Key Features

Diagnostic trouble codes (DTC) lookup capabilities

USB port connection for software updates and downloadable reports

Monitors fuel system, misfires, air conditioning, and oxygen sensors

Three-stage LED test lights

What Does It Do?

The OBD2 scanner works on all vehicles that were manufactured after 1996. It monitors the body, chassis, powertrain, and everything in between on your vehicle. It saves drivers money, since going to an auto repair shop can be expensive and sometimes unnecessary. It provides generic and manufacturer-specific codes so you can diagnose issues yourself. It can be used to turn off the check engine light and conduct emissions tests.

Our Experience

In our experience, we found the Foxwell NT301 OBD2 scanner to be a joy to work with. The 2.8-inch LCD color monitor is nice and bright, while data reports load surprisingly fast. Unless your car guy or auto enthusiast is planning on running their own repair shop out of his garage, the Foxwell NT301 provides all of the data and information they will need.

The Foxwell NT301 OBD2 scanner fit nicely in the hand and felt like a high-quality product throughout the testing process. We also felt that the cheap price is outstanding for what you get, as OBD2 scanners typically cost hundreds of dollars.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 22,000 reviews

We’ve included a couple of reviews from customers below:

“I spent hours upon hours trying to find the mechanical issue, when this electronic tool took care of it in about 15 minutes. A no brainer, your time is worth way more than this costs, buy it. And I’m your average tree shade mechanic who works on his own cars.” – RecentGrad via Amazon

“What an elegant design to interface with your vehicle to find out what issues it is having. No phone or Bluetooth required, just plug in, press and hold the read code button, and get not only the code but a description as well.” – R. P. Wittig via Amazon

What Makes It A Good Gift?

Essentially, it can help diagnose the check engine light in a BMW or Corvette without going to the auto shop. The Foxwell NT301 OBD2 scanner is easy to use and is a great OBD2 scanner for beginners in particular. The scanner can help car guys learn more about the inner workings of vehicles as well, and its software can be regularly updated to keep the information up to date.

The Foxwell NT301 OBD2 scanner is affordable, especially when compared to other OBD2 scanners. Plus, it might help save money in the long run by avoiding unnecessary trips to the mechanic. Whether the auto enthusiast in your life has a vehicle that’s prone to issues or he is especially attentive to his car’s maintenance needs, this OBD2 scanner is a useful tool that he’s sure to love.