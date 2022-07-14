Check Price

Pros One step and easy to apply Acts as both a sealant and a UV protector Plenty of restoration product Cons Expensive for what’s included No applicator included

Geared toward the car owner who wants an all-in-one option that works either by power tool or elbow grease, the Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer offers simplicity and customization with materials you trust.

After washing and taping off your headlight lenses, you can apply the restorer to any microfiber cloth and start rubbing it onto the headlight. This process can take several minutes depending on the amount of oxidation you have.

After the initial scrubbing, clean the headlamp and reapply the compound to polish. You can repeat this process until you achieve the desired level of clarity. Chemical Guys also recommends that customers use 2500-grit sandpaper if there’s severe discoloration.

While the compound offers terrific results, you’re probably paying more overall for essentials such as microfiber cloths and sandpaper if you don’t already have them lying around. But, if you already have these materials and need a new polish and sealant option, the Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer might be the best headlight restoration kit for you.

Key Features

Cost : Around $20

: Around $20 Works on headlights and taillights

Sanding is optional

Can be used with drills and other restoration kits

Our Experience

As the most stripped-down option we profiled, the Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer lets customers choose how much effort they want to put into the headlight restoration process. For our review, we used the restoration liquid in its most basic form and applied it with foam pads. Chemical Guys says you can also pair its product with sanding pads and a drill, but those components aren’t required.

After we applied a few dabs to a polishing pad and thoroughly scrubbed away at headlight lenses, it became clear that if you choose to do this by hand, it will take several tries with the Chemical Guys compound to achieve noticeable results. We completed three passes and managed to lift much of the cloudiness.

That said, finishing two headlights took almost an hour. Other options on our list included more materials, and we managed to finish the job in less than 15 minutes. However, if you want a single-step headlight restorer, Chemical Guys is hard to pass up.