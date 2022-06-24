In testing the Foxwell NT301 with a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid, we read the instruction manual, attached the device, and tried out each of the scanner’s listed functions. Our test vehicle did not display any error codes at the time, so we couldn’t test the code-clearing function.

Value: 5 Out Of 5

Priced at around $60 to $70, the Foxwell NT301 offers excellent value, but its value may depend on your car. While the manufacturer claims the device can work on any vehicle, some users have reported that it’s incompatible with their vehicles.

It’s also important to note that this OBD2 scanner does not have some of the advanced features of more expensive OBD2 scanners, so it may provide little value if you need a more advanced tool. However, it is a good option if you don’t need or know how to use more complex OBDII functions.

Ease Of Use: 4 Out Of 5

Foxwell’s instruction manual is easy to follow. The interface is simple, and the device starts up faster than any other OBD2 scanner our team tested. It only takes a single button push to display a live OBD2 data stream, and the limited range of features means you will likely do less fiddling and will be able to perform an I/M check without pushing multiple buttons.

Data Collection Capabilities: 3 Out Of 5

Although the Foxwell NT301 OBDII scanner isn’t known for advanced features, it can perform the following: