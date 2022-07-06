Portable DVD players can vary, but they all have the same basic functionality – to play DVDs. After using this type of product and thoroughly researching the various options available on the market today, our team members came up with a list of a few things to consider.

Blu-Ray

Although none of the products featured in this review support Blu-ray discs, that doesn’t mean it should be overlooked entirely. Blu-ray discs were released in 2006 as a superseding of the DVD format, capable of storing many hours of HD video. On the other hand, DVDs were first released in 1997 – making them a product of yesteryear. We saw this as a major place of improvement for this type of product.

HDMI Input

HDMI input and output ports is ultimately what separated the top two products featured in this review from the rest of the pack. HDMI ports allow you to connect your portable DVD player to other devices, such as a gaming system or TV for example. Ultimately, an HDMI input port opens the door to a world of possibilities that can only be accessed via HDMI cable. This is what makes the inclusion of an HDMI port on your portable DVD player so important.

Screen Size And Resolution

Straining your eyes to look at a tiny screen is no fun. Passengers won’t be far from the car DVD player, so it doesn’t need to be enormous, but should be suitably wide. In addition to screen size, consider resolution, which determines the crispness of the picture quality.

Audio

Most portable DVD players don’t have good built-in speakers. To get the best audio from your car DVD player, look for something that allows you to output sound to headphones (wired or Bluetooth) or your car’s stereo.

Battery Life

Some portable DVD players run on batteries whereas others can be connected to your car’s power source. If you have a battery-powered player, make sure it can last long enough for your trip.

Installation Location

A car DVD player can be a portable DVD player you sit on your lap, a headrest DVD player, or mounted to the ceiling. Determine the best spot for your screen based on your vehicle.