The Graco Tranzitions 3 in 1 Harness Booster seat has a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars based on nearly 35,000 Amazon reviews. It has earned an “Amazon’s Choice” designation, with 96 percent of reviewers giving this toddler car seat at least 4 stars.

Most reviewers say the seat is comfortable and easy to install. However, the small number of negative reviews often mention issues with the tightening system.

Positive Graco Tranzitions Reviews

Parents seem to appreciate the Tranzitions for its ease of use and comfort. Most reviewers are pleased that it works and find it comparable to more expensive options.

“I love this seat. It is well worth the money. It has the features and comfort of a far more expensive seat. My 4-year-old, 37-pound, 41-inch daughter is very comfortable and has many years to grow in it.” – Kacy W. via Amazon

“Easy for grandma to use.” – Cookie via Amazon

Many of the best car seats have comments from customers who were involved in a car accident while their child used the seat, and the Tranzitions is no exception.

“We got into a horrible car accident about 2.5 months ago. I hit a pole, the car was totaled, and my son had ‘minor whiplash’ and was released from the hospital the same day.” – Alexis via Amazon

“This car seat in the high-back booster mode saved my 5-year-old’s life this Christmas Eve 2018.” – Katy via Amazon

Negative Graco Tranzitions Reviews

While we thought the Graco Tranzitions was easy to install and adjust (as did most reviewers on Amazon), the product still has some negative reviews. The most common complaint is difficulty tightening the straps. It’s hard to say, however, if this is user error or if some of the Tranzitions seats are defective.

“We put our all into figuring out how to install this tightly, but no matter what we did, it would not tighten to a safe level to the car seat. It would wiggle 6 to 3 inches no matter how hard we pulled straps and inched them through the guides.” – Cheyenne B. via Amazon

At least one reviewer points out the less-than-ideal design of the chest clip.