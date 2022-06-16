Whether it’s for your vehicle, lawnmower, or just in case of emergency – it can be a good idea to keep extra fuel handy. The best gas cans are easy to fill and pour while also being safe and reliable.
Not all gas cans are the same, with each brand using a different pour mechanism and materials. Our experts found and tested the five best gas cans available so you can figure out which one is right for you.
5 Best Gas Cans
- Editor’s Pick: Eagle 5-Gallon Safety Can
- Easiest to Use: Surecan 5-Gallon
- Best High-Capacity Gas Storage: Scepter Duramax Flo-N-Go Fuel Caddy
- Fastest Dispensing: No-Spill 1450 5-Gallon Poly Gas Can
- Most Reliable: Justrite Type I Safety Can, 5-Gallon
#1 Editor’s Pick: Eagle 5-Gallon Safety Can
Metal gas cans like the Eagle 5-Gallon Safety Can are high-quality and long-lasting. This particular can is OSHA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) compliant, meaning it is acceptable for workplace use. Features like the flame arrestor screen and trigger-release grip make it safe to use. For a durable, reliable gas can that works, Eagle is one of your best bets.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- Capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Weight: 5.25 pounds
- Material: Steel
- OSHA approved: Yes
- Type I safety can
- Also available in 2.0-quart, 1.0-gallon, 2.0-gallon, and 2.5-gallon sizes
- Comfort grip trigger release
Our Experience
The Eagle 5-Gallon Safety Can is a Type I gasoline canister, meaning it has a single opening for filling, pouring, and venting. The opening is covered by a spring-loaded cap, so you need to use a funnel to fill this canister. A funnel is included, but we found it easier to use our own.
A flame arrestor screen somewhat slows the flow of gasoline into the can, so you can’t fill it up using the full power of the gas pump. Filling is simple, even if it’s a little slow compared to filling your car directly or even other gas cans that we tested.
As a 5.0-gallon metal can, the Eagle is heavier than a plastic can, but still relatively light. It should weigh around 11.0 pounds when completely filled with gasoline. The handle is comfortable and the spring-loaded top ensures it stays closed with no spillage.
We had no issues pouring gas into our test vehicle using this can. The design of the valve release allows you to pull it while holding the top of the can at the same time. The gasoline poured out smoothly and consistently during our test. Getting the final drops out of the canister can be difficult as you’ll need to rotate the can some.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Filling
|4.5 out of 5
|Carrying
|4.5 out of 5
|Dispensing
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on around 8,000 reviews
Most bought the Eagle looking for a heavy-duty gas can and were not disappointed. It is easy to lift and the handle design prevents spillage without making the can hard to operate. Many people are frustrated by EPA-complaint cans that slosh and spill gasoline and are happy to find that Eagle cans don’t present such a challenge.
Most complaints regard quality control. There are a few reviewers who received damaged or dented cans. Eagle does not appear to have a return policy so getting a replacement proved difficult and frustrating for these customers.
#2 Easiest To Use: Surecan 5-Gallon
As a plastic gas can, the Surecan does not meet OSHA standards (one requirement of these standards is that cans be made of metal). However, plastic gas cans are lighter and can work just as well, though they aren’t as suited for long-term fuel storage.
We like the Surecan because of how easy it is to use. It dispensed gas the fastest and easiest of any of the fuel containers that we tested. It can be used with or without a funnel and is easy to fill.
Key Features
- Cost: $60
- Capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
- Material: Plastic
- OSHA approved: No
- Rotating, bendable spout
- Thumb trigger
Our Experience
The safety cap is somewhat difficult to remove in order to fill this can, though this is by design. Once removed, the can fills simply. Because fuel is not filled and dispensed through the same opening, there is no need for a safety mechanism that would slow fuel filling.
As a plastic can, this is lightweight and so easy to carry. The handle is comfortable and has an ergonomic handle.
