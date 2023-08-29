Head units are designed to personalize your listening experience behind the wheel. Each head unit is designed to enhance listening to your favorite music, but many have countless audio and functionality features. From GPS navigation to Bluetooth® connectivity and backup cameras, head units make driving safer and more enjoyable.
Our team has researched and reviewed a handful of the best-selling and top-rated head units on the market. With all the different features each head unit offers, this review will narrow down the head unit you’re searching for.
5 Best Head Units
- Most Features: BOSS Audio Systems BVCP9700A
- Reliable Brand: Sony XAV-AX3200
- Easy Installation: Pioneer MVH-AV251BT
- High-Quality Sound: ATOTO A6PF
- Good Value: Jensen J1CA7
Our Review Standards
To select the head units featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer and head unit-specific websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
We also factored in the quantity and quality of online retailer reviews from websites such as Amazon, RealTruck, Advance Auto Parts, and more. We looked at factors such as standout customer reviews, prices, meaningful superlatives, and discount shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 200 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
We then have our network of experts share their thoughts on the selected head units. These experts have over 100 years of combined experience in aftermarket auto fields ranging from detailing to accessories to tires, and everything in between. These experts helped us identify the qualities that would be most important to someone looking for a head unit and the standout brands in each category.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Head Unit Buyers Guide
Head units are not a small purchase, so knowing what you’re investing in, and making sure it works reliably with your smartphone if desired, should be considered. There are a handful of other factors you might want to take into account, including ease of use for a safer driving experience and the kind of features you’re looking for.
Compatibility and Connectivity
Most head units accommodate both iPhones and Android phones, so compatibility isn’t necessarily a huge concern. However, you should still check that the head unit you’re looking to buy will connect to your phone.
Some head units offer different adapters and connectivity options. It’s a good idea to look into the different connectivity choices your potential head unit has, which most often include Bluetooth, USB cable, or WiFi connection. Based on our research, it’s a good idea to find a head unit that has multiple connection options, in case Bluetooth is unreliable at times.
Ease Of Use
Having a head unit that’s easy to use will make driving safer. With features like voice control, you can take calls, listen to voicemail, send and listen to messages, and personalize your audio experience.
With voice control, you eliminate the need to use control buttons. While most head units are touchscreen, utilizing voice control is not only safer for drivers but also makes using your head unit easier while keeping your focus on the road and nearby surroundings.
Tint World franchise manager Luke Fidler told us most modern aftermarket head units have more features than consumers care to use.
“Almost all of the aftermarket units we offer provide a lot more adjustability [compared to OEM units],” Fidler said. “But it’s something that most people aren’t using on the fly… for the most part, they’re going to leave it alone once it’s tuned for their vehicle – aside from some minor adjustments here and there because of different music and streaming services.”
Added Features
In terms of value, some head units offer more features like backup camera inputs, anti-glare screens, and GPS navigation. While these features might increase the price, it may be worth it in the long run if you want a head unit that can take over steering wheel controls, phone connection, and more, all in one place in your vehicle.
#1 Most Features: BOSS Audio Systems BVCP9700A
The BOSS Audio Systems, model BVCP9700A, is a car stereo with the essentials you’d want in a head unit along with many other features to make this product one to consider. With the choice between either Bluetooth or USB connectivity, this car audio unit works with both Android and Apple devices.
While this stereo system doesn’t have a DVD or CD player included, you do get four channels, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto depending on your device, and the option to download your preferred podcast and radio apps. This BOSS head unit also has GPS navigation and hands-free communication via phone or text message.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $190
- 7.0-inch touchscreen
- Bluetooth or USB connectivity
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- GPS navigation
- Three-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 1,500 ratings
Most customers are pleased with their purchase of the BOSS head unit, with many positively highlighting the screen quality, touchscreen responsiveness, and ease of use when it comes to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections.
Some reviewers note that sound quality is better with an aftermarket subwoofer or amplifier. However, if this isn’t a necessity, many buyers do share that the audio is just
#2 Reliable Brand: Sony XAV-AX3200
The Sony Multimedia Receiver is designed to be user-friendly and easy to install. While most touchscreen head units don’t have CD or DVD players included, the Bluetooth smartphone connection capabilities make up for it.
This car radio is compact to make installation easy enough to do yourself if you’re a fellow auto enthusiast. This head unit also features a quick wake-up function, meaning, as soon as you start your engine, the Sony stereo will start up simultaneously so you can connect via Bluetooth, aux, or USB to get on the road in no time.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- 7.0-inch touchscreen
- SiriusXM ready
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Quick wake-up
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 75 ratings
Customers are happy with the simplicity of this head unit. While there aren’t many additional features in comparison to other units and stereo systems, buyers share that the Sony head unit is easy to use and an overall reliable audio system.
Some buyers stated that there were issues with the CarPlay functionality over time, and the USB cable is not always reliable, meaning there were some connectivity issues overall. Some reviewers noted that CarPlay was more reliable over USB rather than Bluetooth.
