There are only a handful of specific weather conditions that require the use of fog lights, and they are not necessary to use with daytime running lights or headlight bulbs. Below, we’ll highlight a few of the most common uses for fog lights so you know exactly when to have them on while driving.

Fog

The most obvious use of fog lights is to combat fog, and any fog lamps can help increase visibility while driving on a foggy morning. Fog sits fairly low on the ground and can impact how far you are able to see in front of you.

Fog lights have a low placement that makes them able to hit the ground underneath the fog to prevent the light from bouncing back and causing glare.

Rain

Heavy rain can impact visibility and make it hard to see what’s in front of you, both up close and far away. Regardless of if you are using high beams or low beams, the higher placement of these lights can produce a glare making it harder to see. Thanks to the lower placement of fog lamps, they help to prevent glare and increase visibility, having a similar effect when driving in foggy conditions.

Driving at night in heavy rain can make visibility especially difficult, making fog lights a necessity for safety and peace of mind by increasing both near and far visibility while on the road.

Dust Storms

While dust storms are not common everywhere, any dust or debris from extreme winds can impact visibility. Although it is not recommended to drive in high winds or dust storms, it may be essential for some, making it important to use fog lights to combat any challenges to visibility. These lights should always be used in addition to headlamps, as fog lights only illuminate part of the road in front of you.

Off-Roading

For ATV, UTV, or other off-road vehicles – including models from GMC, Honda, and Chevy – off-road lights consist of spotlights, headlights, tail lights, and fog lights. Fog lights specifically work while off-roading to clear a pathway without catching or causing glare from any dust or other debris in the air resulting from off-road driving.

Snow

Snow is incredibly reflective and can cause visibility issues while driving during wintry weather or while snow is still on the ground. Fog lights can be especially helpful if you are driving while it’s snowing, as the lower placement of fog lights helps to combat the glare that can be caused by your headlights.

Smoke

In the event you are driving through smoke, it’s recommended that you use your low beam headlights paired with fog lights for optimal visibility. Similar to a dust storm, smoke can impact visibility, causing a safety concern for yourself and drivers around you. Fog lights prevent any smoke from reflecting back onto your windshield or line of sight, which can otherwise impair your visibility. Always opt for fog lights and low beams when in contact with smoke while on the road.