The small spout means this can fills slowly, but the spout is located on the bottom of the can, which makes it easy to get all of the gasoline from the can to your tank. To meet EPA standards, a fuel canister cannot have an always-open vent, so you’ll need to hold down a venting handle while dispensing. This isn’t too difficult to do while pouring the can, though it would be easier if you didn’t need to hold down this lever.
Overall, we really like the design of this can for a simple, no-spill solution. The long funnel means you aren’t likely to make a mess.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Filling
|4 out of 5
|Carrying
|4.5 out of 5
|Dispensing
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 400 reviews
Most appreciate the easy-to-use spout and report that it is excellent for preventing spillage. The SRSUR5G1 from Surecan is an especially useful can for those who may not have a funnel handy and for filling up a lawnmower. One reviewer uses it for their boat.
There are some complaints about the filling tube. If it isn’t properly drained after use, it can leak. Some others mentioned the difficulty of removing the cap to fill the tank.
#3 Best High-Capacity Gas Storage: Scepter Duramax Flo-N-Go Fuel Caddy
This high-capacity gas dispenser is meant for commercial and industrial applications. Though it is not OSHA-compliant (over 5.0-gallon capacity and not metal), this portable fuel container is good for medium-sized gas-powered vehicles such as tractors, jet skis, generators, and ATVs.
This gas can doesn’t have quite the filling speed as smaller canisters but is a good option for those who need large-capacity storage. While very heavy when full, the attached wheels make this fuel caddy easy to transport.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $140
- Capacity: 14.0 gallons
- Weight: 19.0 pounds
- Material: Plastic
- OSHA approved: No
- Has wheels
- Includes siphon pump
Our Experience
We found the Scepter to be easy to fill, but a little harder to move and dispense. The large size and high capacity make it very heavy. While the wheels work fine on a level surface, you’ll need at least two people to load a filled caddy into your car.
Gravity is used to dispense gasoline and there are two valves that must be turned to get the gas flowing. Because they aren’t labeled, it took us a couple of tries to be sure both were in the open position simultaneously. Once opened, this pump works, though filling up is a little slow and it’s very difficult to get the last drops out of the canister without tipping.
What also makes use difficult is that the caddy should be higher than the gas tank that you’re filling, meaning we needed to hoist it above our testing vehicle to fill it with gas. You’ll want to keep it in an elevated area.
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Filling
|5 out of 5
|Carrying
|3 out of 5
|Dispensing
|3 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 6,500 reviews
Those most satisfied with this gas can are people who need a high-capacity tank for filling generators and motor vehicles like ATVs and airplanes. Scepter offers an excellent way to transport large amounts of fuel. Most are satisfied with the construction and find this gas pump easy to use.
Some have complained about receiving faulty products. In a few cases, customers received canisters that leaked at the fuel intake or hose. While these reports are a minority of reviews, there is a small return window, so be sure to test this canister for quality when you receive it.
Even positive reviews typically note that this container is very heavy when filled and so can be difficult to maneuver. Also, keep in mind that it must be positioned higher than the tank being filled, so be sure you have a space or shelf to effectively use the Scepter.
#4 Fastest Dispensing: No-Spill 1450 5-Gallon Poly Gas Can
The No-Spill gas can features a wide, stable shape and a large neck for quick dispensing. The push-button design prevents spilling and overfilling. This plastic container is not OSHA-approved, but it is EPA- and CPSC-compliant for safe home use.
We found the No-Spill spout to indeed prevent leaks, though it can be awkward to position the tank over a car’s gas tank. However, once the gas started flowing, it filled our tank more quickly than any of the other canisters that we tested.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Weight: 2.0 pounds
- Material: Plastic
- OSHA approved: No
- Push-button control
- No-spill design
- EPA and CPSC compliant
- Wide bottom for improved stability
Our Experience
This gas can is easy to fill and carry. Gas is inserted and dispensed through one opening, and you must remove the spout to fill this can, which is easy enough. The can is lightweight and easy to carry. We like the wide-bottomed design which helps prevent tipping when placed on the ground.
