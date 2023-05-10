Our review team tested several HUDs, including the built-in HUD on a Mazda3. In our experience, the aftermarket HUDs are OK but significantly less functional than the built-in HUDs.

That said, we did try a couple of aftermarket HUDs that offered a small upgrade over the standard instrument cluster. If you’re curious about trying a HUD in your vehicle, it can be worth it to purchase a low-cost aftermarket option and get a sense of the technology. Be aware that the overall experience is much improved with built-in heads up displays.

VGEBY 5.5” HUD

Check Price

Cost: Around $50

The VGEBY 5.5” HUD is a small projector that can throw a variety of information onto your windshield. It projects onto a special sticker that you affix to your windshield, and so operates as a true HUD overlay.

Some HUDS work via GPS, and others connect directly to your OBD2 port. HUDs that use GPS to measure speed can be unreliable and slow to update. Aftermarket HUDs that connect to the OBD2 port give more accurate, up-to-date readings. The VGEBY is the latter type of heads up display technology, and can even read and clear OBD2 fault codes.

This car HUD comes with a 180-day refund policy, so it’s a good purchase for the HUD-curious.

Our Experience

We thought that the VGEBY was the best heads up display that we tested. It isn’t hard to install and is most similar to a built-in HUD (though not quite as easy to see). That said, the projection sticker can be a pain to work with. Once you attach it to your windshield, you can’t move its location. The sticker that came with our VGEBY was bent in the box, which made it difficult to keep attached to the windshield.

The VGEBY’s display size is somewhat small, but readable, and more importantly projected onto the windshield. This display provides a slight upgrade over the instrument cluster.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 3.6 out of 5 based on around 100 ratings

Most reviewers agree that the VGEBY is worth the cost. Those who prefer to have current speed information at eye level seem to appreciate the upgrade.

This HUD is easy to install, though many claim the instructions are poorly written. A few people had to turn to YouTube for installation assistance, though we did not have any trouble with the installation process.