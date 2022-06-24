The Graco Tranzitions 3 in 1 Booster is a forward-facing seat meant for children between 22.0 and 100.0 pounds. For this Graco Tranzitions review, we tested the seat in person to determine the ease of installation and quality of materials. We’ve also combed through verified customer reviews to see how other parents like this car seat.
Graco Tranzitions Overview And Features
|
Our Take
|
A mid-priced car seat that provides comfort and safety.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
Key Features
- Cost: About $140
- Weight range: 22.0 to 100.0 pounds
- Height range: Up to 57.0 inches
- Car seat weight: 17.3 pounds
- Machine-washable seat pad and lining
- Dual cup holders
Graco Tranzitions Testing Process
To test the Graco Tranzitions, we installed it into a typical sedan. We carefully inspected the materials, stitching, and latches and evaluated it based on ease of installation, adjustability, and quality of materials.
All the levers and straps were adjusted, and we tried the car seat in each of its configurations. We had no problem installing this car seat, though tightening the straps was more difficult than with others we’ve tested. Besides that, we found the padding to be soft and plush with quality stitching.
What We Like About Graco Tranzitions
It’s hard to beat the Graco Tranzitions for the price, especially considering you can use this car seat for children anywhere from 22.0 to 100.0 pounds. This seat uses a LATCH system to attach to your vehicle’s lower anchors, making it easy to install and remove from your car.
This adjustable car seat can switch from a five-point harness to a belt-positioning booster to a backless booster car seat, making it usable for several years. The eight-position adjustable headrest makes it easier to find the most comfortable configuration for your child.
You can also install the Tranzitions using your backseat shoulder belt, but this method is a little trickier than using the LATCH connectors. Even so, the belt guides ensure proper alignment if you choose to install the Tranzitions this way.
What We Don’t Like About Graco Tranzitions
The straps aren’t quite as high-quality as more expensive ($200 range) car seats we tested. They can be finicky to adjust, which can be frustrating for some parents. We also weren’t impressed by the center buckle, which worked but didn’t click as well as other car seats.
Graco Tranzitions Reviews
The Graco Tranzitions 3 in 1 Harness Booster seat has a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars based on nearly 35,000 Amazon reviews. It has earned an “Amazon’s Choice” designation, with 96 percent of reviewers giving this toddler car seat at least 4 stars.
Most reviewers say the seat is comfortable and easy to install. However, the small number of negative reviews often mention issues with the tightening system.
Positive Graco Tranzitions Reviews
Parents seem to appreciate the Tranzitions for its ease of use and comfort. Most reviewers are pleased that it works and find it comparable to more expensive options.
“I love this seat. It is well worth the money. It has the features and comfort of a far more expensive seat. My 4-year-old, 37-pound, 41-inch daughter is very comfortable and has many years to grow in it.”
– Kacy W. via Amazon
“Easy for grandma to use.”
– Cookie via Amazon
Many of the best car seats have comments from customers who were involved in a car accident while their child used the seat, and the Tranzitions is no exception.
“We got into a horrible car accident about 2.5 months ago. I hit a pole, the car was totaled, and my son had ‘minor whiplash’ and was released from the hospital the same day.”
– Alexis via Amazon
“This car seat in the high-back booster mode saved my 5-year-old’s life this Christmas Eve 2018.”
– Katy via Amazon
Negative Graco Tranzitions Reviews
While we thought the Graco Tranzitions was easy to install and adjust (as did most reviewers on Amazon), the product still has some negative reviews. The most common complaint is difficulty tightening the straps. It’s hard to say, however, if this is user error or if some of the Tranzitions seats are defective.
“We put our all into figuring out how to install this tightly, but no matter what we did, it would not tighten to a safe level to the car seat. It would wiggle 6 to 3 inches no matter how hard we pulled straps and inched them through the guides.”
– Cheyenne B. via Amazon
At least one reviewer points out the less-than-ideal design of the chest clip.
“The seat itself is great. However, the chest clip is not the best. It is one where you have to press both sides, not just a button in the middle. Somehow, the clip pieces have been bent. Not sure if my daughter sat on it while climbing in or what happened. I was able to bend them back, but I feel like that should not happen.”
– Tori via Amazon
Our Take On Graco Tranzitions: 4 Stars
The Graco Tranzitions is an excellent car seat, able to accommodate children from 22.0 to 100.0 pounds. At around $130, it’s one of the best car seats for toddlers in this price range. We found it easy to install and adjust, plus customer reviews prove it can keep your child safe should an accident occur.
How It Compares
The Tranzitions isn’t quite as padded or soft as some more expensive car seat models. While it scores well in all our categories, we don’t believe it’s quite as good as some pricer car seats, such as the Chicco MyFit or the Graco Nautilus. For instance, the harness covers on the Tranzitions aren’t as plush as those with other seats. But parents seeking a low-cost car seat that’s still safe and comfortable should be happy with the Tranzitions.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4 out of 5
|Adjustability
|4 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|4 out of 5
Graco Tranzitions: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.