while driving in poor weather. Many rave about the stability of this trailer hitch cargo carrier, sharing that it stayed secure and sturdy when traveling.
#5 Most Compact: Oklead Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier
The Oklead Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier is a folding cargo carrier to provide a more compact design for easy use and functionality. The heavy-duty steel construction and matte black powder coating finish resist scratching, dirt, rust, and corrosion.
This hitch cargo rack is made for longevity and safely hauling loads. With a weight capacity of 400.0 pounds, lower than our other recommended cargo carriers, the Oklead has 14.4-inch raised side rails to provide greater storage space and security for your cargo. With these high side rails, there will be no concern of your cargo falling out or sliding while driving.
The Oklead Hitch Cargo Mount Carrier is made for customers who want both a simple design as well as high side rails for added security. With a foldable hitch, you don’t have to detach the carrier from your vehicle when you are not using this, making it simpler to use.
Our Rating: 3.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $240
- Weight capacity: 400.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 60.0 by 24.0 by 14.4 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,000 ratings
Buyers share how simple this product is to use and install. Reviewers especially emphasize how tall the side rails are, making drivers feel confident that their cargo will not fall out or shift around when driving. Following the included instructions, reviewers emphasize how simple this product is to assemble, making it more than worth buying.
#6 Weize Hitch Cargo Carrier
Constructed with heavy-duty steel, the Weize Hitch Cargo Carrier can haul up to 500.0 pounds of cargo. This hitch cargo carrier is designed for Class III or IV 2.0-inch hitch receivers, which include trucks, SUVs, and cars. A powder coating protects this hitch cargo carrier from rust and corrosion.
This hitch cargo carrier is incredibly stable and very durable, but it’s also exceptionally lightweight. Due to the build quality of the Weize, you won’t have to worry about this hitch cargo carrier lasting. A hitch tightener eliminates any rattling noises, so you can have a peaceful ride with this hitch cargo carrier attached to your vehicle.
Our Rating: 3.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $75
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 53.0 by 19.0 by 4.1 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 300 ratings
Reviewers speak to how easy it is to assemble this hitch cargo carrier. Many customers also note the value for money, as all-steel tubing isn’t cheap. One man claims he’s used this hitch cargo carrier for trash runs, beach trips, shopping escapades, and more.
#7 Arksen Folding Cargo Mount Carrier
The Arksen Folding Cargo Mount Carrier features a clever pull-pin design that allows you to conveniently fold up this hitch cargo carrier to a vertical position to save space. This heavy-duty hitch cargo carrier is constructed from steel and dons a black epoxy powder-coat finish, which helps protect against rust, debris, and whatever else Mother Nature throws at you.
A mesh surface prevents smaller items from falling through down to the road below, while the bolt-together design provides a strong and stable base for any type of cargo you may have. Affixed onto the outermost portion of this hitch cargo carrier’s frame are several reflective strips, which help drivers behind you spot your cargo carrier even in less-than-ideal visibility conditions.
Our Rating: 3.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $150
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 60.0 by 25.0 by 6.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,750 ratings
Customers rave over the Arksen Folding Cargo Mount Carrier. A huge number of reviewers reference making cross-country road trips with this hitch cargo carrier and claim they didn’t experience any issues. One man claims Arksen has great customer service, as he originally received the wrong size hitch cargo carrier, but the company’s customer service team quickly made things right.
#8 Racketon Reinforced Cargo Carrier
Featuring a curved design, the Racketon Reinforced Cargo Carrier can increase its distance from the ground so the basket itself doesn’t scratch or scrape thanks to an angled shank. Twelve supporting beams provide effective load-bearing capacity.
What makes this hitch cargo carrier stand out from its competitors is the fact that it includes reserved space for both the spare tire and oversized luggage. Additionally, this hitch cargo carrier is covered in a rust-resistant powder coat.
Our Rating: 3.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $140
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 60.0 by 24.0 by 6.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
The Racketon Reinforced Cargo Carrier isn’t the most well-reviewed hitch cargo carrier in this review, but it’s certainly worth your consideration. Reviewers note how secure this hitch cargo carrier is when folded up, which is a rarity in the industry. Several customers speak about how much they appreciate the included tools, which made installation that much easier.
#9 Leader Accessories Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier
The Leader Accessories Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier features two-piece construction with a powder coat finish that not only resists the elements but also scratches and rust. The sides of this hitch cargo carrier measure 5.0 inches in height, providing a barrier to keep cargo contained within the carrier itself – so you don’t need to worry about bumpy roads.
This hitch cargo carrier features a patented table design, as the cargo carrier has foldable legs that allow it to operate as a table for camping. This is a unique design feature that our team has only seen on Leader Accessories’ hitch cargo carrier.
Our Rating: 3.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $250
- Weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 60.0 by 20.0 by 5.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 450 ratings
With most reviews detailing the fact that the Leader Accessories Hitch Mount Cargo Carrier is easy to assemble and easy to install, it’s unsurprising that over three-quarters of reviewers rate this hitch cargo carrier a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Several customers also comment that they really like that they can use this cargo carrier as a table.
#10 Rola Vortex Steel Cargo Carrier
Built for extremes and designed for everyday life, the Rola Vortex Steel Cargo Carrier is the epitome of durability. Boasting a heavy-duty steel construction, this hitch cargo carrier is covered in a black powder coating that resists rust and scratches, and also protects against the elements. It should be noted that this hitch cargo carrier is compatible with 2.0-inch square receivers.
A rise-shank design means this hitch cargo carrier won’t scrape the ground when you’re driving over speed bumps or rough terrain. A unique feature of this hitch cargo carrier is the fact that it comes with an attachment point for vehicle license plates.
Our Rating: 3.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $210
- Weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 56.0 by 23.0 by 5.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 700 ratings
The Rola Vortex Steel Cargo Carrier is highly recommended by customers. Reviewers note they chose this hitch cargo carrier over others due to the fact that it wasn’t foldable and therefore should be more stable. One man claims he preferred the older model of this hitch cargo carrier due to the fact that it had a standard hole for a locking hitch pin.
Hitch Cargo Carrier Buyers Guide
Before purchasing your newest hitch cargo carrier to keep your stuff secure and stable while driving, it’s important to consider the following factors. You want to account for hitch size, vehicle compatibility, and weight capacity.
Trailer Hitch Size
Most hitch cargo carriers accommodate a two-inch receiver hitch that is attached to your vehicle. These are also commonly known as either a Class III or Class IV hitch. Knowing the hitch size of your own vehicle will help you determine the correct cargo carrier you need. This will make installation and assembly much easier when your cargo carrier arrives.
Vehicle Compatibility
It’s important to check that your vehicle is compatible with the type of hitch cargo carrier you’re hoping to purchase. A handful of cargo carriers are foldable, with a folding shank as well. Attaching a cargo carrier to a vehicle without any obstructions on the back would be ideal if you are hoping to purchase a compact cargo carrier.
Many of these folding cargo carriers specify that they are not compatible with vehicles that have a spare wheel on the outside of the vehicle’s trunk. This prevents the cargo carrier from folding into a secure, lifted position.
Weight Capacity
The amount of cargo you’re looking to haul ultimately determines how high a weight capacity you’re looking for in a hitch cargo carrier. Tray-style cargo carriers, which have a flat base and lower rails, may have a lower carrying capacity because there is less security due to the lack of side rails.
It is better to be safe than sorry when carrying your cargo, so investing in a hitch cargo carrier with a higher weight capacity may be in your best interest to ensure your cargo is secure.
