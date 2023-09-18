Hankook Tire Company, being a newer company in the tire industry, still has over 80 years of experience and is climbing upward to challenge top tire brands. Prioritizing budget-friendly tire models for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks, Hankook has countless all-terrain tires, high-performance tires, and touring tires to choose from.
Our review looks at Hankook Tire Company, their quality tires, prices, and warranty information pertaining to both replacement and original equipment tires. We also discuss what to look for in a new set of tires, and industry ratings to help narrow down which Hankook tire model might be best for your sedan, SUV, or other passenger car.
An Overview Of Hankook Tire Company
Hankook Tire is based in Seoul, South Korea from the time the company was founded in 1941. With North American headquarters located in Nashville, Tennessee, the company prioritizes the production of passenger car tires, crossover tires, light truck tires, and SUV tires.
Known for offering affordable prices and reliable tire models, the Korean tire company is a leading brand in the industry. Averaging at around $120 for most models, Hankook is a great choice for your everyday commute and annual road trips with family.
A 2022 report by Statista notes that Hankook accounted for 7.5 percent of replacement tire sales in the United States, ranking just behind other top brands including Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Continental. Hankook supplies original equipment manufacturer tires to brands including Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, and Porsche.
Hankook Tire Prices
Hankook tires average between $120 to $220 per tire. However, some tires cost under $100 and still provide great traction, tread, and longevity. The Kinergy ST is a fairly popular Hankook all-season tire model for passenger cars. Looking at Tire Rack, you can expect to pay $98.99 for one tire, assuming this model fits your vehicle.
For a full set of replacement tires, you’ll pay around $395.96. For similar tires among competitor brands like Michelin or Continental, you’d likely be paying upwards of $400 minimum, making Hankook a pretty good budget option.
Industry Ratings
As with all tires and tire brands you see on the road, Hankook Tire has to follow a strict regulation system as determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), this evaluation process grades tires based on treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.
Let’s compare a few of the best tires made by Hankook Tire, all of which are designed for passenger cars, crossovers, or SUVs. Each tire model you see below also qualifies as an all-season tire:
|Tire Model
|Treadwear Score
|Traction Score
|Temperature
Resistance Score
|Hankook Kinergy ST
|680
|A
|A
|Hankook Ventus S1 noble2
|500
|B
|A
|Hankook Ventus V4 ES H105
|420
|A
|A
|Hankook Dynapro HP2 Plus
|560
|A
|A
|Hankook Kinergy GT
|500
|A
|A
Treadwear
Treadwear helps to determine the lifespan of tires. Manufacturers calculate treadwear by measuring their tires against a control tire with a rating of 100. If the tire being tested has a treadwear rating of 200, this means it has double the lifespan of the control tire. Most tires you’ll find for your vehicle have a treadwear rating between 200 and 500.
Traction
Traction is measured using a letter scale to determine how well tires grip wet roads. With a scoring range of AA, A, B, or C, most passenger car tires you’ll find on the market will have an A rating, which is more than enough traction for average-sized vehicles.
Temperature Resistance
Heat resistance is measured on a letter scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to be able to operate at different temperatures depending on their use. If you’re looking for performance tires that need to reliably operate at higher speeds compared to an everyday tire, they’ll likely have a higher temperature resistance rating.
Warranty and Benefits
Hankook offers different warranties for both replacement tires and original equipment tires. Below, we highlight the essential information you may need to know regarding both replacement and original equipment Hankook warranties.
Replacement Tire Warranty
This limited replacement warranty applies only to the original purchaser of Hankook tires with the Department of Transportation (DOT) serial identification number on the tire. Any potentially eligible tire for this warranty claim needs to have been used only on the vehicle they were originally installed.
This warranty applies to any replacement tire meeting the following requirements:
- Replacement tires were purchased after January 1, 2023.
- The tire is a size, load rating, and speed rating equivalent to or greater than the recommendations by your vehicle manufacturer.
- The tire is six years from the date of manufacture or six years from the date of purchase.
- The tire has not become unserviceable due to a condition that is listed below.
