The Graco Extend2Fit is a convertible car seat that works as a rear-facing harness for children 40.0 to 50.0 pounds and as a forward-facing car seat for children 22.0 to 65.0 lbs. However, this high back booster seat allows parents to keep their children in a rear-facing position for longer – specifically up to 50.0 lbs. That is all thanks to the four-position adjustable extension panel that provides up to 5.0 inches of additional legroom.

Parents can adjust the height of the booster seat’s harness and 10-position headrest in one motion with the No-Rethread Simply Adjust Harness System. The InRight LATCH allows for quick and easy attachment in under a second, while six different recline positions keep your kid comfy and makes installation easier on parents.

Key Features

Weight limit : 65.0 lbs.

Forward- or rear-facing ? : Both

Material : Alloy steel

Our Experience

In our experience, the Graco Extend2Fit can provide peace of mind to parents knowing that their child is safe in the car and has a lot of room to grow.