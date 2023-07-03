In order to provide the best recommendations, our team has extensively researched and tested child car seats – including infant car seats, toddler car seats, convertible car seats, and high-backed boosters. We put the Graco Nautilus through this process and can now safely recommend it as one of the best toddler car seats.

To test the Graco Nautilus, our review team installed it into the back seat of a sedan. In addition to inspecting the materials in person, we noted the ease (or difficulty) of installation.

We attached the Nautilus by using the car’s built-in infant seat anchors or the seatbelt. We then adjusted the seat to its multiple configurations. Our review team gives the highest marks to car seats that feature intuitive design elements and durable materials.

Ease Of Installation

To be sold within the United States, a car seat must pass federal safety standards. However, even the best-designed car seat is unsafe if installed improperly. For this reason, the simplicity or difficulty of installing a car seat is an important consideration when selecting the right product.

The design of a car seat’s anchor clasps can make a big difference in ease of installation. We noticed two types of anchor clasps during our testing process: a plain metal anchor and a buckle anchor (both displayed below). The buckle anchor is easier to attach and release. Seats with this type of anchor scored higher for ease of use.

Plain Metal Anchor

Buckle Anchor

Adjustability

Toddlers develop quickly, so it’s important that a quality car seat be adjustable in order to comfortably accommodate children as they grow. In this case, comfort is a safety consideration. Some toddlers may require a belt-positioning booster seat configuration while others don’t.

Quality Of Materials

The best car seats for toddlers each include strong and secure straps for safety. However, some car seats have more adjustable straps and more robust buckles. Fine construction and durable materials are not only safer, but they last longer. Seats that scored highest in this category feature metal (rather than plastic) buckles and easy-to-use cinching mechanisms.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.