As a newer retailer in the tire industry, Falken is renown for creating high-performance and all-terrain tires. With proper maintenance, Falken tires can last up to six years. On average, tires last between three and five years, giving Falken tires an edge for their longevity and durable construction.
But do these claims of longevity hold up and how else do Falken tires set themselves apart? In this review, you’ll find price points, industry ratings, customer reviews, warranty information, and factors worth considering when the time comes to buy a new set of tires. We’ll help you determine if Falken is the right brand for you and your vehicle.
An Overview Of Falken Tire Company
Established in 1983, Falken is one of the newer tire companies in the industry. Now headquartered in California, Falken is a Japanese tire manufacturer and part of Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI). Falken is a common high-performance tire brand among motorsport and off-road enthusiasts, having been used in the Formula Drift Championship Series in recent years.
While famous for making high-performance and high-speed tires, Falken also prioritizes a variety of models and all-terrain tires. Falken manufactures tires for passenger cars, light trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and a few select tire models for bigger trucks and vehicles.
Falken Tire Prices
Falken tires are fairly average in price compared to other tire brands, ranging between $120 to $240 on Tire Rack when looking at a handful of models. While they’re not an ultra-high performance tire like Pirelli or other Tier 1 tire brands, Falken offers good prices for a handful of models. The Falken Sincera SN250 A/S, for example, costs $140 on Tire Rack for a single tire, meaning you’d pay around $560 for a full set replacement.
Industry Ratings
As with all tires and tire brands you see on the road, Falken has to follow a strict regulation system as determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), this evaluation process grades tires based on treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.
|Tire Model
|Treadwear
Score
|Traction
Score
|Temperature
Resistance
Score
|Falken Sincera SN250 A/S
|720
|A
|A
|Falken Sincera SN250A A/S
|320
|B
|A
|Falken Ziex ZE960 A/S
|640
|A
|A
|Falken Wildpeak H/T HT01A
|500
|B
|B
|Falken Azenis FK001 A/S
|500
|A
|A
Treadwear
Treadwear helps determine the lifespan of tires. Manufacturers calculate treadwear by measuring their tires against a control tire with a rating of 100. If the tire being tested has a treadwear rating of 200, this means it has double the lifespan of the control tire. Most tires you’ll find for your vehicle have a treadwear rating between 200 and 500.
Traction
Traction is measured using a letter scale to determine how well tires grip wet roads. With a scoring range of AA, A, B, or C, most passenger car tires you’ll find on the market will have an A rating, which is more than enough traction for average-sized vehicles.
Temperature Resistance
Heat resistance is measured on a letter scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to be able to operate at different temperatures depending on their use. If you’re looking for performance tires that need to reliably operate at higher speeds compared to an everyday tire, they’ll likely have a higher temperature resistance rating.
Warranty and Benefits
Falken offers a handful of different warranties specific to their various tire models. The two main warranties available are either the replacement warranty or the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) warranty. We’ve highlighted the details in each warranty to show you the service options available if you choose to buy Falken tires.
Replacement Warranty
Below is all the information included in the replacement warranty when the time comes to purchase new tires:
Passenger Car and Light Truck Limited Warranty
This warranty, updated January 1, 2023, includes all passenger car radial (PCR) and light truck radial (LTR) tires with a January 2023 production date or newer. This warranty is only effective for claims made within six years of the date of production, in reference to your tire’s Department of Transportation (DOT) serial number, located on the inside sidewall near the rim of the tire.
Tires that fit the above criterion are warranted to the following specifications and coverage related to material or workmanship defects affecting the life of the tire:
- Free replacement: If your tire becomes unserviceable due to a defect within the first 2/32 inches of wear, you’ll get a free replacement with a comparable Falken tire.
- Prorated replacement: After the first 2/32 in. of wear have passed, a prorated adjustment credit to buyers will be given based on the percentage of remaining tread depth down to the 2/32-in. wear bars.
- Out-of-round or out-of-balance replacement: Tires are accepted for adjustments during the first 2/32 in. of the original tread depth with a replacement of comparable Falken tires.
*A set of four tires from the same vehicle will not be accepted for these claims.