#3 Easy Installation: Pioneer MVH-AV251BT
This Pioneer Multimedia Video Receiver is one of the simpler head units in this round-up. With the basic qualities you’d want from a car stereo, this automotive unit has a satellite radio that’s ready to use, with six channels including SiriusXM as a supported internet service.
This head unit prioritizes Bluetooth connectivity. While this is the only means of connection, you get hands-free calling, texting, and audio controlling for a safer driving experience with your favorite music in the background.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- 7.0-inch LCD touchscreen
- Bluetooth connection
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- AppRadio Mode+
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
Most buyers are happy with the seemingly easy installation and good sound quality. Many emphasize that the audio has a strong and crisp sound through their car speakers when their Bluetooth is set up through the head unit.
Some customers found Android Auto to be finicky at times and difficult to connect, which proved to be problematic since Bluetooth is the only way to hook up your smartphone to the head unit. This head unit might be better suited for iPhones or listening to the radio.
#4 High-Quality Sound: ATOTO A6PF
The ATOTO A6PF Double DIN Car Stereo has countless features including voice control, HD radio, a backup camera input, and Bluetooth, WiFi, or USB connection options for either your iPhone or Android phone. This car speaker unit is compatible with OEM steering wheel buttons, so all automotive controls can be easily located from the touchscreen head unit.
With dual Bluetooth for internet access and hands-free calling, this double DIN head unit is user-friendly for all drivers. With a separate purchase of an ATOTO rear-view camera, you can program the head unit to show clear visuals of the road behind you when backing your vehicle out.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- 7.0-inch touchscreen
- Bluetooth, WiFi, and USB connection options
- Dual Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,000 ratings
Buyers are super pleased with the value of the product for the number of features included. Many reviewers note how the two adapters, with one to connect to their phone and the second to connect to their speaker system, enhancing the sound quality of the unit.
Some buyers, as noted with a handful of head units, experienced connectivity issues, especially with Bluetooth. Luckily, this head unit has different connection options, so if Bluetooth is proving difficult, a USB cable adapter should connect your phone to the head unit reliably.
#5 Good Value: Jensen J1CA7
At a great price, the Jensen Car Stereo Receiver has USB playback and charging for your device, along with Bluetooth connection for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and hands-free calling and audio streaming. This head unit lets you take phone calls, listen to voicemail, send and receive text messages, and listen to music, all at a high-quality sound.
With voice control capabilities, you’ll keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel while being able to personalize your listening experience. As an added plus, this head unit also supports Pandora and Spotify internet services if you don’t use Apple Music or an Android equivalent to music streaming.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- 7.0-inch HR touchscreen
- Apply CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Backup camera input
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
Most customers who are happy with the Jensen head unit emphasize the quality for the price, making it more than worth the value of their purchase. Many other buyers are pleased with the ease of use, claiming it’s simple to navigate around and the touchscreen works reliably and responds well.
There were a handful of mixed reviews concerning Bluetooth connectivity. Those who had issues with this used a USB cable adapter to solve the issue. Some buyers disliked the screen setup, preferring they didn’t have to swipe to see all the controls and apps. However, for a budget, this head unit was recommended by the majority of customers.
Other Head Units We Recommend
If you’re looking for a lower price or an even simpler head unit design than our top five options, we’ve put together a few other recommendations from top audio system brands that are highly rated among buyers.
Kenwood KMM-BT332U Car Stereo
The Kenwood Single Din Car Stereo has Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB connectivity technology. While this head unit doesn’t have a touchscreen interface, it has the necessary features and functions you’d want in a head unit at a great price.
JVC KD-SX27BT Car Stereo
The JVC Car Stereo is a single DIN head unit, meaning it’s only 2.0 inches tall and 7.0 inches wide. At a budget, this head unit might be best if you’re looking for a reliable stereo system that will connect to your phone and provide essential functions.
Alpine iLX-W650 Car Stereo
The Alpine Car Stereo provides connectivity to your smartphone via either a USB port or Bluetooth. This anti-glare 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit is Sirius XM ready and has Apple Carplay or Android Auto to personalize your listening experience.
Head Unit: Bottom Line
Head units are designed to personalize your listening experience in the car while making driving safer thanks to functions like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With GPS navigation, backup camera inputs, hands-free calling, and more, a touchscreen head unit should be reliable, easy to use, and more than worth your purchase.
Head Units At A Glance
|Cost
|Connectivity
|Channel
Numbers
|BOSS
Audio Systems BVCP9700A
|Around $190
|Bluetooth and USB
|Four
|Sony
XAV-AX3200
|Around $300
|Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB
|Five
|Pioneer
MVH-AV251BT
|Around $350
|Bluetooth
|Six
|ATOTO
A6PF
|Around $200
|Bluetooth, WiFi, USB, and FM/AM
|Four
|Jensen
J1CA7
|Around $200
|Bluetooth and USB
|Four
Head Unit: FAQ
