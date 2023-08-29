Head units are not a small purchase, so knowing what you’re investing in, and making sure it works reliably with your smartphone if desired, should be considered. There are a handful of other factors you might want to take into account, including ease of use for a safer driving experience and the kind of features you’re looking for.

Compatibility and Connectivity

Most head units accommodate both iPhones and Android phones, so compatibility isn’t necessarily a huge concern. However, you should still check that the head unit you’re looking to buy will connect to your phone.

Some head units offer different adapters and connectivity options. It’s a good idea to look into the different connectivity choices your potential head unit has, which most often include Bluetooth, USB cable, or WiFi connection. Based on our research, it’s a good idea to find a head unit that has multiple connection options, in case Bluetooth is unreliable at times.

Ease Of Use

Having a head unit that’s easy to use will make driving safer. With features like voice control, you can take calls, listen to voicemail, send and listen to messages, and personalize your audio experience.

With voice control, you eliminate the need to use control buttons. While most head units are touchscreen, utilizing voice control is not only safer for drivers but also makes using your head unit easier while keeping your focus on the road and nearby surroundings.

Tint World franchise manager Luke Fidler told us most modern aftermarket head units have more features than consumers care to use.

“Almost all of the aftermarket units we offer provide a lot more adjustability [compared to OEM units],” Fidler said. “But it’s something that most people aren’t using on the fly… for the most part, they’re going to leave it alone once it’s tuned for their vehicle – aside from some minor adjustments here and there because of different music and streaming services.”

Added Features

In terms of value, some head units offer more features like backup camera inputs, anti-glare screens, and GPS navigation. While these features might increase the price, it may be worth it in the long run if you want a head unit that can take over steering wheel controls, phone connection, and more, all in one place in your vehicle.