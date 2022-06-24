To test the Graco Extend2Fit, we installed it in the back of a small sedan, trying every buckle and adjustment mechanism. While we handled the seat, we considered ease of use, adjustability, and material quality when determining our rating.

In addition to our in-person testing, we also read through hundreds of customer reviews to see how the Extend2Fit worked out for other parents. We tried to find reviews from those who had experienced accidents while using this seat and those that used it for several years.

Ease Of Use

Every car seat sold in the United States must pass federal safety standards, but even approved car seats are unsafe if improperly installed. If a car seat is easier to install, there’s less of a chance for user error.

Adjustability

Any car seat will need to be adjusted to ensure a safe fit. Convertible car seats are supposed to accommodate a range of heights and weights as your child grows. We gave the highest ratings in this category for car seats with the most adjustment positions and with smoothly-operating levers.

Quality Of Materials

We examined the materials for quality and comfort. Seats with soft padding, quality stitching, and durable frames scored best in this category.