Admittedly, the push spout is somewhat difficult to operate. You may need a funnel to use this can to put gas in your fuel tank, and the long dispensing spout can make that difficult. Plus, it requires a good amount of finger strength to keep the push button depressed while filling. However, this button does an excellent job of preventing spills and leaks and the gas flows very quickly once the spout is opened.
Getting the last dregs of gas from this container proved somewhat difficult because of the angle we needed to tip the canister combined with the long dispensing spout and the angle of our funnel.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Filling
|4.5 out of 5
|Carrying
|4.5 out of 5
|Dispensing
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 8,500 reviews
Most appreciate this gas can’s anti-spill features. Satisfied reviewers rave about the no-overfill valve and simple features. Those sick of spilling gasoline like this can.
A few people received faulty caps that leaked. One reviewer recommended testing the cap using a carbonated beverage if you buy this gas can. Those that don’t leak appear to be long-lasting, with one user reporting that his No-Spill has held up for several years (and it is kept outside).
#5 Most Reliable: Justrite Type I Safety Can, 5-Gallon
The Justrite Type I Safety can is designed to meet federal safety standards. It also meets OSHA and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requirements. Justrite cans are manufactured in the United States and thoroughly tested to ensure that they are completely leak-free.
The design of this can is similar to the Eagle, though it only has one handle instead of two. We found it comparable to the Eagle gas can, though slightly less easy to use.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- Capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Weight: 7.0 pounds
- Material: Steel
- OSHA approved: Yes
- Type I safety can
- Also available in 1.0-, 2.0-, and 2.5-gallon cans
- Arrestor screen stops flashback ignition
- Safe-squeeze trigger
- NFPA and CARB compliant
Our Experience
The design of this gas can is most similar to the Eagle can we recommend as our Editor’s Pick. The main difference is that the handle which opens the spring-loaded spout cover is the same handle you use to carry the can. This can make it a little awkward to use as you’ll need to pull the handle and tip the can from the bottom simultaneously.
Once properly positioned, gasoline flows pretty quickly, and the can is not especially heavy though it is of steel construction.
Filling this canister is easy. Like the Eagle, you’ll need to use a funnel to keep the lid open while adding gasoline.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Filling
|4.5 out of 5
|Carrying
|4.5 out of 5
|Dispensing
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 4,700 reviews
Most are satisfied with the reliability and sturdiness of the design. There are many reviewers that say this can never leaks or spills, with the seals and welds holding up particularly well.
There are not many major complaints about this gas can. Some reviewers noted, like us, that the single-handle design can make it awkward to pour this gas can into your tank, especially when you want to get the final drops. You’ll need to use two hands and creative thinking to properly position this can.
Other Gas Cans We Recommend
Although we physically tested the five gas cans listed above, our review team researched hundreds of different gas cans. With this in mind, we want to highlight a few more gas cans that stood out to us for one reason or another.
Tuff Jug Ripper Gas Can
The Tuff Jug Ripper Gas Can is capable of pouring 5.0 gallons of gas in just 38 seconds. The ergonomic handle of this gas can makes filling and pouring that much easier. An automatic valve on the cap stops fluid flow when it reaches the end of the spout. Lastly, it should be noted that the red version of this gas can is CARB-compliant for use in California.
TeraPump TRFA01 Gas Can
Significantly more high-tech than the average gas can, the TeraPump TRFA01 Gas Can is actually battery-operated, meaning this gas can eliminates the need for you to bend down to pick up heavy gas cans and ensures you don’t spill a drop of fuel. A built-in sensor automatically stops fuel flow and beeps at you, preventing possible overflow.
VP Racing Square Utility Can*
The VP Racing Square Utility Can is constructed from premium high-density polyethylene (HDPE). An ergonomically contoured handle makes for easy pouring while a multi-purpose vented cap is difficult to lose, as it’s attached to the container via a lanyard. To withstand transit, this container features 30 percent more material than standard containers.
