The gas cans in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We combed through customer reviews and specs to find top-rated gas cans.

Our product testing team then ordered the five gas cans that best met these standards. We evaluated each can based on its ability to store, carry, and dispense gasoline safely and efficiently. Each gas can was given a rating out of 5 stars based on its filling, carrying, and dispensing properties.

Gas Can Regulations

EPA regulations instituted in 2009 dictate certain requirements for fuel canisters sold in the United States. Most notably, they disallow designs that cause the gas can to vent on its own while not in use. This has led to some new designs which have frustrated users, resulting in gas cans that are difficult to use without spilling.

We tested several gas cans of different capacities and designs to recommend the best options for at-home fuel storage. Each gas can has its own advantages and drawbacks, so figuring out which is best for you depends on your specific situation. Do you need a gas can that meets OSHA standards? Do you need a large-capacity can? Keep in mind that gasoline cannot be stored at home indefinitely as after around three months it begins to degrade.

Gas Can Testing Process

To test the gas cans recommended in this article, we traveled to a gas station and filled each fuel can with two gallons of unleaded gasoline. We transported the fuel containers back to our testing site and poured them into a vehicle. In this way, we were able to determine the relative ease or difficulty of using each gasoline can as it was designed.

