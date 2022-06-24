The SnugLock 35 has more than 2,600 Amazon reviews, which give the car seat an average score of 4.8 out of 5. About 97 percent of reviewers award the SnugLock 35 at least 4 stars.

The vast majority of user reviews are positive, and many of the relatively few SnugLock 35 criticisms come from otherwise positive reviewers who note the product’s few drawbacks.

Positive Graco SnugRide Reviews

Positive reviews of the SnugLock 35 often mention that this seat is easy to install and comfortable.

“When [my child] slept in the [SnugLock 35], his head never flopped to the side. He always looked super-comfy. Now that he is nearing the top of the height limit, his head still fits comfortably.” – James C. via Amazon

“I would highly recommend this infant car seat to first-time parents. Very easy to install.” – Kimberley P. via Amazon

Like other brands on the list of the best infant car seats, the SnugLock 35 has proven to make a difference for children involved in car accidents.

“A few days ago, we were in a car accident where we were T-boned. The impact sent our car to a ditch where we rolled multiple times. When we opened the back door to check and make sure our baby was okay, she looked at us smiling … completely unharmed.” – William J. via Amazon

“[My child and I] were in a pretty bad car wreck. His car seat never once moved, and he slept through it. It’s super-easy to install, it is a little bit on the heavier side, but it’s 100 percent worth it.” – Celina G. via Amazon

Negative Graco SnugRide Reviews

The most consistently-mentioned drawback to the SnugLock 35 is that the canopy is too bulky.

“The canopy and the handle get in the way of each other, there’s just not enough space, and you have to fight and tug to move either one of them. Then if you pull on the canopy too much, the Velcro fasteners that hold it on come undone, and the canopy slides off.” – R.A. Blaine via Amazon