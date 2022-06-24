Our review team tested several dash cams and evaluated each camera based on the following criteria:

Ease of installation

Video quality

User interface (UI)

Extra features

Ease Of Installation: 4.5 Out Of 5

To install the Garmin Dash Cam 56, you attach a small hexagonal adhesive magnet to your windshield or dashboard. This mount features a swivel arm that easily allows you to reposition the camera to face in any direction.

Because the Garmin Dash Cam 56 is so small, little weight is pulling on the magnet, and the lack of weight makes it unlikely to come unstuck. However, some Garmin Dash Cam 56 users say they needed to reattach the magnet with an adhesive after it fell off.

Video Quality: 4 Out Of 5

The Garmin Dash Cam 56 records up to 60.0 frames per second at 1440p resolution. This framerate is especially high, and the footage Garmin produces is very clear during the day.

Nighttime recording quality is a bit lower with the Garmin Dash Cam 56, but this is typical of cameras in this price range. We had trouble distinguishing details at night, especially outside of well-lit areas and streets.

The field of view on the 56 model is somewhat narrow. If this raises concerns, you might try the Garmin 66 or 67 model for their slightly wider field of view.

User Interface (UI): 5 Out Of 5

Among the cameras our product team tested, the Garmin Dash Cam 56 had one of the best user interfaces. You can control the Garmin Dash Cam 56 through voice command, which worked well for us. Voice command functionality is ideal for dash cams because you won’t need to take your eyes off the road for the camera to save HD video recordings.

Extra Features: 4 Out Of 5

In addition to voice commands, the Garmin’s useful features include:

Event detection

Lane departure warning

Travelapse recording

Forward collision warning

This car dash camera can alert you when you cross a lane and once traffic begins moving after a red light.

Another benefit of the Garmin 56 is the ability to link multiple Garmin cameras to one account, which makes the Garmin 56 a great option if you want to monitor multiple vehicles. Small business owners tracking vehicle fleets or households with multiple cars may appreciate this capability.

Like many dash cameras, the Garmin 56 has a parking mode with incident detection that immediately begins recording if someone hits your vehicle while it is parked.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.