Your tire(s) will not be eligible for this limited warranty if the tire(s) become unserviceable due to:
- Continued use while flat or severely under or over-inflated.
- Road hazards that cause punctures, cuts, bruises, bulges, collisions, etc.
- Premature or irregular wear caused by vehicle mechanics or improper maintenance.
- Conditions resulting from incorrect mounting/demounting, underinflation, improper tire size or repair, or vehicle defects.
- Weather cracking on tires over four years old from the date of manufacture.
- Tires with a tread depth of 2/32 inches or less than the remaining depth.
- Tires with a DOT serial number that has been cut or buffed off the tire.
- Tires used in racing, off-road, and/or commercial services (excluding light truck tires).
- Any tires that have been purchased or used outside the United States or Puerto Rico.
Original Equipment Tire Warranty
Hankook warrants any tire manufactured by Hankook and equipped originally on any vehicle free from issues that would become unserviceable in normal use for the life of the original usable tread or six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first.
The usable tread life ends when the tire tread has been worn down to 2/32 inches. The date of purchase refers to the date listed on your vehicle sales invoice. If you cannot provide this information, the date will be calculated based on the tire manufacturer’s date as listed on your tire’s sidewall.
As with any limited warranty, there are a few conditions that will prevent you from qualifying for this warranty. Limitations include:
- Tires that have become unserviceable due to road hazards, fire, collision, improper inflation or mounting/demounting, misalignment, imbalance, and/or use of tire chains.
- Tires that have been used for off-roading or racing.
- Tires that have been fit to anything other than the original vehicle.
- Any mechanical failures caused by the vehicle.
- Tires worn to, or beyond the 2/32 in. of treadwear.
- Tires that are presented by anyone other than the actual owner or user of the vehicle.
- Tires that have no proof of purchase or manufacture date, or DOT serial number.
- Any tires that are older than 10 years from their date of manufacture or are not eligible for treadwear or mileage warranty considerations.
Hankook Tires Review: Buyers Guide
With the essential information on Hankook tires and what model you might want to consider, there are a few factors to account for when buying a new set of tires, regardless of the manufacturer. Tread pattern, tire build, weather conditions, and tire lifespan can all impact the brand and model you choose.
Tread Pattern
Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread design that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.
Directional tires protect against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.
Tire Build
The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.
Weather Conditions
Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.
Lifespan
All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 to 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans than all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.
Hankook Tires: Reviews
Overall, buyers are happy with their purchase of Hankook tires. We looked at reviews across multiple online tire sellers but narrowed down our reviews to customer ratings on Tire Rack. We also looked across multiple tire models but focused our selection on Hankook Kinergy ST all-season tires.
Positive reviews noted the great price, reliability, and high-quality handling of the tires. Negative reviews expressed some disappointment in noise levels and longevity when it comes to traction and handling in wet weather conditions.
Positive Reviews of Hankook Tires
“This tire was purchased for the front of my 77’Dodge P/U which sees track time. I chose this size because it’s only 6″ wide, holds a good tire pressure amount compared to others, it’s lighter than most others of the same size, has a higher wear rating, and I’ve used Hankook tires before and have been happy with them.”
– Via Tire Rack
“The car drove and handled completely different[ly] after installing the new tires. The ride is smooth and the car corners great.”
– Via Tire Rack
Negative Reviews of Hankook Tires
“Tires…sound like off-road Jeep tires. I thought after breaking them in they would quiet down. Not even close. Completely unacceptable noise level. And I’m not one that expects a perfectly quiet ride. Every time someone gets into my car they ask what the noise is.”
– Via Tire Rack
“Tires were outstanding for some 35,000 miles then the traction really started falling off. Wet handling at 55,000 is very slick.”
– Via Tire Rack
Hankook Tires Review: Bottom Line
Overall, we’d recommend Hankook tires to most prospective customers looking for a tire replacement. While these tires receive some mixed reviews, depending on the model you’re wanting, most buyers agreed that the benefits outweigh any downsides these tires might have. We recommend these tires for your everyday commute and short road trip vacations.
Hankook Tires Review: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.