*The VP Racing Square Utility Can is not a portable fuel container according to the manufacturer, the EPA, CARB, and other official agencies. This container is designed to store and transport feed, water, attractants, fluids, and other outdoor products. However, many customer reviews describe using this container successfully as a gas can. If you opt to use this container as a gas can, keep in mind that the manufacturer may not be able to assist you if you experience malfunctions.
Garage Boss Press ‘N Pour Gas Can
Available in a multitude of different sizes, the Garage Boss Press ‘N Pour Gas Can is both CARB- and EPA-compliant. A simple press-button pour means you merely have to wiggle a finger to start and stop the flow of gas into your vehicle. A translucent spout extension means you can easily see how much fuel is being poured, offering users precise flow control.
Midwest Can 2310 Quick-Flow Gas Can
The Midwest Can 2310 Quick-Flow Gas Can is constructed from durable HDPE, so you can trust in the fact this gas can will last for years to come. It exceeds all measures of CARB and EPA compliance and almost completely eliminates hydrocarbon emissions. It should be noted that this gas can is available in a number of different sizes.
Buyers Guide: Best Gas Cans
The best gas can should be easy to use and leak-free. Beyond that, the best gas can for you depends on your needs and preferences. In general, you’ll want to consider can capacity, material, and safety standards.
Capacity
Most gas cans are sold in 1.0-, 2.0-, 2.5-, and 5.0-gallon varieties. There are gas cans, like the Scepter Duramax, which can hold upwards of 10.0 gallons, but these are less common. Given that you don’t want to store gasoline for more than six months if possible, most people don’t require such large gas cans, especially considering that these are heavy and hard to move.
The smaller the gas can, the easier it is to handle, so purchase a gas can that is the right size for your needs.
Material
Gas cans can either be made of metal or plastic, and each has certain advantages and drawbacks.
- Metal: Metal cans are more durable and better for long-term fuel storage. A metal can may rust but is less susceptible to bloating and leaks. Only metal cans are OSHA-compliant (certified for use in a workplace).
- Plastic: These cans are lighter and often less expensive than metal cans. A well-designed plastic can may last for several years.
Safety Standards
All gas cans sold in the US must meet federal EPA guidelines. These guidelines were instituted in 2009 and mandate that gas cans cannot self-vent. This means compliant cans typically have a self-closing vent that prevents leaking gas fumes and vapors.
Not all gas cans meet OSHA and CARB standards. OSHA standards must be met for a gas can to be legally used in a workplace, and CARB requirements apply to gas cans in the state of California. Even if you plan to use your can at your own home and outside of California, cans that meet these standards may provide peace of mind regarding safety and emissions controls.
Color
Gas cans are typically color-coded by fuel type:
- Red for gasoline
- Blue for kerosene
- Yellow for diesel
- Green for oils
Obviously, you can put whichever type of fuel you want in any color can, but following these guidelines can make it easier to remember what fuel is stored in which container.
Gas Can: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The gas cans in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We combed through customer reviews and specs to find top-rated gas cans.
Our product testing team then ordered the five gas cans that best met these standards. We evaluated each can based on its ability to store, carry, and dispense gasoline safely and efficiently. Each gas can was given a rating out of 5 stars based on its filling, carrying, and dispensing properties.
Gas Can Regulations
EPA regulations instituted in 2009 dictate certain requirements for fuel canisters sold in the United States. Most notably, they disallow designs that cause the gas can to vent on its own while not in use. This has led to some new designs which have frustrated users, resulting in gas cans that are difficult to use without spilling.
We tested several gas cans of different capacities and designs to recommend the best options for at-home fuel storage. Each gas can has its own advantages and drawbacks, so figuring out which is best for you depends on your specific situation. Do you need a gas can that meets OSHA standards? Do you need a large-capacity can? Keep in mind that gasoline cannot be stored at home indefinitely as after around three months it begins to degrade.
Gas Can Testing Process
To test the gas cans recommended in this article, we traveled to a gas station and filled each fuel can with two gallons of unleaded gasoline. We transported the fuel containers back to our testing site and poured them into a vehicle. In this way, we were able to determine the relative ease or difficulty of using each gasoline can as it was designed.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.