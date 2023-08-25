Falken offers a handful of different warranties specific to their various tire models. The two main warranties available are either the replacement warranty or the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) warranty. We’ve highlighted the details in each warranty to show you the service options available if you choose to buy Falken tires.

Replacement Warranty

Below is all the information included in the replacement warranty when the time comes to purchase new tires:

Passenger Car and Light Truck Limited Warranty

This warranty, updated January 1, 2023, includes all passenger car radial (PCR) and light truck radial (LTR) tires with a January 2023 production date or newer. This warranty is only effective for claims made within six years of the date of production, in reference to your tire’s Department of Transportation (DOT) serial number, located on the inside sidewall near the rim of the tire.

Tires that fit the above criterion are warranted to the following specifications and coverage related to material or workmanship defects affecting the life of the tire:

Free replacement : If your tire becomes unserviceable due to a defect within the first 2/32 inches of wear, you’ll get a free replacement with a comparable Falken tire .

Prorated replacement : After the first 2/32 in. of wear have passed, a prorated adjustment credit to buyers will be given based on the percentage of remaining tread depth down to the 2/32-in. wear bars.

Out-of-round or out-of-balance replacement : Tires are accepted for adjustments during the first 2/32 in. of the original tread depth with a replacement of comparable Falken tires .

*A set of four tires from the same vehicle will not be accepted for these claims.

Below you’ll find what’s not covered in this limited warranty:

Tires that become unserviceable due to road hazard damages, improper repair technique or tire care, or defective vehicle mechanical parts.

Tires on any vehicle registered outside the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Tires that have had the DOT number removed.

Any warranty claims presented by someone other than the original purchaser will not be approved.

Vehicles with staggered tire fitments, off-road vehicles, and vehicles used for commercial service do not qualify for a tread life warranty .

Tires that are worn beyond the last 2/32 of an in. of original tread depth.

OEM Warranty

If your new car comes with Falken tires, this OEM warranty has the need-to-know information to save you money and keep your tires protected.

Limited Warranty

This warranty includes Falken brand OEM passenger car, temporary space, and light truck radial tires meeting the description and serial number required by the DOT. This warranty is effective for all tires in which claims are made within six years of the date of production, based on your tire’s DOT serial number.

Tires that fit the above criterion in this OEM limited warranty receive the following coverage:

Free replacement : If your tire becomes unserviceable due to a defect within the first 2/32 in. of wear, you’ll get a free replacement with a comparable Falken tire .

Prorated replacement : After the first 2/32 in. of wear has passed, a prorated adjustment credit to buyers will be given based on the percentage of remaining tread depth down to the 2/32-in. wear bars.

Out-of-round or out-of-balance replacement : Tires are accepted for adjustments during the first 2/32 in. of the original tread depth with a replacement of comparable Falken tires .

*A set of four tires from the same vehicle will not be accepted for these claims.

There are a few limitations to this warranty that we’ve highlighted below: