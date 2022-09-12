The best electric trailer jacks are designed to make life easier for you and your passengers. With the press of a button, electric trailer jacks will quickly lift or lower your trailer to easily hook and unhook your travel trailer from a towing vehicle. By connecting the trailer jack to an installed battery in your trailer, you’ll be on the road in no time.
Our team has researched, rated, and reviewed the best electric trailer jacks on the market so you don’t have to deal with manually turning your trailer jack.
5 Best Electric Trailer Jacks
- Best Overall: Lippert Power Tongue Jack
- Most Durable: Uriah Products Electric Trailer Jack
- Easy Installation: Weize Power Tongue Jack
- Best for A-Frames: Beetro Electric Trailer Jack
- Most Versatile: Bastion Power Tongue Jack
#1 Best Overall: Lippert Power Tongue Jack
With the press of a button, the Lippert Power Jack will raise and lower your A-frame trailer in no time. This product comes with all the necessary hardware to make installing and using this jack fast and simple.
A special Lippert jack feature is the integrated LED lights used to illuminate the ball and coupler for easy use at night. This jack also has a 3,500.0-pound lift capacity and 30.0 AMPs of power when connected to a 12.0-volt battery.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Capacity
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Safety Features
|5.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $150
- Four integrated LED lights
- 3,500.0-lb. lift capacity
- Kit includes mounting hardware and pins
- Manual crank handle if needed
- Made from heavy-duty steel with a black powder-coat finish
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on around 5,000 reviews
The Lippert jack has mostly positive reviews from customers, highlighting its durability and easy installation. Reviewers specifically share how fast the jack lifts and lowers their trailer or camper in comparison to other jacks customers had owned.
A handful of reviewers suggest purchasing a waterproof cover to prevent any damage to the jack or power connectors, to ensure the product does not get damaged due to weather.
What Is It Good For?
The Lippert jack is a great product to consider if you are looking for an electric jack that will easily hook or unhook your trailer hitch in no time. This jack is also a great price in comparison to comparable products.
#2 Most Durable: Uriah Products Electric Trailer Jack
The Uriah Products Trailer Jack is not only a durable jack but has many safety features to ensure this product will be long-lasting and safe to use. It is equipped with both a water-resistant motor and plastic housing to prevent any water damage caused by poor weather.
With a lift range of 9.0 to 31.5 inches, this product is easy to raise and lower your trailer to almost any height. The oversized Foot Pad, an added safety feature, provides stability and is adjustable to best stabilize the jack on the ground while in use.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Capacity
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Safety Features
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $140
- Up to 5,000.0 lbs. towing capacity
- Automatic thermal protection
- Manual hand crank included
- Connects to a 12.0-V battery
- Quick plug-in seven-way connector
- LED work lights
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 3,000 reviews
The majority of reviewers emphasize the sturdiness of this product, as well as the even weight distribution. The combination of these two factors makes the product easy to use for most customers and contributes to its durability.
Some customers have issues with the power connection to the electric jack. A handful also share that the speed of the electric jack can be inconsistent and slower than other jacks.
What Is It Good For?
The Uriah Electric Trailer Jack is ideal if you are looking for an electric jack that has great safety and durability features. Though it may not be the fastest jack on the market, the stability and weather-resistant features of this jack are an added bonus.
#3 Easy Installation: Weize Power Tongue Jack
The Weize Power Tongue Jack is both sturdy and incredibly easy to install and use. Made with heavy-gauge steel construction and a black powder-coat finish, this jack is both rust- and corrosion-resistant, designed to prevent chips or cracks in the product.
This electric tongue jack, similar to most, includes a manual hand crank if you lose power or experience any battery complications. The Weize also comes with a front-facing LED light directed at a downward angle for easy visibility and usage in low-light situations.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Capacity
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Safety Features
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $115
- 3,500.0-lb. lift capacity
- 12.0-V DC electric gear motor
- 18.0-in. lift, 9.0-in. retract, 27.0-in. extension
- Complete with all necessary hardware
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,600 reviews
The Weize gets rave reviews in relation to the ease of use and installation. The majority of reviewers share that this product has lasted them a long time and is reliable, with little wear or durability issues.
Some customers shared that the power cord could be a foot longer to better reach the battery in their trailer or camper, but using a compatible extension cord solved the issue.
What Is It Good For?
This electric trailer jack is ideal if you are looking for a simple-to-use jack that is reliable and has weather-resistant features with little concern for longevity.
#4 Best For A-Frames: Beetro Electric Trailer Jack
The Beetro Electric Trailer Jack is a power tongue jack with a 4,000.0-lb. lifting capacity and a 22.0-in. lifting range. These features alone make this one of the most powerful jacks we’ve ever seen. This product is equipped with a 50.0-in. power cord and is attachable to any 12.0-V DC battery for easy use.
On top of all these factors that make this jack foot simple to operate, there are six mounting holes to fit A-frame trailers, RVs, fifth wheels, boats, and campers.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Capacity
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Safety Features
|4.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $170
- Five-step adjustable drop leg
- 50.0-in. power cord
- Made of heavy-duty steel pipe
- Black powder-coating and zinc-plated finish
- Rust-resistant
- LED light included
- Built-in circuit breaker that automatically trips and resets
- Manual crank included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 300 reviews
The majority of reviewers are incredibly pleased with their purchase. Customers share that the weatherproofing features make this product long-lasting and durable in even the worst storms. Customers also share this product is easy to install and very stable while balancing a heavy load.
Despite the built-in circuit breaker, a handful of customers had issues with the electric jack failing while trying to raise or lower their trailer. This resulted in having to use the hand crank manually, defeating the purpose of an electric jack.
What Is It Good For?
This electric trailer jack is great if you are looking for a product that will specifically hold your A-frame trailer. As an added bonus, this jack has rust-resistant and weatherproofing features that ensure the product will be long-lasting.
#5 Most Versatile: Bastion Power Tongue Jack
The Bastion Power Tongue Jack can be used for towing RVs, motor homes, campers, trailers, boats, fifth wheels, A-frames, and many other travel trailers or vehicles. Not only is this jack versatile in use, but there are also many safety features including an auto-reset breaker that will override and reset the jack within a few seconds.
With a manual crank handle and installation kit included, this product should be easy to install with a fail-safe handle in case your trailer battery loses power. The product has been UV tested for up to 500 hours, making the Bastion a reliable jack for most weather conditions.
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Capacity
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Safety Features
|4.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Footpad extension
- Manual crank handle included
- Front-end illumination
- Water-resistant switches
- 12.0-V DC Power
- Retracted height of 29.0 in.
- Two-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 350 reviews
The Bastion tongue jack has few reviews on Amazon – however, the majority of customers are very satisfied with the product. Although some complained of the low speed, many found it to hold up great and be a durable product at a lower cost.
What Is It Good For?
The Bastion jack would be ideal if you are looking for a lower-cost electric jack that can fit a variety of vehicles and travel trailers, while still having safety features and weatherproofing.
Electric Trailer Jack Buyers Guide
Before purchasing a new electric trailer jack, there are many factors that can affect the product you choose. Safety features, compatibility, and weight capacity should be taken into account before making this purchase.
This is generally not a low-cost product, so making sure you’ve checked all your options before purchasing will give you peace of mind that you selected the best electric trailer jack.
Safety Features
When moving or lifting any heavy-duty equipment, safety is a must. Some electric trailer jacks our team reviewed have more safety features than others. Our team emphasizes the importance of choosing safe products to review, and while some have more features than others, all products are designed to be used safely.
The Uriah Products Trailer Jack and Beetro Electric Trailer Jack have defining safety features that are worth considering. From circuit-breaker protection to an oversized foot pad for the best stability, these products are ideal for your safety and others.
Compatibility
The compatibility of a trailer jack is important to consider so you know it will be used effectively without any issues or stability concerns. The Bastion Power Tongue Jack is a great choice for a versatile product. Compatible with travel trailers, boats, and many more, the Bastion is a smart option and reference for a compatible electric tongue jack.
Weight Capacity
A trailer jack should be able to hold seven to ten percent of your fully loaded trailer, or whatever object or vehicle you are towing. If you are towing a 5,000.0-lb. travel trailer, using 10 percent, for example, you need a trailer jack of at least a 500.0-lb. weight capacity.
Ensuring you are choosing the right electric jack for your trailer’s weight is important before making your purchase. All the electric trailer jacks we chose vary in weight load capacity. Knowing the weight of your trailer will make it certain that you know which product is most suitable for your trailer and towing needs.
Best Electric Trailer Jack: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.