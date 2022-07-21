A tried-and-true streetwear classic, the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are our review team’s top pick for the best driving shoe. Its light rubber sole provides excellent grip and feedback while giving enough heel support to keep your foot stable.

Because of their versatile design, Stan Smith sneakers can be worn as everyday sneakers, unlike some driving shoes that are more restrictive. Adidas has recently started making these sneakers with recycled material, so they’re environmentally friendly, too.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,200 ratings

Many customers claim these are the most comfortable shoes they’ve worn for driving. Some also say these sneakers pair great with t-shirts and other casual outfits. One common complaint about the Stan Smiths is that they get dirty quickly and are difficult to clean.