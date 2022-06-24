The Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 is a four-position infant car seat designed for easy installation and maintenance. At around $200, it’s a reasonably priced car seat backed by thousands of positive customer reviews. We tested a SnugLock 35 to determine the material quality and ease of installation.
This review describes the SnugLock’s key features and offers a summary of online customer reviews. We’ve also rated the SnugLock based on in-person testing to help you decide if it’s the best car seat for your little one.
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Overview And Features
Our Take
An easy to install, reasonably priced, yet premium quality infant car seat.
Pros
Cons
Key Features
- Cost: About $205
- Weight range: 4.0 to 35.0 pounds
- Height range: Up to 32.0 inches
- Car seat weight (excluding base): 7.5 pounds
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Testing Process
To test the Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35, we installed the car seat in a standard sedan. In addition to testing all the latch connectors, straps, and buckles, we evaluated the padding and straps for softness and quality.
Considering the relatively low cost of the SnugLock ($200 is mid-range for infant car seats), the SnugLock has exceptional material quality. It has energy-absorbing (EPS) foam padding and removable inserts so the seat can adjust as your child grows.
The Graco website boasts that you can install the SnugLock 35 in a minute, and our testing confirms this. The Graco SnugRide Click Connect travel system (which allows you to detach the SnugLock from its base so you can attach it to a stroller) is very easy to use.
What We Like About Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35
The SnugLock 35 is a solid all-around rear-facing baby car seat that scores well by all of our testing criteria. The padding is soft, and the seat is easy to install and adjust. Additionally, it’s nice to have the ability to machine wash the padding. When detached from the adjustable base, the SnugLock 35 is a little lighter than most other car seats.
This is also one of the easiest seats to detach from the infant car seat base, making it useful for parents who frequently transition from car to stroller or often use the carrier once arriving at their destination.
Although you can attach the SnugLock 35 using your backseat shoulder seat belt, the LATCH anchor system provides an easier, hassle-free installation.
What We Don’t Like About Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35
The SnugLock 35 is lightweight but has a bulky canopy. The design causes the canopy to get in the way of the carrying handle, so it’s hard to use both at the same time (have the canopy up and carry the seat).
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Reviews
The SnugLock 35 has more than 2,600 Amazon reviews, which give the car seat an average score of 4.8 out of 5. About 97 percent of reviewers award the SnugLock 35 at least 4 stars.
The vast majority of user reviews are positive, and many of the relatively few SnugLock 35 criticisms come from otherwise positive reviewers who note the product’s few drawbacks.
Positive Graco SnugRide Reviews
Positive reviews of the SnugLock 35 often mention that this seat is easy to install and comfortable.
“When [my child] slept in the [SnugLock 35], his head never flopped to the side. He always looked super-comfy. Now that he is nearing the top of the height limit, his head still fits comfortably.”
– James C. via Amazon
“I would highly recommend this infant car seat to first-time parents. Very easy to install.”
– Kimberley P. via Amazon
Like other brands on the list of the best infant car seats, the SnugLock 35 has proven to make a difference for children involved in car accidents.
“A few days ago, we were in a car accident where we were T-boned. The impact sent our car to a ditch where we rolled multiple times. When we opened the back door to check and make sure our baby was okay, she looked at us smiling … completely unharmed.”
– William J. via Amazon
“[My child and I] were in a pretty bad car wreck. His car seat never once moved, and he slept through it. It’s super-easy to install, it is a little bit on the heavier side, but it’s 100 percent worth it.”
– Celina G. via Amazon
Negative Graco SnugRide Reviews
The most consistently-mentioned drawback to the SnugLock 35 is that the canopy is too bulky.
“The canopy and the handle get in the way of each other, there’s just not enough space, and you have to fight and tug to move either one of them. Then if you pull on the canopy too much, the Velcro fasteners that hold it on come undone, and the canopy slides off.”
– R.A. Blaine via Amazon
“[The] head shade won’t stay on, and there’s no [way] to grab the handle while the sunshade is in use, and if you push it back a little bit, it just falls off.”
– Korinn S. via Amazon
Our Take On Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35: 4.5 Stars
We found the Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 infant car seat to be easy to install and adjust. The side-impact padding is safe and soft, and numerous customer reviews confirm our experience. Most reassuring of all are the multiple reports of the SnugLock 35 protecting children during an accident.
About the only downside to this car seat is that the shade canopy is designed such that it interferes with the carrying handle. Many users have struggled to use the canopy while carrying this car seat.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Adjustability
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|4.5 out of 5
Graco SnugRide: FAQ
