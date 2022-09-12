Before purchasing a new electric trailer jack, there are many factors that can affect the product you choose. Safety features, compatibility, and weight capacity should be taken into account before making this purchase.

This is generally not a low-cost product, so making sure you’ve checked all your options before purchasing will give you peace of mind that you selected the best electric trailer jack.

Safety Features

When moving or lifting any heavy-duty equipment, safety is a must. Some electric trailer jacks our team reviewed have more safety features than others. Our team emphasizes the importance of choosing safe products to review, and while some have more features than others, all products are designed to be used safely.

The Uriah Products Trailer Jack and Beetro Electric Trailer Jack have defining safety features that are worth considering. From circuit-breaker protection to an oversized foot pad for the best stability, these products are ideal for your safety and others.

Compatibility

The compatibility of a trailer jack is important to consider so you know it will be used effectively without any issues or stability concerns. The Bastion Power Tongue Jack is a great choice for a versatile product. Compatible with travel trailers, boats, and many more, the Bastion is a smart option and reference for a compatible electric tongue jack.

Weight Capacity

A trailer jack should be able to hold seven to ten percent of your fully loaded trailer, or whatever object or vehicle you are towing. If you are towing a 5,000.0-lb. travel trailer, using 10 percent, for example, you need a trailer jack of at least a 500.0-lb. weight capacity.

Ensuring you are choosing the right electric jack for your trailer’s weight is important before making your purchase. All the electric trailer jacks we chose vary in weight load capacity. Knowing the weight of your trailer will make it certain that you know which product is most suitable for your trailer and towing needs.