The Kuat Sherpa 2.0 was among our favorite car racks to assemble and install. Even the packaging is designed to assist with assembly. Because there are so many parts, it does take some effort to build the Sherpa. Even so, the instructions are clear, and all the components fit together well.

Once installed, the Sherpa is extremely secure with no wobbling whatsoever. The tightening mechanism ensures that it will fit snugly in your trailer receiver. The tilt design allows for trunk access after this hitch is attached, and it is very easy to load bikes. The platform design is stable and secure.

Engaging the pivot system is simple thanks to a foot-assist lever. This means you can raise and lower the hitch rack without using your hands.

Among the hitch racks that we tested, the Kuat Sherpa felt the most secure and was the rack we would first choose to carry our own bikes.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 1,300 ratings

Most love the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 because it is exceptionally sturdy and does not wobble. Many like the look and that it tightens in the hitch receiver for a perfectly snug fit.

One downside of this hitch bike rack is that it will not fit especially long bikes. The platform-style bike rack does not allow for much adjustment, so make sure your bike is compatible before buying this bike rack. The Sherpa can hold bikes up to 40.0 lbs. with wheelbases up to 47.0 in. and tires as large as 3.0 in.