Below you’ll find what’s not covered in this limited warranty:
- Tires that become unserviceable due to road hazard damages, improper repair technique or tire care, or defective vehicle mechanical parts.
- Tires on any vehicle registered outside the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.
- Tires that have had the DOT number removed.
- Any warranty claims presented by someone other than the original purchaser will not be approved.
- Vehicles with staggered tire fitments, off-road vehicles, and vehicles used for commercial service do not qualify for a tread life warranty.
- Tires that are worn beyond the last 2/32 of an in. of original tread depth.
OEM Warranty
If your new car comes with Falken tires, this OEM warranty has the need-to-know information to save you money and keep your tires protected.
Limited Warranty
This warranty includes Falken brand OEM passenger car, temporary space, and light truck radial tires meeting the description and serial number required by the DOT. This warranty is effective for all tires in which claims are made within six years of the date of production, based on your tire’s DOT serial number.
Tires that fit the above criterion in this OEM limited warranty receive the following coverage:
- Free replacement: If your tire becomes unserviceable due to a defect within the first 2/32 in. of wear, you’ll get a free replacement with a comparable Falken tire.
- Prorated replacement: After the first 2/32 in. of wear has passed, a prorated adjustment credit to buyers will be given based on the percentage of remaining tread depth down to the 2/32-in. wear bars.
- Out-of-round or out-of-balance replacement: Tires are accepted for adjustments during the first 2/32 in. of the original tread depth with a replacement of comparable Falken tires.
*A set of four tires from the same vehicle will not be accepted for these claims.
There are a few limitations to this warranty that we’ve highlighted below:
- Tires that become unserviceable due to road hazard damages, improper repair technique or tire care, or defective vehicle mechanical parts.
- Tires that have had the DOT number removed.
- Tires that were transferred to a different vehicle from the vehicle they were originally installed on.
- Tires that have failed due to previous damages or repairs.
Falken Tires Review: Buyers Guide
With the essential information on Falken tires and what model you might want to consider, there are a few factors to account for when buying a new set of tires, regardless of the manufacturer. Tread pattern, tire build, weather conditions, and tire lifespan can all impact the brand and model you choose.
Tread Pattern
Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread pattern that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.
Directional tires protect against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.
Tire Build
The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.
Weather Conditions
Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.
Lifespan
All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 and 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans than all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.
Falken Tires: Reviews
Based on the handful of Falken Tire models on Tire Rack and Discount Tire, we found that most tires had an average of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. We’ve highlighted a few of the most pleased customers, along with a couple of disappointed buyers after they purchased Falken tires.
Positive Reviews of Falken Tires
“I don’t like a lot of tire/road noise. I normally purchase Michelin, but was very disappointed with the tread life on the last set. Falken tires are claiming a long tread life and they currently provide a quiet, very comfortable ride.”
– Via Tire Rack
“I drive over 20[,000 miles] a year and these tires have lasted me about 3 years topping out at about 45,000 till where there was no more tread. They’re really great considering they last about 40[,000] while driving aggressively and on PA roads. I bought them again.”
– Via Tire Rack
Negative Reviews of Falken Tires
“Tires performed fairly well through year one. During year two I have noticed an increase in road noise. I began to think my wheel bearings were going out, but inspections proved otherwise. After reading other reviews about similar noise issues I would advise against these unless you drive a convertible with the top down.”
– Via Tire Rack
“Came with the car when purchased new. [The] tires were ok for the first 20,000 miles. Rotated tires at each 10[,000] mile oil change. Started slipping at traffic light stops and riding rough. Began excessive noise at 25[,000]…I refused to replace them with mileage still available on treadwear. Finally replacing them after 54[,000] miles. Got good wear out of them but the performance and noise were terrible.”
– Via Tire Rack
Falken Tires Review: Bottom Line
Overall, we’d recommend Falken tires for your everyday commute. Our hesitations about this brand revolve around the shorter lifespan, as you really want tires to last around 60,000 miles. With poorer wet weather traction in comparison to other brands at a comparable price, Falken tires might not cut it for users living in high-rainfall areas. However, with an A from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and mostly happy customers, we’d recommend these tires for casual drives in drier weather conditions.
Falken Tires Review: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.