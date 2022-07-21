Whether they’re cruising in your new sports car or taking a day on the track, driving shoes are worth keeping in your daily rotation. These shoes include features such as padded heels, thin soles, and lightweight uppers to give you the best feedback when your foot is on the gas.
When you’re stepping behind the wheel, one of our top picks for the best driving shoes will have you feeling like a professional. Check out a pair or two to make your feet feel at home in the driver’s seat.
5 Best Driving Shoes
- Editor’s Pick: Adidas Stan Smith (Men’s/Women’s)
- Best Intermediate Shoes: Puma Roma (Men’s/Women’s)
- Best Casual Shoes: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
- Best Moccasins: Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe (Men’s/Women’s)
- Best Racing Shoes: Alpinestars Men’s Tech-1 T/Women’s Stella Sektor
#1 Editor’s Pick: Adidas Stan Smith
Men’s:
Women’s:
A tried-and-true streetwear classic, the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are our review team’s top pick for the best driving shoe. Its light rubber sole provides excellent grip and feedback while giving enough heel support to keep your foot stable.
Because of their versatile design, Stan Smith sneakers can be worn as everyday sneakers, unlike some driving shoes that are more restrictive. Adidas has recently started making these sneakers with recycled material, so they’re environmentally friendly, too.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,200 ratings
Many customers claim these are the most comfortable shoes they’ve worn for driving. Some also say these sneakers pair great with t-shirts and other casual outfits. One common complaint about the Stan Smiths is that they get dirty quickly and are difficult to clean.
#2 Best Intermediate Shoes: Puma Roma
Men’s:
Women’s:
Originally designed in 1968 and revamped across multiple generations, the Puma Roma sneaker doesn’t disappoint. It has enhanced comfort features such as a padded tongue and orthopedic arch support.
Although its sole may be the thickest of the shoes in our review, the Roma provides great responsiveness thanks to its EVA midsole. Additionally, this lace-up driving shoe’s design, comfortable insole, and pebbled outsole improve the functionality of this driving shoe.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 31,000 ratings
One thing customers say to consider is that these sneakers run small and narrow. Besides this, most customers commend the Roma sneakers for having a comfortable upper and providing a slight lift.
#3 Best Casual Shoes: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers have been a low-top legend for over half a century and are revered as driving shoes. These shoes have a canvas upper that allows for maximum foot flexibility plus medial eyelets for better airflow.
All-Stars are available in a wide variety of colors. For those who want driver shoes with better accessibility, the low-top models are easier to step in and out of than the high-tops.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 6,500 reviews
Customers admire these shoes’ retro styling. They also say they run about half a size large. A few dissatisfied customers criticize this shoe for having very little arch support.
#4 Best Moccasins: Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Men’s:
Women’s:
As the best leather driving shoes in our review, the Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes are built to last. Unlike penny loafers and suede driving shoes, these driving moccasins can absorb sweat without speeding up their deterioration and offer a great pedal feel.
The 2-Eye shoes have a synthetic rubber sole that improves grip thanks to their low-profile texture. However, you can still easily slip on these driving loafers. They have a low-top design featuring a stitched toe, so they won’t tear after extensive use while driving.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 22,000 ratings
Many customers claim these slip-on shoes work as dress shoes for a fancy night out. Some say that a similar Sperry model, the Gold Cup, also doubles as a great pair of driver loafers. A negative feature some customers note is these leather loafers squeak for the first few wears and need at least a week of wear to be broken in.
#5 Best Racing Shoes: Alpinestars Men’s Tech-1 T/Women’s Stella Sektor
Men’s:
Women’s:
Designed specifically for racing, Alpinestars Men’s Tech-1 and Women’s Stella Sektor car shoes are made for performance. The Tech-1 T has strategically positioned perforation zones for enhanced cooling and airflow, as well as a dual closure system featuring velcro and lace for a secure fit.
The Stella Sektor shoes are made with an internal protective toe box and heel counter that are positioned under microfiber for added protection. These shoes also feature a replaceable anatomical EVA footbed to provide a snug, true-to-shape fit.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 150 ratings
Those who purchase the Tech-1 T praise its craftsmanship and durability, claiming they are the longest-lasting men’s driving shoes they’ve owned. Owners of the Skella Sektor shoes say these shoes have superb anti-slip properties.
Driving Shoes Buyers Guide
When choosing a new pair of shoes, there’s a variety of factors to consider such as padding, style, and more. Whether you’re looking for new arrivals on the driving shoe scene to add to your Christmas wish list or simply don’t want to battle the crowds in-store on Black Friday, we’ve got you covered. Our buyers guide can give you a leg up on your search for the best driving shoes in stock on the market in 2022.
Heel And Sole
Driving shoes are designed to have a flat sole with a reinforced heel. This decreases the space between the driver’s foot and a car’s pedals to increase the responsiveness the driver feels from the vehicle. Reinforced soles offer more stability and comfort, especially on longer trips.
Fit
Shoes for everyday driving should fit like a normal pair of shoes with a slight bit of room in the toe box and slim on the sides of your foot. Racing shoes, however, are designed to fit snugly with a low profile and tight upper.
Best Driving Shoes: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five driving shoes in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.